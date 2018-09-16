Home-made Peel-off Face Masks For Different Skin Types

Our skin looks dull and damaged when the dead skin cells accumulate on the skin. This further leads to clogged pores resulting in bumpy skin and acne. So eliminating the dead skin cells is important to make our skin radiant and glowing. This is where peel-off face masks come to our rescue.
Benefits Of Peel-off Face Masks
1. Makes your skin glow.
2. Improves the production of collagen.
3. Improves blood circulation.
4. Helps in preventing wrinkles and fine lines.
5. Helps in eliminating spots and marks on the skin.
Now that we know the benefits of peel-off face masks, let's check out some home-made face masks for different skin types.
For Dry Skin
Dry skin needs to be handled with extra care. The below peel can be used by people with dry skin and it will work effectively on their skin.
Ingredients
- Sodium bicarbonate
- Olive oil
How to make
Mix sodium bicarbonate and olive oil until both the ingredients are well blended. Apply a layer of this on your face and wait for 15 minutes. Peel it off after 15 minutes and rinse it off with normal water.
For Combination Skin
Combination skin has both oily and dry areas. So you need to go very gentle on the skin.
Ingredients
- Sodium bicarbonate
- Orange zest
- Almond oil
How to make
Grate the zest of orange. Mix it with sodium bicarbonate and almond oil. Apply this on your face and leave it on for 15-20 minutes. After 20 minutes you can wash it off with normal water. You can do this once in 15 days.
For Oily Skin
Oily skin needs to be deeply cleansed and so the ingredients used in the peel-off mask are those that control the production of excess oil (sebum) on the skin.
Ingredients
- Sugar
- Aloe vera gel
- Lemon zest
How to make
Cut a fresh aloe vera leaf and remove the thorns from the edges. Scoop out the gel from it and add it to the sugar. Finally, grate some lemon zest and add it to the aloe vera gel and sugar mixture. Blend all the ingredients well. Apply an even layer of this mixture on your cleansed face and leave it on for 15-20 minutes. After 20 minutes you can peel it off. Rinse it off with normal water. You can repeat this remedy once every 15 days.
For Acne-prone Skin
If you have an acne-prone skin then it needs to be treated in a very delicate way.
Ingredients
- Sodium bicarbonate
- Aloe vera gel
- Coconut oil
- A few drops of tea tree oil
How to make
Mix together sodium bicarbonate, aloe vera gel, coconut oil and a few drops of tea tree oil. If the coconut oil is in solid form make sure that you lightly heat it. Apply this either on the affected areas or the entire face. Later rinse it off with normal water.
Do try the above remedies for healthy and flawless skin. Make sure that you give proper intervals between each peel-off so that your skin gets adequatetime to repair itself.
Related Articles
- How To Wash Your Face Before Going To Bed?
-
- Masks For Each Day Of The Week For Perfect Skin
- Dermaplaning Your Face? Here's All You Need To Know
- Can Sea Salt Help In Treating Acne?
- Fish Oil & Its Benefits For Skin And Hair
- Take A Look At These Secrets In The Thai Beauty Regime
- Cupping Therapy & Its Amazing Benefits You Must Know!
- Homemade Overnight Masks To Rejuvenate The Skin
- Pamper Your Body A Little More With Paraffin Wax Treatment Today!
- Does Gram Flour Help In Removing Dark Spots?
- Ever Heard Of Tinting Eyebrows? Here Are 4 Natural Ways!
- Shahnaz Husain's Beauty Tips For Skin Pigmentation