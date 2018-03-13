8 DIY Face Packs That You Should Try This Summer

1. Lemon Face Pack For Glowing Skin

Ingredients:

1 tablespoon lemon juice

1 tablespoon honey

1 egg white

How to do:

Separate the egg white from a whole egg. Add 1 tablespoon of lemon and 1 tablespoon of honey and mix them well. Apply this pack on your face and neck. Leave it for 20 minutes and wash it off in normal water. Lemon and honey have exfoliating agents that help in brightening the skin and leave your skin glowing.

2. Pumpkin Face Mask

Ingredients:

¼ cup of pumpkin pulp

1 tablespoon of honey

1 egg

1 tablespoon of almond milk (optional)

1 tablespoon of apple cider vinegar

How to do:

Mix together ¼th cup of pumpkin pulp and one whole egg. Blend them together. Add honey, almond milk and apple cider vinegar and mix them well in order to form a thick paste. Apply this mixture on your face and neck. Rinse off after 20 minutes in normal water, followed by applying a moisturizer.

3. Mint And Turmeric Face Pack

Ingredients:

6-7 mint leaves

1 teaspoon of turmeric powder

How to do:

Just blend the mint leaves and a pinch of turmeric powder to it. Add lukewarm water to make a lose paste. Apply the mixture on your face and leave it on for about 10-15 minutes. Rinse it off in normal water. Mint and turmeric have antiseptic properties that prevent the appearance of pimples and this leaves your skin smooth and bright.

4. Curd And Gram Flour Face Pack

Ingredients:

4 tablespoons curd

2 tablespoons gram flour

How to do:

Add curd and gram flour in a bowl. Mix them well to avoid lumps from forming. Apply this thick paste on your face. If you want, you can add a pinch of turmeric to this mixture. However, it's completely optional. Wash off the pack after 15-20 minutes with normal water. This is the best pack that works against tanning of the skin.

5. Banana Face Mask

Ingredients:

½ cup mashed banana

1 tablespoon honey

How to do:

Add ½ cup mashed banana in a bowl. Now, add 1 tablespoon of honey and mix both the ingredients well. Apply it evenly on your skin and leave it on until it dries. After it gets dry, rinse off with lukewarm water. This pack will help in hydrating the skin and prevent it from drying.

6. Tomato Pulp Face Pack

Ingredients:

¼ cup tomato pulp

1 teaspoon honey

How to do:

In a bowl, add tomato pulp and mix it with honey. Apply the pack evenly on the skin. Leave it for 20 minutes. Rinse off and pat dry after 20 minutes. Tomato works great in removing the dead skin cells and also prevents the skin from tanning.

7. Milk And Honey Pack

Ingredients:

1 tablespoon milk

1 teaspoon honey

How to do:

Mix both honey and milk well in a bowl. You can also use milk powder instead of raw milk for the same. Apply this mixture on your face and neck. Wait for 15 minutes and rinse it off in normal water. Make sure that you apply some moisturizer after washing it off.

8. Cucumber Face Mask

Ingredients:

½ cucumber

1 spoon sugar

How to do:

Blend the cucumber in order to form a thick pulp. In to the cucumber pulp, add 1 spoon of sugar. Apply this mask on your face and leave it on for about 10 minutes. Wash it off in cold water and pat dry. You can make this mask once and store it in the refrigerator for further use.