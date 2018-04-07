Easy And Quick Homemade Tips To Treat Pimples & Acne

The random breakout is every girl's worst enemy. And they seem to come at the strangest times, like when we have a big event coming up. It is not always possible to go to a dermatologist and get some over-the-counter medication when the breakout is so sudden.

This is when knowing about home remedies helps, because the fixes will probably be right there in your kitchen.

Breakouts are a result of clogged pores. When the skin produces too much sebum, the pores get enlarged. Due to this, more dirt can enter these pores and end up clogging them. The germs present in those pores will lead to a breakout.

Most often, these happen when that time of the month is nearby, and your hormones are all over the place. Plus, stress plays a huge role too. Sometimes, pimples and acne are also a result of oral contraceptives and other medication, or even some medical issues like hypothyroidism.

If your breakouts are very sudden and refuse to go away no matter what, be sure to check with your doctor. They could be a sign of some health issue and you do not want that to go unnoticed.

Nevertheless, do try out these home remedies the next time you have a breakout attack.

1. Baking Soda:

Make a paste out of baking soda and water and apply it on the affected area. This can also be applied all over the face once in a while, as it is exfoliating in nature. Moreover, it balances the pH level of the skin. Do this right before going to bed and keep it on till it dries. Then, wash it off. You will notice that the size of the pimple has gone down.

2. Ginger:

Ginger has anti-inflammatory and antimicrobial properties. Apply ginger juice on your pimple and wash it off after ten minutes. What is more is that ginger even helps control oil on the face and removes dark spots. This is an amazing remedy for people who are struggling with marks left behind by previous acne.

3. Black Cumin Seeds:

These seeds are antifungal and have vitamin E in them. These are also high in zinc, which helps fight bacteria and get rid of acne. For this, add a few black cumin seeds to some honey and apply it to the affected area. Wash it off after twenty to twenty five minutes. Honey will prevent the skin from getting too dry.

4. Cinnamon:

This yummy-smelling spice can help you get rid of acne fast. Mix in some cinnamon powder to raw honey and use this as a face mask. Wash it off after fifteen to twenty minutes. Cinnamon increases blood circulation in the face and gives a tingling sensation. It is antibacterial in nature. Honey is anti-inflammatory and helps soothe and moisturise your skin.

5. Tea Tree Oil:

This is one remedy that we all have heard of. Dilute some tea tree oil in any carrier oil of your choice and apply it on the affected area. Leave it overnight for best results. Make sure you dilute the tea tree oil, as this oil can be very harsh if used on its own. Tea tree oil will not strip your skin off its natural oils, if used properly. It has disinfecting properties that help to get rid of acne fast.

6. Mint:

Along with soothing the skin, mint helps get rid of pimples and acne. For this, make a paste out of mint leaves and water, and then mix some multani mitti or fuller's earth to it. Apply this paste all over your face. This mask will help close up enlarged pores. The salicylic acid present in mint helps get rid of acne, and the fuller's earth helps soak up excessive oil from the face. This mask is perfect for people with oily skin. Keep the mask on for twenty minutes and then wash your face with cold water.

7. Lemon Juice:

Plain lemon juice can be used for pimples as well, as it helps to balance out sebum production and helps lighten dark spots on the skin, as it is a very strong natural bleaching agent. Be very careful with this remedy if you have sensitive skin, as it can burn. Apply the lemon juice all over your face and wash it off after ten minutes. Do this twice a week for best results.

8. Egg Whites:

Egg whites are antimicrobial in nature and contain vitamins A and E, which are both beneficial in skin care. Egg white acts as a peel for the skin, thereby helping to exfoliate the skin. Apply egg white all over your face and peel it off after it dries. This helps prevent further acne from happening.