8 Best Home Remedies To Grow Your Eyebrows

Most of us prefer to keep our eyebrows thick and bold as they define our face and make us look young. But the fact is all of us are not blessed with thick eyebrows.

If you are among those who want thick and bold eyebrows, then this article is for you. Even if you use eyebrow pencils or brow powders to fill your eyebrows, nothing can beat those naturally thick and long eyebrows.

Home Remedies To Grow Your Eyebrows

You can now have that natural looking thick eyebrows with some home remedies.. Read on to know more.

1. Coconut Oil

Coconut oil is been widely used by the cosmetics industry for both skin and hair care. Because of its low molecular weight, lauric acid in coconut oil penetrates the hair shaft and make hair healthy. [1]

Ingredient

Coconut oil

How to do

All you need to do is take a few drops of virgin coconut oil.

Dip a cotton ball in the coconut oil and start applying it on your eyebrows.

Let this work overnight.

You can wash it off the next day morning with normal water.

2. Egg Yolk

The protein content in egg yolk helps in the healthy growth of eyebrows. Egg yolk also contains biotin that also helps in promoting hair growth.

Ingredients

1 egg

A few drops of lemon juice

How to do

Take an egg and separate the egg yolk and transfer it into a bowl.

Add a few drops of lemon juice into it and mix both the ingredients well.

Take a cotton swab and apply this on your eyebrows.

Wait until it dries and then wash it off with normal water.

3. Onion Juice

Onion contains minerals and vitamins like B6, vitamin C, potassium, etc. It also has high amount of sulphur that helps in the regrowth of the hair follicles and stimulates hair growth. [2]

Ingredient

1 onion

How to do

Take a medium sized onion and cut it into small pieces.

Transfer it into a blender and blend until it turns out to be a thick paste.

You can also grate the onion pieces and extract the juice from it.

Take a cotton pad and dip it in the onion juice.

Start applying it on your eyebrows and wait for about 15-20 minutes.

Wash it off with normal water.

4. Milk

Milk also contains a lot of proteins, vitamins and enzymes that help in boosting hair growth. It also helps in strengthening the hair strands.

Ingredient

Milk

How to do

First, add a few drops of milk in the bowl.

Take a cotton ball soaked in the milk.

Gently apply this cotton ball on your eyebrows.

Leave it for 10-15 minutes before you rinse it off in cold water.

You can follow this remedy twice in a day in the morning and at night before you go to bed.

5. Vitamin E Oil

Lack of antioxidants can also lead to thin hair on the eyebrows. Vitamin E is an antioxidant that can help in regenerating the growth of eyebrow hair, making it thicker. [3]

Ingredient

2-3 vitamin E capsules

How to do

Take 2-3 vitamin E capsules and prick them.

Pour the oil into a clean bowl.

Apply this vitamin E oil with the help of a cotton ball.

Let it stay for about 30 minutes or you can even leave it overnight.

Later you can remove it using cold water.

6. Aloe Vera

Aloe vera is usually known for its healing properties and has been widely used in the cosmetics industry. The aloin compound in aloe vera helps in promoting hair growth.

Ingredient

1 aloe vera leaf

How to do

Take a fresh aloe vera leaf and cut out its edges and skin.

Scoop out the white gel from it.

Now apply the aloe vera gel gently on your eyebrows.

Gently massage for a few minutes.

After massaging let it stay for about 15-20 minutes.

Finally, you can wash it off with cold water.

7. Castor Oil

Castor oil acts as a humectant and moisturiser as it is a monounsaturated fatty acid. This will help in strengthening the hair follicles and promoting hair growth. [4]

Ingredient

A few drops of castor oil

How to do

Take a cotton swab.

Dip it into the castor oil.

Start applying it gently on your eyebrows.

After applying massage it gently for 2-3 minutes.

Let the oil stay for another 30 minutes.

Use a wet washcloth to wipe the oil off after 30 minutes.

8. Fenugreek Seeds

Fenugreek contains proteins and nicotinic acid that help in strengthening hair shaft. This helps in maintaining thick and long eyebrows.

Ingredient

2-3 tbsp of fenugreek seeds

How to do

Soak the fenugreek seeds in a cup of water and leave it overnight.

Next day morning blend it in a blender to make a thick paste.

Apply this on your eyebrows and let it stay for about 15 minutes.

You can wash it off after 15 minutes

