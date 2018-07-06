Home Remedies To Get Rid Of Bumps On Arms

If you have noticed red bumps appearing on the arms lately, then it's high time to pay serious attention to it. Red bumps appear on the skin due to a condition often called keratosis pilaris, which is also called 'chicken skin'.

This is often caused due to the buildup of keratin which is a kind of protein which often blocks the hair follicles. These bumps not only appear on the arms but can also appear on other parts of the body like thighs, cheeks and even buttocks.

This condition is most commonly seen in children but it can also appear in adults too. Now the question comes, how to treat them? Just like any other skin-related issue, this condition also has home remedies to cure.

Let us have a look at what are the home remedies to treat bumps on arms and how to use them.

Coconut Oil

Coconut oil works best in getting rid of inflammation and dryness on the skin with its moisturizing properties. It helps in nourishing the skin and reduces the chances of the bumps being more visible.

Warm some coconut oil and apply it on the affected area. Massage it in a circular motion for 5 minutes and let it stay. Do this twice daily to get rid of bumps faster.

Another alternative to this is consuming a tablespoon of coconut oil daily. If you follow these remedies regularly, it will help you in getting rid of bumps on your arms within a few weeks.

Aloe Vera

Aloe vera is best known for keeping the skin hydrated. It soothes and moisturises dry skin, thus preventing the bumps from appearing on the skin.

Take an aloe vera leaf. Cut open the leaf and scoop out the gel from it. Now, apply this gel on the affected area and gently massage in a circular motion for a few minutes for the skin to absorb it.

Leave it on for about 30 minutes. After 30 minutes rinse it off using lukewarm water. Repeat this once or twice every day for better results.

Try to use fresh aloe vera leaves if they are available. You can also use the readymade aloe vera gel that is available in the market if you do not find fresh aloe vera leaves.

Olive Oil

The vitamin E contained in olive oil helps in healing any inflammation, itchiness or redness caused on the skin.

First, heat some olive oil and apply it on the affected area. Massage it in a circular motion and and leave it on for 30 minutes. Rinse it off by taking a shower. Apply a moisturizer on the affected area finally. You can follow this every day before taking a shower.

You can also mix 1 tbsp olive oil to a tbsp of brown sugar and mix them well. Scrub this mixture on the affected area and leave it on for some time. Rinse it off with normal water and apply a moisturiser later.

Yogurt

Yogurt is another remedy that helps in getting rid of bumps on the arms. The lactic acid present in yogurt also helps in removing dead skin cells.

Massage some unflavoured plain yogurt on the affected area for 2-3 minutes and leave it on for 10 minutes. Rinse it off using normal water and repeat this on a daily basis.

Vitamin A Capsule

Retinol contained in vitamin A helps in getting rid of any sort of itchiness and irritation on the skin.

Cut open a vitamin A oil capsule and apply the oil directly on the affected area of the skin. Massage it in a circular motion for a few minutes and leave it on for 15-20 minutes. After 20 minutes rinse it off with normal water.

Sunscreen

We all use sunscreen to protect our skin from the harmful rays of the sun. But sunscreen also plays a vital role in solving other skin-related issues. Of course, applying sunscreen won't prevent the bumps from appearing but it can reduce them to some extent. Use a sunscreen of SPF 30 every day to reduce bumps on the arms.