Subscribe to Boldsky
MENU

HEALTH

BEAUTY

FASHION

INSYNC

PREGNANCY & PARENTING

MORE

DIY Green Tea And Potato Face Mask For Clear Skin Overnight

By

If you are tired of experimenting with various products available in the market for spotless and clear skin then this article is for you. In this article, we'll be discussing a homemade DIY remedy for clear skin. And you will get overnight results for this magical remedy.

Our skin tends to lose its glow due to several factors like overexposure to sun, pollution, ageing, excess smoking and alcohol consumption, change in lifestyle, hormonal imbalances, etc. As a result, various skin problems like dark spots, blemishes, uneven skin tone, hyperpigmentation and acne arise and make the skin look dull. Your skin should be treated at the right time to prevent it from further damage. Now the question is how to treat these issues?

potato mask

Well, nothing is more effective than homemade remedies. Not only do we save money through this, we are also saved from the side effects of the chemicals.

Here we'll be discussing on a simple DIY remedy using just two magical ingredients. They are potato and green tea. The benefits of these ingredients are many. A mask made with both the ingredients will give you overnight results.

Ingredients

1 green tea bag
1 small potato

How To Do

1. First, brew green tea for at least 10 minutes and allow it to cool.
2. Now peel off the skin of potato and grate it.
3. Squeeze out the juice from the grated potato.
4. Now add 2 tbsp of green tea into the potato juice and mix it well.
5. Clean your face and neck and apply this on your face.
6. Do this before you go to bed so that you can leave it on overnight.
7. Wash it off the next day morning in normal water.

Benefits Of Green Tea

The health benefits of drinking green tea on a regular basis are known to all. In the same way, green tea has several benefits when used topically. Green tea helps in making the skin firm and radiant. The antioxidants in green tea help in fighting the signs of ageing like wrinkles, fine lines, etc. Green tea also helps in getting rid of pigmentation, uneven skin tone, blemishes, sunspots, etc.

Benefits Of Potato

Potato is a common ingredient that is found in every kitchen. But did you know how this vegetable can benefit your skin? Potato contains Vitamin C that helps in boosting the production of collagen on the skin and thus preventing early signs of ageing. It also helps in brightening the skin and preventing dark spots due to the presence of the enzyme catecholase. It reduces hyperpigmentation and leads to clear and spotless skin.

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Read more about: skin care diy remedies
    Story first published: Wednesday, August 29, 2018, 18:45 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 29, 2018
     

    Get breaking news alerts from Boldsky

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue