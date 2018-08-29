DIY Green Tea And Potato Face Mask For Clear Skin Overnight

If you are tired of experimenting with various products available in the market for spotless and clear skin then this article is for you. In this article, we'll be discussing a homemade DIY remedy for clear skin. And you will get overnight results for this magical remedy.

Our skin tends to lose its glow due to several factors like overexposure to sun, pollution, ageing, excess smoking and alcohol consumption, change in lifestyle, hormonal imbalances, etc. As a result, various skin problems like dark spots, blemishes, uneven skin tone, hyperpigmentation and acne arise and make the skin look dull. Your skin should be treated at the right time to prevent it from further damage. Now the question is how to treat these issues?

Well, nothing is more effective than homemade remedies. Not only do we save money through this, we are also saved from the side effects of the chemicals.

Here we'll be discussing on a simple DIY remedy using just two magical ingredients. They are potato and green tea. The benefits of these ingredients are many. A mask made with both the ingredients will give you overnight results.

Ingredients

1 green tea bag

1 small potato

How To Do

1. First, brew green tea for at least 10 minutes and allow it to cool.

2. Now peel off the skin of potato and grate it.

3. Squeeze out the juice from the grated potato.

4. Now add 2 tbsp of green tea into the potato juice and mix it well.

5. Clean your face and neck and apply this on your face.

6. Do this before you go to bed so that you can leave it on overnight.

7. Wash it off the next day morning in normal water.

Benefits Of Green Tea

The health benefits of drinking green tea on a regular basis are known to all. In the same way, green tea has several benefits when used topically. Green tea helps in making the skin firm and radiant. The antioxidants in green tea help in fighting the signs of ageing like wrinkles, fine lines, etc. Green tea also helps in getting rid of pigmentation, uneven skin tone, blemishes, sunspots, etc.

Benefits Of Potato

Potato is a common ingredient that is found in every kitchen. But did you know how this vegetable can benefit your skin? Potato contains Vitamin C that helps in boosting the production of collagen on the skin and thus preventing early signs of ageing. It also helps in brightening the skin and preventing dark spots due to the presence of the enzyme catecholase. It reduces hyperpigmentation and leads to clear and spotless skin.