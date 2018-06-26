Green Apple Face Masks To Try Out At Home

Green apple contains all the required minerals and vitamins for the human body. These help in increasing the immunity of the body. Green apple helps in digestion and also in rejuvenating our skin. We all know these benefits of a green apple.

But do you know how a green apple can help you in getting a beautiful skin if used externally? Vitamin C contained in green apple works best for the skin. It helps in retaining the elasticity of the skin, thereby increasing the production of collagen.

Green apple protects the skin from the harmful ultraviolet rays of the sun due to the copper contained in it. Green apple also contains vitamin A, which protects our skin from the cancer-causing cells.

Let's now know how to use a green apple for protecting our skin and getting a healthier and softer skin.

Green Apple For Glowing Skin

The vitamins contained in a green apple help in rejuvenating the skin and to keep the skin glowing. It also helps in keeping your skin fresh, keeping it less stressed and dull. Try this home remedy to get a glowing skin.

Ingredients:

1 green apple

1 cup of water

How To Use:

1. Cut the green apple into small pieces without peeling off the skin.

2. Add some water and blend it together.

3. Apply this on your face and leave it on for 15 minutes.

4. After 15 minutes, wash it off in cold water. You can notice the difference in the first use itself.

Green Apple, Honey And Lemon Mask

Green apple contains salicylic acid, which helps in reducing the pimples and acne. This green apple pack will reduce acne scars and black spots. Use this pack twice a week to get better results.

Ingredients:

1 green apple

1 teaspoon honey

1 teaspoon lemon juice

How To Use:

1. Take a green apple and grate it.

2. Squeeze the grated green apple to get the juice out of it.

3. Add 1 spoon of honey and 1 spoon of lemon juice to it.

4. Mix them well.

5. Apply this mixture all over your face or the affected area and leave it on for 20 minutes.

6. You can wash it off after 20 minutes with cold water.

Green Apple And Honey Face Mask

The antioxidants contained in green apple help to brighten the skin naturally. It contains tannic acid that helps in getting a smooth and supple skin. This brightening mask can be used once in a week to get better results.

Ingredients:

Green apple peel

1 teaspoon honey

How To Use:

1. For this, you require the peel of a green apple.

2. Peel off a green apple, blend the peel of it in a blender to make a paste.

3. Add 1 teaspoon of honey into the paste and mix them well.

4. Apply this thick mixture on your face and leave it on for 15 minutes.

5. After 15 minutes, rinse it off in lukewarm water.

Green Apple And Oatmeal Mask

The hydrating agents in green apple help to keep the skin moisturised naturally. This will give you a soft, moisturised and healthy-looking skin if used regularly.

Ingredients:

½ green apple

1 spoon oatmeal

1 spoon honey

1 spoon egg yolk

How To Use:

1. Grate the green apple.

2. Blend the oatmeal to make a powder.

3. Add this to the grated green apple.

4. Next, mix them well by adding 1 spoon of honey and 1 egg yolk.

5. Apply this mixture on your face and leave it on for 15 minutes.

6. Rinse it off after 15 minutes in cold water and pat dry.

7. Repeat this twice a week for faster and better results.