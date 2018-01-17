Glycerin And Rose Water – For Healthy, Glowing Skin

If it were not for yesteryear's actress and perennial tears-in-eyes on-screen Maa, Nirupa Roy, most people wouldn't know about how potent glycerin is! She truly gave on-screen tears, and this compound that causes her eyes to well up, a new meaning, as also some negative publicity. If only, the Indian film industry would also educate the masses about how glycerin is actually beneficial for our skin. In fact, most cosmetic companies swear by this miraculous organic compound, known inside the laboratory circles as 1,2,3 - Trihydroxypropane.
Glycerin is a thick viscous compound extracted from vegetable fat and completely soluble in water. A mixture of sugar and alcohol, it is odourless, colourless, non-toxic and slightly sweet to the tongue. Owing to its deep moisturizing properties, it is the base for a number of beauty products and a favourite of pharmaceutical and cosmetic companies. The glycerin used therein is, however, extracted from petroleum. To get the best of skin care from glycerin, organically extracted glycerin is preferred.
Let us look at how one can use glycerin and rosewater for skin whitening and to boost the overall health of the skin.
As a Cleanser
Glycerin is a neutral compound - neither acidic nor alkaline. This property makes it excellent for removing all the dirt and grime accumulated throughout the day, with minimum to no damage to skin. Rose water contains phenylethanol, which is a mild astringent or toner - used to clear clogged skin pores. Glycerin and rose water, used in combination with a mild bleaching agent like lemon or lime juice, will make an excellent skin lightening product, without having to spend too much!
How to
In a small mason jar, mix equal quantities of rose water and glycerin; shake till the two dissolve completely. Cut thick slices of lemon or lime and add to the glycerin and rose water solution. Use this every night, dabbed on cotton to remove the dirt accumulated through the day.
In a Face Pack
The winning combination of glycerin and rosewater, used regularly, results in even complexion and bestows a natural glow. A large number of Indian women love to use gram flour (besan) face pack during winters, mixing gram flour with milk or curds to make it a potent moisturizing pack. Mixed with a combination of rose water and glycerin, the gram flour pack turns into a one stop solution for all winter-related skin care troubles.
Another way of using the combination of glycerin and rosewater in a face pack is to mix it into fuller's earth or bentonite clay, known to Indians as Multani mitti.
How To
Mix two tablespoons of gram flour with one tablespoon of glycerin and rose water solution, into a thick paste. Apply this paste all over face and neck and leave it to dry for at least twenty minutes. Wash away with tepid or lukewarm water and pat dry your face gently.
As a Moisturizer
Glycerin, a gelatinous compound and oily to the touch, is capable of restoring moisture on the skin, especially during winters. When used it combination with rose water, it can also tone the skin, going deep into the pore to block out excess sebum and prevent acne.
How to
Into one tablespoon of rose water and glycerin solution, mix half a tablespoon of almond oil. Apply it on the face every night and wash your face with tepid or lukewarm water the next day.
As a Toner
Since both glycerin and rose water are neutral compounds, they help restore the pH level of the skin, as also clean clogged pores, and preventing acne in the process.
How to
In a spray bottle, dissolve equal quantities of glycerin and rose water. At the end of the day, after you have removed all make up and cleansed your face and neck, spray this solution on your face and allow it to dry naturally.
Some tips to remember
1. Since glycerin is oily to touch, people who have oily or combination skin types, must not use it too many times a week.
2. Glycerin is best used diluted with rose water, because it works as a mild astringent and arrests the clogging of pores.
3. It is always advisable to use glycerin that is organically derived or extracted, as opposed to glycerin derived from petroleum.