Glycerin And Rose Water – For Healthy, Glowing Skin

If it were not for yesteryear's actress and perennial tears-in-eyes on-screen Maa, Nirupa Roy, most people wouldn't know about how potent glycerin is! She truly gave on-screen tears, and this compound that causes her eyes to well up, a new meaning, as also some negative publicity. If only, the Indian film industry would also educate the masses about how glycerin is actually beneficial for our skin. In fact, most cosmetic companies swear by this miraculous organic compound, known inside the laboratory circles as 1,2,3 - Trihydroxypropane.

Glycerin is a thick viscous compound extracted from vegetable fat and completely soluble in water. A mixture of sugar and alcohol, it is odourless, colourless, non-toxic and slightly sweet to the tongue. Owing to its deep moisturizing properties, it is the base for a number of beauty products and a favourite of pharmaceutical and cosmetic companies. The glycerin used therein is, however, extracted from petroleum. To get the best of skin care from glycerin, organically extracted glycerin is preferred.

Let us look at how one can use glycerin and rosewater for skin whitening and to boost the overall health of the skin.