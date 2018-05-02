Get Rid Of Tan Instantly Using These Natural Ingredients

Everyone loves having a flawless complexion, but not all are blessed with a perfect skin tone. There's always a little more needed to do to get that perfect glow. However, women usually fall prey to various creams and lotions and end up with pores, pimples, or acne. It is, therefore, essential that one chooses a natural remedy for glowing and radiant skin, as it is not just effective, but has zero side effects.

Speaking of natural remedies, products such as curd, lemon, turmeric, yogurt, etc., are some of the basic ingredients that are easily available in every kitchen and serve as the best beauty products.

Since most women these days suffer from skin tan problems, it is essential that they keep their skin hydrated all the time. Since most women do not have time to go to salons, we at Boldsky have curated three recipes to help you get rid of skin tan permanently.

What's more? These recipes require minimal and basic ingredients, so you do not have to go out shopping for them. Just take a peek into your kitchen and right there you will find these ingredients required for the face pack.

Give yourself a soothing facial at home and see the results for yourself. Below are three simple and easy-to-do face pack recipes you must definitely try.

1) Curd And Lemon Face Pack

Ingredients

2 tablespoons of curd

1 tablespoon of lemon juice

How to do:

In a bowl, combine the curd and lemon juice until you get a smooth and consistent mixture.

Wash your face with a cleanser or cold water and pat it dry with a towel.

Apply this mixture to your face and leave it on for about 15 minutes.

Wash the mixture off with lukewarm water.

How Often?

Once a week for better results. This face mask cleanses your skin pores and brings a light glow to any skin type.

Benefits of curd: curd is loaded with antioxidants and antibacterial properties. It is a foremost anti-ageing remedy.

Exfoliates Your Skin: Curd contains lactic acid which helps your skin with its shedding process. This will help your skin look young, fresh, and healthy 24×7.

Nourishes Your Skin: The presence of essential fats, proteins, vitamins, and minerals help nourish your skin and keep it healthy.

Soothes Your Skin: Curd has a cooling effect on your skin. It relieves inflammation and acne with its antibacterial properties while also fading marks.

Keeps Your Skin Hydrated: The rich fat content in yogurt can help seal moisture into your skin, keeping it hydrated for a long time. This, combined with the improved cell turnover brought about by the lactic acid, can help tackle a bad tan, dullness, and pigmentation.

Benefits of lemon:

Rich in Vitamin C. Lemons contain citric acid. Lemons have the capacity to lighten your skin tone if used repeatedly.

The antibacterial properties of lemon help in treating acne.

Vitamin C is a great antioxidant for neutralizing free radicals and boosting collagen production.

Citric acid present in lemons helps in bleaching and clarifying the skin.

2) Lemon And Aloe Vera Face Pack

Ingredients:

2 tablespoons of curd

1 tablespoon of lemon juice

1-2 tablespoons of aloe vera gel

5-6 drops of lemon

How to do:

In a bowl, combine aloe vera gel and lemon juice until you get a smooth and consistent mixture.

Wash your face with a cleanser or cold water and pat it dry with a towel.

Apply this mixture to your face and leave it on for about 15 minutes.

Wash the mixture off with lukewarm water.

How Often

This face pack can be used daily until the tan is gone.

Benefits of aloe vera gel:

It is a great moisturizer intended for skin.

The antimicrobial agents in aloe vera help to fight acne and pimples, giving you a flawless skin.

It is a great normally occurring antioxidant.

3) Turmeric, tomato, and curd face pack

Ingredients:

2 tablespoons of turmeric powder

1 tablespoon of curd

2 tablespoons of tomato juice.

How to do:

In a bowl, combine 2 tbsp of turmeric powder and 2 tbsp of tomato juice/pulp and add 1 tablespoon of curd until you get a smooth and consistent mixture.

Wash your face with a cleanser or cold water and pat it dry with a towel.

Apply this mixture to your face and leave it on for about 15 minutes.

Wash the mixture off with lukewarm water.

Benefits of tomato for skin

It acts as a natural sunscreen

It fights against cellular damage

It is a natural bleaching agent

Removes dead skin cells