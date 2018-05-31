Get A Flawless Skin At Home With These Tips

Skin-related issues are something that we all face. Some common issues are dry skin, tan, acne or pimple scars and the list goes on. These are very common issues among us.

Some reasons for this can be heredity or genetic issues, hormonal imbalances or even environmental factors like pollution, overexposure to the sun, etc.

We usually treat them by buying and trying several products from the market. However, we are not aware that this can also be caused by our carelessness and some mistakes that we unconsciously make, which can lead to the damage of our skin.

Taking proper care and following a regular skin care routine can help you with this. So, get beautiful and glowing skin with these tips.



Exercise

It's important to get your blood flowing and bring a natural glow to your skin. Just a quick 20 minutes exercise can do wonders to your skin. So, make sure that you go out for a run, this will not only help in making your skin healthy but also will keep your mind and body fresh.

Moisturize

Always use a moisturizer based on your skin type to keep your skin hydrated and glowing through the day. Your skin will look brighter, as it takes away all the tiredness immediately. But keep in mind to choose the moisturizer according to your skin type. Do not use an oil-based moisturizer if your skin is already oily. So, make sure that you choose your moisturizer wisely.

Steaming

With steaming, you are allowing your skin to be cleansed naturally. Steaming helps in opening the skin pores.

Boil 6-8 cups of water and place in a bowl. Allow to cool for 5 minutes. Place a towel over your head and bowl. Stay under the towel for 10 minutes or until the water has cooled and is no longer steaming.

Use A Toner

Toners help in keeping the pores smaller and rejuvenating the skin. Use a toner after washing your face to keep your skin radiant. You can try a homemade toner for this purpose.

Aloe Vera Toner Recipe

Method:

1. Slice an aloe vera leaf and squeeze out the gel. Dilute 2 tbsp of the gel with 1 cup of cool water.

2. Using a cotton pad, apply it on your face. This solution helps in getting rid of rashes and sunburns too.

3. You can use this aloe vera toner every day.

Lemon Juice Toner Recipe

Method:

1. Dilute 1 tbsp of lemon with 1 cup of water.

2. Using a cotton pad, apply the mixture on your face.

3. You can also rub a lemon peel on your face if you want. This will help in removing the tan.



Exfoliate

One of the easiest ways to get brighter-looking skin is by exfoliating it. Get rid of the dead skin cells and have yourself a brighter and younger-looking skin by exfoliating your skin regularly.

Simple Sugar Scrub

Ingredients:

1 tablespoon granulated sugar

1-2 drops of lemon juice/orange juice

Method:

1. Combine all the ingredients in a small bowl. Gently scrub it on to a clean face using the tips of your fingers.

2. Take care to avoid the eyes. Rinse it off in plain water and pat dry with a clean towel.

3. Make sure that you apply some moisturizer, as lemon/orange has the tendency to make the skin dry.

Honey - Orange Scrub

Ingredients:

2 tablespoons of orange peel powder

1 tablespoon of oats

2-3 tablespoons of honey

Method:

1. Combine orange peel powder and oats in an equal amount and mix one tablespoon of honey.

2. The paste should be thick.

3. Apply it on a cleansed face and gently massage in a circular motion for few minutes. Let it sit on the face for a couple of minutes and then rinse it well.

4. Pat dry, tone and moisturize.

Effective Face Mask

Using a face mask is a must for the skin at least once in a week to get that radiant and supple skin.

Milk Mask

Ingredients:

1/4th cup of milk powder

Water

Method:

1. Mix together ¼th cup of milk powder and water to make a thick paste.

2. Apply the mixture evenly on the face with your hands. Let it dry completely, and then rinse it off with warm water. Your face will feel fresh and rejuvenated.