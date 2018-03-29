Treat Your Skin With These Cherry-based Packs For Glowing Skin

All of us would love to consume cherries or add these in our day to day food we eat. Cherries contain all the required minerals and vitamins for the human body. These help in increasing the immunity of the body. Cherries help in digestion and also in rejuvenating our skin. We all know these benefits of cherries.

But do you know how a cherry can help you in getting a beautiful skin if used externally? Vitamin A contained in cherries work best for the skin. It helps in retaining the elasticity of the skin by increasing the production of collagen. Vitamin E contained in cherries work as "The Protector". It combats free radical impairment, boosts the skin's sun-rays resistance and prevents and diminishes the appearance of wrinkles.

Cherries are a good source of vitamin A, B, C & E which means a little cherry treat is sufficient for the multivitamin dosage needed by the body to keep the skin radiant and healthy.

We can make effective cherry face masks that can help in resolving various skin problems, such as combating wrinkles, removing pimples, skin brightening and many more.

Let's now know how to use cherries for protecting our skin and getting a healthier and softer skin.

Cherry To Make Your Skin Glow

The vitamins contained in a cherry help in rejuvenating the skin and to keep the skin glowing. It also helps in making your skin less stressed and dull, thus keeping your skin fresh. You can get a glowing skin instantly with this home remedy.

Ingredients:

1 cherry

1 cup of water

How To Use:

Cut the cherry into small pieces and mash them to make a paste. Apply this on your face and leave it on for 15 minutes. After 15 minutes, wash it off in cold water. You can notice the difference in the first use itself.

Cherry For Skin Brightening

This natural face mask is good for fading away dark spots, removing blemishes and brightening dull skin. This brightening mask can be used once in a week to get better results.

Ingredients:

5-6 cherries

3 tablespoons of yogurt

How To Use:

For this, you require one ripe cherry. Peel off the cherry and cut it into small pieces. Blend the pieces in a blender to make a paste. Add 3 teaspoons of yogurt into the paste and mix them well. Apply this thick mixture on your face and leave it on for 15 minutes. After 15 minutes, rinse it off in lukewarm water.

Cherry To Treat Pimples

Are you worried about pimples and acne? This cherry pack will reduce acne scars and black spots. Use this pack twice a week to get better results.

Ingredients:

1 cherry

1 teaspoon honey

1 teaspoon lemon juice

How To Use:

Take some cherries and cut it into small pieces. Next, mash the cherry to make a paste. Add 1 spoon of honey and 1 spoon of lemon juice to it. Mix them well. Apply this mixture all over your face or the affected area and leave it on for 20 minutes. You can wash it off after 20 minutes with cold water.

To Treat Dry Skin

The hydrating agents in cherry help to keep the skin moisturised naturally. This will give you a soft, moisturised and healthy-looking skin if used regularly.

Ingredients:

½ cherry

1 spoon oatmeal

1 spoon honey

1 spoon egg yolk

How To Use:

Mash the cherry. Blend the oatmeal to make a powder. Add this to the mashed cherry. Next, mix them well by adding 1 spoon of honey and 1 egg yolk. Apply this mixture on your face and leave it on for 15 minutes. Rinse it off after 15 minutes in cold water and pat dry. Repeat this twice a week for faster and better results.