Get A Glowing Skin With These Apple-based Face Packs

All of us might have heard of the famous quote - "an apple a day keeps the doctor away". Yes, it really does. Apple contains all the required minerals and vitamins for the human body. These help in increasing the immunity of the body. Apple helps in digestion and also in rejuvenating our skin. We all know these benefits of an apple.
But do you know how an apple can help you in getting a beautiful skin if used externally? Vitamin C contained in apple works best for the skin. It helps in retaining the elasticity of the skin by increasing the production of collagen. The copper which is contained in apple protects the skin from the harmful ultraviolet rays of the sun. Apple also contains vitamin A, which protects our skin from the cancer-causing cells.
Let's now know how to use an apple for protecting our skin and getting a healthier and softer skin.
Apple To Make Your Skin Glow
The vitamins contained in an apple help in rejuvenating the skin and to keep the skin glowing. It also helps in making your skin less stressed and dull, thus keeping your skin fresh. You can get a glowing skin instantly with this home remedy.
Ingredients:
1 apple
1 cup of water
How To Use:
Cut the apple into small pieces without peeling off the skin. Add some water and blend it together. Apply this on your face and leave it on for 15 minutes. After 15 minutes, wash it off in cold water. You can notice the difference in the first use itself.
Apple For Skin Brightening
The antioxidants contained in apple help to brighten the skin naturally. It contains tannic acid that helps in getting a smooth and supple skin. This brightening mask can be used once in a week to get better results.
Ingredients:
Apple peel
1 teaspoon honey
How To Use:
For this, you require the peel of an apple. Peel off an apple, blend the peel of it in a blender to make a paste. Add 1 teaspoon of honey into the paste and mix them well. Apply this thick mixture on your face and leave it on for 15 minutes. After 15 minutes, rinse it off in luke warm water.
Apple To Treat Pimples
Apple contains salicylic acid, which helps in reducing the pimples and acne. This apple pack will reduce acne scars and black spots. Use this pack twice a week to get better results.
Ingredients:
1 apple
1 teaspoon honey
1 teaspoon lemon juice
How To Use:
Take an apple and grate it. Squeeze the grated apple to get the juice out of it. Add 1 spoon of honey and 1 spoon of lemon juice to it. Mix them well. Apply this mixture all over your face or the affected area and leave it on for 20 minutes. You can wash it off after 20 minutes with cold water.
To Treat Dry Skin
The hydrating agents in apple help to keep the skin moisturised naturally. This will give you a soft, moisturised and healthy-looking skin if used regularly.
Ingredients:
½ apple
1 spoon oatmeal
1 spoon honey
1 spoon egg yolk
How To Use:
Grate the apple. Blend the oatmeal to make a powder. Add this to the grated apple. Next, mix them well by adding 1 spoon of honey and 1 egg yolk. Apply this mixture on your face and leave it on for 15 minutes. Rinse it off after 15 minutes in cold water and pat dry. Repeat this twice a week for faster and better results.
