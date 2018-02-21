Effective Remedies To Lighten Sun Spots On Skin

1. Apple Cider Vinegar

Enriched with alpha-hydroxy acids, apple cider vinegar can banish the nasty sun spots and help you achieve a clear-looking skin.

How To Use:

- Soak a cotton ball in diluted apple cider vinegar.

- Gently dab it all over the sun spots on your skin.

- Let it stay there for 5-10 minutes, before rinsing it off with cold water.

- Repeat this method at least 2-3 times in a week for effective results.

2. Aloe Vera Gel

The skin-brightening properties of aloe vera gel make it an excellent remedy for lightening sun spots.

How To Use:

- Just scoop out fresh gel from an aloe vera plant.

- Massage it all over the sun spots on your skin.

- Allow it to stay on for 30 minutes, prior to cleansing it off with cold water.

- Use this twice a day to get rid of the sun spots.

3. Horseradish

Often used for combating pigmentation, horseradish is another remarkable remedy that can make your sun spots go away within weeks!

How To Use:

- Combine 1 teaspoon of grated horseradish with 2 teaspoons of rose water.

- Gently rub the resulting paste all over the troubled area.

- Let it stay there for 15 minutes before rinsing it off with lukewarm water.

- Use this remedy at least 3-4 times in a month for speedy results.

4. Green Tea

Loaded with antioxidants, green tea can lighten the appearance of stubborn sun spots.

How To Use:

- Soak a cotton ball in unsweetened green tea.

- Gently dab it all over the affected area.

- Let it sit there for about 30 minutes, before rinsing it off with lukewarm water.

- Repeat the usage of this remedy at least 4-5 times in a week to fade away the stubborn sun spots.

5. Fuller’s Earth

Fuller's earth, aka multani mitti, is replete with various skin-benefiting agents that can reduce the prominence of sun spots.

How To Use:

- Create a blend of ½ a teaspoon of fuller's earth and 1 tablespoon of rose water.

- Slather the blend all over the sun spots on your skin.

- Let it dry for 10-15 minutes before rinsing it off with lukewarm water.

- Use this homemade paste at least 3-4 times in a week for visible results.

6. Cucumber

Cucumber is another potent remedy that can fade out sun spots and help you achieve an even skin tone.

How To Use:

- Cut a few thin slices of a cucumber and mash them up.

- Smear the material all over the troubled area.

- Allow it to stay there for 20 minutes, prior to rinsing your skin with lukewarm water.

- Use this once a day to get speedy results.

7. Buttermilk

Buttermilk is high in acidic property that enables it to reduce the prominence of nasty age spots.

How To Use:

- Rinse your skin with fresh buttermilk.

- Once done, allow the residue to stay on for 10 minutes.

- Follow up by rinsing your skin with lukewarm water.

- Daily application of this remedy can help you bid adieu to sun spots for good.

8. Lemon Juice

A rich source of skin-bleaching agents, lemon juice is an age-old remedy for treating sun spots.

How To Use:

- Soak a cotton ball in freshly squeezed out lemon juice.

- Gently dab it all over the affected area.

- Leave it there for 10 minutes.

- Rinse your skin with lukewarm water.