Eight Home Remedies To Treat Smile Lines

Smile wrinkles or laughter wrinkles are not necessarily the signs of ageing. Sometimes, this can be caused when a person laughs or smiles too often. Surprised? Yes, you read that right! At times, factors like laughing, smiling and even frowning can cause fine lines to appear around your mouth. This may make you look old. But, there are remedies for this.
Several cosmetic surgeries and chemical treatments can reduce these wrinkles fast; but they may have side effects in the long run. There are best natural remedies for this at your own house.
Smile wrinkles can be treated with natural ingredients and remedies. So, let us take a look at the eight best natural home remedies to cure laugh wrinkles.
1. Drink Water
Proper intake of water can help your skin, keeping it moisturized and hydrated. Dry skin is prone to having wrinkles because of dehydration. So, the first and foremost natural remedy of smile wrinkles is to drink an adequate amount of water every day.
2. Lemon Juice
Lemon juice contains agents that help in tightening the skin around the mouth. Also, it contains vitamin C that prevents free radicals. Apply lemon juice on the wrinkles around your mouth. Or cut a lemon and dab it on the wrinkles around your mouth. This would help in removing the smile wrinkles around your mouth.
3. Egg Whites
Egg whites work best for treating smile wrinkles. Whisk 1 whole egg in a bowl. Add 1 tablespoon of honey and mix it well. Apply this thick mixture on the wrinkles around your mouth and leave it on for 15-20 minutes. After 20 minutes, wash it off in lukewarm water. You can try this twice a week for better results.
4. Aloe Vera
Aloe vera has vitamin C and E that help to maintain a firm skin and also keep the skin hydrated. It nourishes and repairs the skin, thus reducing wrinkles around the mouth. Cut open an aloe vera leaf and squeeze, in order to take the gel out. Apply this aloe vera gel on to the wrinkles and wash it off after 5 minutes in normal water.
5. Turmeric
Turmeric has anti-ageing properties that help in reducing wrinkles and other fine lines around the mouth, making the skin smooth and soft. Add 1 tablespoon of turmeric powder in a bowl. Add 1 tablespoon of coconut oil and mix them together. Apply this mixture on the wrinkles around the mouth and leave it on for 15 minutes. After 15 minutes, you can rinse it off in normal water.
6. Papaya
Papaya helps in reducing the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines around the mouth. This remedy works fast in reducing the fine lines. Cut a papaya into small pieces and make a pulp out of it. Apply this pulp on the wrinkles and wait for 15 minutes. After 15 minutes, rinse off in plain water and pat dry.
7. Green Tea
Green tea has anti-ageing properties that help in reducing the wrinkle lines caused on the skin. It also has antioxidants that help in tightening the skin around your mouth. Make some green tea and refrigerate it. You can also apply this on your wrinkles or all over your face. This can help in reducing laugh wrinkles.
8. Facial Exercises
Facial exercises can also help you in reducing the smile lines around your mouth. There are several facial exercises to get rid of these wrinkles. One such exercise is explained below.
Keep your teeth closed and smile fully. Wait for 10 seconds and repeat it. Do this exercise 15-20 times every day and you can see a huge difference on your skin.
