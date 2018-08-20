Does Flaxseed Help In Skin Brightening?

When it comes to our facial skin most of us are quite conscious. Dark spots, blemishes and uneven skin tone due to the accumulation of dead skin cells would be the last thing we would want to see on our skin.

Though there are umpteen number of products available in the market that claim to be 100% effective, these products might not be safe for all skin types as these contain chemicals that can be harmful to the skin in the long run.

So the best alternative would be natural remedies. And today we'll be talking about flaxseeds. The skin care benefits that these seeds provide are not something that we are much aware of. So let us see how they benefit the skin and then move on to how we can use them to brighten our skin.

How Does Flaxseed Benefit Our Skin?

Flaxseeds contain omega-3 fatty acids that will help in getting rid of dry patches from the skin and protect the skin from the UV rays of the sun. Vitamin C and Vitamin B present in flaxseeds can give you a glowing skin. Along with that it also helps in improving the complexion of the skin by getting rid of dead skin cells. So let us see now how we can use flaxseeds topically on the skin.

Flaxseed And Gram Flour

Ingredients

1 tbsp flaxseed powder

1 tbsp gram flour

1 tsp turmeric powder

A few drops of rose water

How To Do

Blend some flaxseeds to make a fine powder. Add gram flour (besan), turmeric powder and mix it with a few drops of rose water to make a fine paste. Apply this paste on your face evenly and leave it on for 15-20 minutes. After 20 minutes rinse it off with normal water.

Flaxseed Oil And Avocado Oil

Ingredients

2 tsp flaxseed oil

2 tsp avocado oil

How To Do

Both the oils help in strengthening the skin and hydrating it. Mix together flaxseed oil and avocado oil in a clean bowl and apply it to your face. Gently massage it in a circular motion and rinse it off using normal water after 20 minutes. Do this every day in the morning and evening continuously for a week to see the results.

Flaxseeds And Honey

Ingredients

1 tbsp flaxseeds

1 tbsp honey

2 tsp lemon juice

How To Do

First blend the flaxseeds along with a few drops of water to make a fine paste. Add lemon juice and honey into this and mix all the ingredients well. Now apply this on your cleansed face and leave it on for at least 15 minutes. Later rinse it off using normal water. You can use this remedy once a week for faster results.

Flaxseeds And Coffee Scrub

Ingredients

2 tsp flaxseed oil

2 tbsp coffee powder

2 tbsp sugar

1 tsp honey

How To Do

In a clean bowl, mix together flaxseed oil, coffee powder, sugar and organic honey. Blend it to get the texture of a scrub. Apply this mixture on your face and neck. Using your fingertips massage this mixture on your face, legs, hands in a circular motion for about 5 minutes. Leave on the mixture for at least 15-20 minutes and then rinse it off using normal water. This scrub should be used on a regular basis at least 1-2 times in a week.