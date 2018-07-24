Does Castor Oil Help In Reducing Pigmentation?

Pigmentation or dark spots on the skin is a nightmare for most of us and can make your skin look dull and dark.

It is a condition where black patches or spots appear on the skin as a result of damaged melanocytes. Melanocytes are responsible for the production of melanin. Melanin is the agent that gives the skin its colour. When this is damaged, it can lead to the formation of dark spots and patches on the skin.

There are several factors involved around this like overexposure to the sun, allergies due to hair removal, hormonal imbalances, excess intake of alcohol and smoking, etc.

Well, there is no need to worry of this skin issue, since there are some natural remedies with which you can treat it. And one such ingredient to treat it is castor oil.

Castor oil is a light yellow coloured oil extracted from the castor seeds that are rich in the required minerals and proteins to heal them. The fatty acids contained in castor oil help in treating pigmentation of the skin. Let us now see how to use it in simple ways just by sitting back at home.

Castor Oil And Turmeric

Turmeric has healing properties that help in reducing pigmentation and dark spots. When mixed with castor oil, it also helps in improving the skin tone.

Ingredients:

1 tsp castor oil

½ tsp turmeric powder

Method:

All you have to do is mix together castor oil and turmeric powder to make a smooth paste. Apply this paste evenly on your face and let it stay for about an hour. After an hour, rinse it off with lukewarm water. Repeat this remedy once in a day for faster and better results.

Castor Oil And Vitamin E Oil

The antioxidant properties in Vitamin E oil help in improving the complexion of the skin along with making the skin smooth and soft.

Ingredients:

1 tsp castor oil

1 Vitamin E capsule

Method:

Cut the vitamin E capsule and take out the oil from it. Mix it together with castor oil. Apply it on your face and massage it gently in a circular and upward motion with the help of your fingertips. Leave it on for 10-15 minutes and then wash your face with a mild cleanser. Repeat this remedy twice a day in the morning and evening to notice the difference.

Castor Oil Pack

Castor oil helps in reducing the pigmentation of the skin with its fatty acids that nourish and hydrate the skin.

Ingredients:

1 tsp castor oil

Gauze

Method:

This is rather a very easy remedy for removing pigmentation on the skin. Dip the gauze in the castor oil and press it against the affected area. Make sure that you go gentle on this, since there are chances of your blood circulation to cut off. Leave the gauze on the affected area for an hour and remove it later. Do this every day regularly for a week to notice the difference.

Castor Oil And Honey

Honey is considered as a natural bleach that helps in improving the tone of the skin and in removing blemishes and dark spots. When combined with castor oil, it will help in hydrating your skin, thus keeping it moisturised.

Ingredients:

1 tsp castor oil

1 tsp honey

½ tsp lemon juice

Method:

First, in a clean bowl, mix together castor oil, honey and lemon juice. Apply this mixture on your face and gently massage for a few minutes. Leave it on for 30 minutes and later rinse it off in lukewarm water. You can do this remedy once every day for better results.