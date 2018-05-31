Do You Have White Patches On The Face? Here Are Remedies To Treat Them

White patches, especially if it occurs on the face, can make one feel uneasy and uncomfortable to gather in a public space. White patches on the face can occur due to a condition called "p alba or polymorphous light eruptions". Vitiligo occurs when there is a decline in the cells that produce melanin in the body. However, this is not the only reason.

White patches can also occur on the skin due to over exposure to the sun and the harmful UV rays. This leads to pigmentation of the skin that turns to white patches.

But this skin-related issue should be considered serious, as this may affect our confidence to low in public. Apart from the face, white patches can also occur on our body as well.

A lot of creams and lotions are available in the market these days for treating these stubborn white patches. But these can have side effects in the long run. There are various home remedies for treating this skin-related issue and they are very effective. Let us see what they are.

Papaya

Ingredient:

A few pieces of papaya

How to use:

1. Cut a papaya into small pieces.

2. Rub these pieces all over your face where you have white patches.

3. Leave it on for about 15-20 minutes.

4. After 20 minutes, you can rinse it off.

5. You can also use papaya paste instead.

Mustard Oil

Ingredients:

2-3 tbsp of mustard oil

A pinch of turmeric

How to use:

1. In a bowl, add 3 tbsp of mustard oil.

2. Next, add a pinch of turmeric and mix well.

3. Apply this mixture on the affected area and leave it on for 15 minutes.

4. After 15 minutes, rinse it off in lukewarm water.

Sandalwood Powder

Ingredients:

1 tbsp sandalwood powder

1 tbsp honey

How to use:

1. Mix both the ingredients well to get a thick paste.

2. Apply this on the skin where you have white patches.

3. Wash it off with water after 10 minutes.

Neem

Ingredients:

A handful of neem leaves

1 teaspoon honey

How to use:

1. Blend some neem leaves to make a thick paste.

2. Add 1 teaspoon of honey and mix them well.

3. Apply this paste on the affected area and leave it on for 20 minutes.

4. After 20 minutes, wash it off in normal water.

Tea Tree Oil

Ingredients:

4-5 drops of tea tree oil

1 tbsp olive oil

How to use:

1. Mix together both tee tree oil and olive oil.

2. Take a cotton ball and dip it in the oil blend. Apply this on the affected area.

3. Leave it for 15 minutes and then wash it off with lukewarm water.

Aloe Vera

The anti-inflammatory properties in aloe aloe vera help in healing white patches on the skin.

Ingredient:

1 aloe vera leaf

How to use:

1. Cut a fresh aloe vera leaf and take out the gel from it.

2. Apply the fresh aloe vera gel on the affected area.

3. Let it stay for 30 minutes.

4. Rinse it off in normal water.

Coconut Oil

Coconut oil contains antifungal properties that help in getting rid of the white patches on the skin. It also keeps the skin hydrated and moisturized.

Ingredient:

2-3 spoons of coconut oil

How to use:

1. Take some coconut oil and massage on the affected skin.

2. Keep massaging for about 5 minutes.

3. Do this before going to bed every day.

4. Rinse it off the next morning.

Ginger

Ingredient:

Ginger juice

How to use:

1. Blend a piece of fresh ginger to take out the juice.

2. Apply this fresh ginger juice on the white patches area.

3. Let it stay for 5-10 minutes.

4. Wash it off in normal water.

Green Tea

Ingredients:

A green tea bag

1 cup water

Cotton ball

How to use:

1. Boil a cup of water and dip a green tea bag in it.

2. Let it cool down.

3. Dip a cotton ball into it and apply this on the affected area.

4. Leave it on for 10-15 minutes and then rinse it off in normal water.