DIY Face Masks For Men To Get Fairer Skin

Majority of men in our country desire having a fair skin tone and hence try many commercially available creams and lotions to make themselves appear fair. Sometimes, these creams and lotions can cause more damage to the skin because of the chemicals present in them. Using a natural home remedy can never damage the skin, as it is completely herbal and is free of any skin-damaging chemicals.

Commercially available creams can also be really expensive at times, which definitely burns a hole in the pocket for many people. However, there is always an alternative! And here we are presenting the same. Here are natural face packs for men that could help you attain a fair skin tone.

Another major problem is pollution and dust we all face during the day. The dirt particles get captured in the pores, thereby making the skin become dull. So, the first step is to wash your face daily to remove any dirt.

If your skin is dry, you can try a face wash and moisturizer. This will clean all the dust particles stuck in your pores. You can use honey, as it helps cleanse the skin, leaving it hydrated and soft.

Another good option to try is Besan or Gram Flour, as it helps soak all the excessive oil and has no side effects on the skin.

Now, that's out of the way, here are some face masks that men can try to attain a fairer skin tone. Have a look.

1. Honey Lemon Face Mask

This is one of the best masks for men, as their skin is a little rough as compared to women. Lemon is the best source of Vitamin C, which helps in brightening the skin by removing the dead skin and increases new cell growth.

Vitamin C reduces the melanin level which in turn results in white and bright new skin cells being formed. Honey is a natural moisturizer that keeps the skin clean and reduces dryness. To avoid further skin burns, use a sunscreen lotion when going out in the sun.

Ingredients:

Lemon: 1 tablespoon

Honey: 1 tablespoon

Method:

Add honey and lemon in a bowl and mix it well. Apply the mask on your face and leave it for 20 minutes. Wash it off with cold water. Repeat this process at least once a week to get lasting results.

Men with pimples can also use this pack to reduce the pimples and dark skin.

2. Aloe Vera And Orange Juice

This pack is ideal for all types of skin, as it can moisturize dry skin and remove excess oil from oily skin. Orange juice provides Vitamin C, which makes the layers of the skin turn bright. Aloe vera pulp has medicinal properties of curing any mild skin infection or irritation. This can also act as an oil control method for men with oily skin.

Ingredients:

Aloe Vera: 2 tablespoons

Orange Juice: ¼th cup

Method:

Mix aloe vera and orange juice well, apply and leave it for 15 minutes. Rinse it with clean water.

3. Banana and Curd Pack

Banana is a rich supplement of Vitamins A, B, C, and E and minerals like phosphorus, copper, zinc, etc. Curd, better known as yogurt, is a skin-lightening agent and is suitable for both dry and oily skin types. Just make sure that there is no fat content in it.

Ingredients:

Banana: 1 small piece

Yogurt: 1-2 tablespoons

Method:

Mash the banana and add yogurt, mix it well to make a smoothie. Apply and let it dry for about 20 minutes. Rinse it off with cool water.

4. Sugar And Honey Scrub

This scrub is a fantastic option to clean the skin and remove blackheads. Also, this helps in removing excess oil from the skin. Honey nourishes the skin and reduces dryness. Use this scrub before applying any of the above-mentioned face masks for better results.

Ingredients:

Sugar: 1 tablespoon

Honey: 1 tablespoon

Method:

Mix honey and sugar and stir it well. Now, apply and massage your face for 20 minutes to exfoliate the skin. Wash with clean water and pat dry your face. Remember to wait for some time after washing your face, as your skin pores might still be open and can attract more dirt.

Important Tips To Remember To Get A Fairer Skin Tone

Drink Water: Consume a lot of water to keep yourself hydrated. Water keeps your skin hydrated and can reduce pimples too.

Scrub: Scrub your skin 2 times a week to remove all the dust particles, which hinder your glow by creating a dark layer of skin.

Face Packs: Apply face packs at a regular interval and avoid any breaks to keep your skin clean and glowing. Always apply sunscreen before going out in the sun to avoid any darkening.

Diet: Try to eat a balanced diet full of healthy fats, vitamins, minerals, proteins, etc. This will keep your skin in a good condition and also improve the skin tone.

Moisturizing: Moisturize your skin day and night according to your skin type to keep it hydrated and free from excessive oil or dryness.