Can Sea Salt Help In Treating Acne?

One major reason for stubborn acne and zits is clogged pores. The impurities inside the clogged pores lead to infections which cause acne and pimples. Also, other factors causing acne can be hormonal imbalance, change in lifestyle, environmental factors like pollution, etc.

Excess oil production on the skin can be controlled by using natural remedies on a regular basis. One such natural remedy is with a very basic ingredient that is almost inevitable in any food, that is, salt.

The benefits of sea salt on enhancing beauty are well known. When it comes to acne, the reasons to use sea salt are plenty. It helps in killing bacteria that cause acne. By exfoliating the impurities from the clogged pores, it helps in removing the dead skin cells leaving your skin healthy. Apart from this, it helps in improving blood circulation.

Sea Salt Water

Ingredients

2 tbsp sea salt

Water

How to do

All you need to do is mix together salt and warm water. Clean your face by washing it with water. Apply the salt paste on the affected area. Massage it with your fingertips. Leave it on for 15 minutes and later rinse it off with warm water, followed by cold water. Finally, use an oil-free moisturiser. You can repeat this regularly for better results.