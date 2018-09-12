Can Sea Salt Help In Treating Acne?

One major reason for stubborn acne and zits is clogged pores. The impurities inside the clogged pores lead to infections which cause acne and pimples. Also, other factors causing acne can be hormonal imbalance, change in lifestyle, environmental factors like pollution, etc.
Excess oil production on the skin can be controlled by using natural remedies on a regular basis. One such natural remedy is with a very basic ingredient that is almost inevitable in any food, that is, salt.
The benefits of sea salt on enhancing beauty are well known. When it comes to acne, the reasons to use sea salt are plenty. It helps in killing bacteria that cause acne. By exfoliating the impurities from the clogged pores, it helps in removing the dead skin cells leaving your skin healthy. Apart from this, it helps in improving blood circulation.
Sea Salt Water
Ingredients
- 2 tbsp sea salt
- Water
How to do
All you need to do is mix together salt and warm water. Clean your face by washing it with water. Apply the salt paste on the affected area. Massage it with your fingertips. Leave it on for 15 minutes and later rinse it off with warm water, followed by cold water. Finally, use an oil-free moisturiser. You can repeat this regularly for better results.
Sea Salt And Almond Oil
Ingredients
- 2 cups sea salt
- 1 cup almond oil
- Few drops of essential oil
How to do
Take sea salt, almond oil and a few drops of your favourite essential oil and combine all the ingredients well. Apply this mixture on the acne-affected area with the help of your fingertips. Let it stay for 10 minutes and then rinse it off with water and pat dry. Repeat this remedy every day.
Sea Salt And Honey
Ingredients
- 2 tsp sea salt
- 4 tsp raw honey
How to do
Mix together sea salt and raw honey. Apply this on the affected area and leave it on for 15 minutes. Take a washcloth soaked in hot water and keep this washcloth on the affected areas for a minute or so. This will help in opening the pore on the skin. After removing the washcloth, massage gently with the help of your fingertips. Finally, wash it off with lukewarm water and pat dry.
Sea Salt And Olive Oil
Ingredients
- 1 cup sea salt
- ¼ cup olive oil
How to do
Mix together sea salt and olive oil to make a smooth paste. Wash your face and apply the sea salt paste on the wet skin. Gently massage the mixture on the face for a few minutes. Let the mixture stay for about 5 minutes and then later rinse it off using lukewarm water and pat dry. You can repeat this process every day for better results.
Sea Salt And Baking Soda
Ingredients
- ¼ tsp sea salt
- ½ tsp baking soda
- Water
How to do
Combine sea salt, baking soda and enough water to make a smooth paste. Apply this mixture on the affected area and leave it on until it gets dry. Finally, rinse it off with warm water and pat dry. Later, finish it off by applying an oil-free moisturiser to get rid of acne.
Sea Salt And Lemon
Ingredients
- 2 tsp sea salt
- 1 tsp lemon juice
How to do
Make a paste by combining sea salt and fresh lemon juice. Wash your face and then apply this paste on the acne/pimple. Leave it on for 5-10 minutes before rinsing it off with warm water. Later, apply an oil-free moisturiser on your face. This is best suitable when used before going to bed. You can use this remedy every day for better results.
