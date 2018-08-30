Best Natural Remedies To Treat Heat Boils

Humidity gives rise to many skin problems and heat boils are one among them. A heat boil is a hair follicle or oil gland infected by bacteria and seems like tiny zits. Sometimes these can also cause pain.

Heat boils not only appear on the face but also on other parts of the body like shoulders, legs, hands, and even the private parts. When it comes to sensitive areas, treating them with chemical creams and lotions will only worsen the condition.

To avoid this it is always better to opt for natural remedies. In this article, we'll be discussing various natural remedies that you can easily try at home to treat heat boils.

Cumin

Cumin, otherwise known as jeera, is a spice found in every Indian kitchen. It works effectively in getting rid of the pus and bacteria accumulated in the boils.

What To Do?

You'll require 4 tsp cumin powder for this remedy. Roast the cumin seeds and powder them. Add a few drops of water to make a paste. Apply this on the affected area. Keep applying it every 4-5 hours. Continue to do this until you notice a difference.

Garlic

Another common kitchen ingredient, garlic, is also an effective remedy for heat boils. Garlic has antibacterial properties and it helps in treating any kind of inflammation on the skin.

What To Do?

Take 2-3 garlic cloves and make a smooth paste. Apply this paste on the heat boils and leave it on for 10 minutes and then rinse it off with normal water. You can repeat this remedy once every day for better results.

Castor Oil

Castor oil contains an anti-inflammatory compound called ricinoleic acid, which helps in expelling the impurities in the boil. Along with that it also helps in moisturising the skin and controls the excess oil production on the skin.

What To Do?

Take a cotton pad and dip it in castor oil. Apply to the affected area with the help of a cotton pad and leave it on for about 20 minutes. After 20 minutes rinse it off with normal water. Continue this for 2-3 days or until you see the difference.

Tea Tree Oil

Tea tree oil has antimicrobial and antifungal properties that will treat several skin issues like rashes, inflammations, redness on the skin, etc.

What To Do?

All you need to do is to apply a few drops of tea tree oil on your boils and leave it on. You can keep repeating this remedy until its gone.

Betel Nut Leaves (Paan Leaves)

Betel nut leaves also help in getting rid of acne and heat boils by helping in the release of pus from the boils.

What To Do?

Take 2-3 fresh betel nut leaves and boil it in half cup of water in low flame. Boil it until the betel leaves turn soft. Allow the mixture to cool and make a paste of this mixture. Apply this on the affected area until it dries and later rinse it off with plain water. Repeat this remedy at least twice a week for faster results.

Neem Leaves

Neem leaves have antibacterial properties that help in getting rid of heat boils effectively.

What To Do?

Take a handful of neem leaves and boil it in a cup of water for 10 minutes. Allow the solution to cool down. Later strain the solution and store it in a spray bottle. You can use this solution to wash your face or apply it on the affected area. Repeat until the heat boils are gone.