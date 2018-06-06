Benefits Of Pumpkin For Skin Care

Pumpkins are packed with antioxidants and these contain some important minerals and other vitamins.

But did you know that apart from its health benefits, pumpkins can even help in enhancing your beauty? Yes, you just read that right. Pumpkins can be used in the form of masks and packs to gain a youthful and beautiful skin.

We all have some common skin problems like skin tan, blemishes, dry skin, etc. For all these, you have an all-in-one solution and that is, pumpkin. Being a common vegetable, it can be easily found in every household. So, the next time you go to the kitchen, don't forget to grab some and use it to pamper your skin with.

Now, you must be wondering how to use them? Do not worry. This article will give you a complete guide on the benefits of pumpkins for your skin and how you can use them in the form of packs and masks to get that beautiful and flawless skin.

Pumpkin For Tan Removal

This pack will give you an even skin tone by removing sun tan. Tan is a result of dead skin cells. This pack will remove the dead skin cells and help in making the skin brighter.

Ingredients:

1 tablespoon of pumpkin juice

1 tablespoon of egg white

1 tablespoon of yogurt

How to use:

1. Mix all the ingredients and apply the mixture over the face and neck.

2. Leave for at least 20 minutes and then wash with lukewarm water.

This mask helps attain a natural glow on your face. Try this remedy at least twice a week.

Pumpkin For Treating Blemishes

This mask will help you to reduce blemishes if used regularly.

Ingredients:

2 tbsp of pumpkin juice

1 teaspoon lemon juice

2 tablespoons of honey

1 teaspoon of olive oil

How to use:

1. Mix all the above-mentioned ingredients to form a thick paste.

2. Apply on clean face and neck and leave it on for about 30 minutes.

3. Rinse off in lukewarm water and pat dry. It is advised to avoid olive oil if your skin is oily.

Pumpkins For A Glowing Skin

Pumpkins have vitamins A and C and antioxidants that help to keep the skin glowing. Consuming pumpkins can also help in keeping the skin healthy and smooth. Let's see how we can use pumpkins externally to keep the skin glowing.

Ingredients:

Grated pumpkin

Honey

How to use:

1. For this, mix some grated pumpkin with honey.

2. Apply it on your face. Leave it on for 15 minutes and then wash it off and pat dry.

3. Do this twice a week for better results.

Pumpkin For Dry Skin

If you have a dry skin, this simple pumpkin face mask can help cure it. This can also be used as an anti-ageing mask.

Ingredients:

2-3 tablespoons of pumpkin juice

1 tablespoon of sour cream

How to use:

1. Mix all the ingredients together and make a paste.

2. Apply this paste on your neck and face and leave it on for 15 minutes.

3. After 15 minutes, wash it off in lukewarm water.

This mask will make your skin turn smooth and hydrate it, thus preventing it from dryness.

Pumpkin For Oily Skin

This mask helps in keeping the skin smooth and clean. Oily skin is basically acne prone. This mask will help you to get rid of the excess oil from your face.

Ingredients:

3 tablespoons of pumpkin juice

1 tablespoon of buttermilk

2 tablespoons of gram flour

1 tablespoon of lemon juice

How to use:

1. Mix all the above-mentioned ingredients to make a paste.

2. Apply this on to your face and neck.

3. Wash it off after 30 minutes in lukewarm water and pat dry.

This mask which is ideal for oily skin will also make your skin look young.