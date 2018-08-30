How To Use Nutmeg (Jaiphal) For Skin?

Nutmeg, also known as Jaiphal, is basically a spice that is used in flavouring food. Nutmeg also has some medicinal properties that make it appropriate to use for skin care.

Nutmegs contain nutrients like magnesium, copper and vitamins like B1 and B6 that benefits our health. They also work effectively on the skin. Its anti-inflammatory properties prove beneficial in treating pimples and acne. Also nutmeg has antibacterial properties that help in getting rid of any kind of infections.

In this article, we'll be discussing some benefits of using nutmeg in our daily skin care routine and also how to use them.

As A Cleanser

Ingredients

1 tbsp nutmeg powder

1-2 tbsp milk

The rejuvenating properties of nutmeg and the lactic acid in milk will help in making the skin soft and supple.

How To Prepare?

Mix together milk and nutmeg powder to make a paste. Apply this on your face and wash it off after 10-15 minutes.

For Oily Skin

Ingredients

1 tbsp nutmeg powder

A few drops of honey

Oily skin is more prone to acne and pimples. Since both nutmeg and honey have antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties, they help in treating acne. Nutmeg also helps in shrinking the pores and thus reducing the excess secretion of sebum.

How To Prepare?

All you need to do is mix together nutmeg powder and honey to make a paste. Apply this on your face evenly. Let it stay for 5-10 minutes and then rinse it off with normal water. You can do this remedy 1-2 times in a week.

For Pigmentation

Ingredients

1 tbsp nutmeg powder

2 tsp yogurt

A few drops of lemon juice

Nutmeg along with the other ingredients has the ability to treat uneven skin tone, pigmentation and dark spots which are caused mostly due to the harmful rays of the sun.

How To Prepare?

In a clean bowl add nutmeg powder, yogurt and a few drops of fresh lemon juice. Mix all the ingredients well. Apply an even layer of this mask on your face and leave it on for 8-10 minutes. Later wash it off with cold water and pat dry. Also, apply moisturiser towards the end.

For Exfoliating The Skin

Ingredients

1 tbsp nutmeg powder

1 tbsp honey

A pinch of baking soda

A few drops of lemon juice

A few drops of clove oil

This scrub will exfoliate your skin by removing dead skin cells and thus making the skin healthy and clean.

How To Prepare?

First mix together raw honey, baking soda and clove oil in a bowl. Next, add the nutmeg powder and lemon juice and finally combine all the ingredients well. Take some of this mixture and apply it on your face. Gently scrub it in circular motions with your fingertips and leave it on for 5-10 minutes. After 10 minutes rinse it off with lukewarm water and pat dry.

For A Younger Looking Skin

Ingredients

1 tbsp nutmeg powder

1 tsp honey

1 tsp yogurt

How To Do

In a clean bowl, mix together nutmeg powder, unflavored yogurt and raw honey. Apply this mask on your face and let it stay for 15-20 minutes. After 20 minutes rinse it off using normal water.