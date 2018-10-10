Beauty Benefits Of Bottle Gourd You Probably Didn't Know!

Your mother might have pestered you all your life to eat a lot of fruits and vegetables by constantly reminding you of the benefits they offer. And, guess what? She was absolutely right! Fruits and veggies do offer an array of skin and hair benefits, some of which are unknown to us.

Speaking of veggies, did you know bottle gourd is actually good for your skin and hair and not just your health?

Listed below are some beauty benefits of bottle gourd that will encourage you to include it in your beauty regime.

1. Gives You Wrinkle-free Skin

Being a powerhouse of nutrients, bottle guard definitely gives you wrinkle-free skin. It works as an anti-ageing agent and slows down the signs of premature ageing. You can either consume bottle gourd juice on a daily basis or even apply bottle gourd juice topically on your skin for desired results.

2. Leaves A Natural Glow

If you want a glowing skin naturally, bottle gourd is an effective remedy. It is loaded with antioxidants, minerals, and vitamins that work wonders for your skin, giving it a natural glow like never before. Topical application of bottle guard in the form of a face mask or a toner can help your skin.

3. Treats Pimples, Acne, & Blemishes

Are pimples, acne or blemishes bothering you? Well, you can easily get rid of them by grinding a bottle guard, extracting its juice, and applying it on to the affected area using a cotton ball. Bottle gourd has the capacity to effectively clean dirt and dust particles from your pores. It also balances excess oil production in your skin.

4. Gives Smooth & Clear Skin

Well, it is no secret that bottle gourd helps in purifying your blood, thus paving way for smooth, supple, and healthy skin. You can make a face pack using bottle gourd, honey, and cucumber and apply it on your face for a glowing and clear skin. Moreover, you can also make a homemade bottle gourd toner or a moisturiser that will give you clear skin in no time.

5. Treats Puffy Eyes

Puffy eyes is something that most people wake up with quite often. However, with so many effective home remedies this problem can easily be solved. One such effective home remedy for puffy eyes is using bottle gourd. You can easily get rid of those under eye bags with bottle gourd. The water content in bottle gourd helps relax your puffy eyes and soothe them.

6. Boosts Collagen Production

Drinking bottle gourd juice on a regular basis can boost collagen production in your skin, which in turn keeps you healthy. Moreover, it also improves the elasticity of your skin and tightens your skin.

7. Detoxifies Skin

Consuming bottle gourd juice everyday helps to detoxify your skin and body. It helps to remove toxins and other impurities from your body, which in turn reduces the risk of acne, pimples, blemishes, dark circles, and dark spots.

8. Protects Skin From Sun Damage

Apart from other skin benefits, bottle gourd also protects you from sun damage. It protects your skin cells from harmful UV rays. You can make a homemade toner or a moisturiser using bottle gourd and apply it on your skin before stepping out in the sun. It will act as a layer between your skin and the sun, protecting it from any kind of damage.

9. Promotes Hair Growth

Not just skin, bottle gourd also has hair care benefits to offer. Regular consumption of bottle gourd helps to keep your tresses healthy and promote hair growth. The antioxidants present in bottle gourd prevent any kind of damage to hair follicles and scalp. What's more? Bottle gourd also helps to prevent premature greying of hair as well as split ends.

10. Reduces Risk Of Scalp Acne

Topical application of bottle gourd juice also ensures that your scalp is far from the risk of developing scalp acne. You can simply grind a bottle gourd, extract its juice, and apply it on your scalp and wash it off after about half an hour.

11. Controls Hair Fall

Bottle gourd is also known to combat hair fall. It also makes your hair strong and lustrous. You can simply make a homemade hair mask using bottle gourd, mashed bananas, and coconut oil and apply it on your hair and scalp for desired results.

Now that you know the amazing benefits that bottle gourd offers, would you like to include it in your beauty regime?