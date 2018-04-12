10 Amazing Benefits Of Shea Butter You Probably Didn’t Know

Shea butter, often hailed as a wonder ingredient, is widely used in commercial beauty products because of its numerous benefits. Extracted from the nut of a shea tree, it is an age-old beauty ingredient that has been used for treating a myriad of beauty problems by women all over the world.

It is loaded with vitamins, fatty acids, and minerals that can provide nourishment to your skin and hair. It contains vitamin E, polyphenols, phytonutrients and many other components that enable it to treat unsightly skin and hair problems.

Though shea butter has been around for ages, there are still many of us who are unaware of its remarkable benefits. So, today at Boldsky, we've compiled a list of amazing benefits of shea butter that you probably didn't know about.

These benefits will convince you to incorporate shea butter into your beauty regimen for achieving beautiful and healthy-looking skin and hair. Read on to know more about these benefits here:

Skin Benefits

1. Soothes Troubled Skin

Shea butter is replete with skin-soothing agents that can work wonders on troubled skin. The same properties also enable it to work wonders on inflammation-related skin conditions like eczema and psoriasis.

2. Delays The Signs Of Ageing

Presence of powerful antioxidants such as vitamin E can delay the signs of ageing like wrinkles, fine lines, sagging skin, etc. Because of this benefit, it is often used as a key ingredient in many anti-ageing creams.

3. Treats Acne Breakouts

Enriched with antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties, shea butter is hailed as an excellent remedy for treating acne breakouts. And, its regular usage can make sure that your skin stays acne-free at all times. However, it is essential to use an unrefined version of shea butter for acne issues.

4. Treats Dry Skin

Shea butter is also effective in moisturizing dry and flaky skin. It can restore moisture to your skin and soften its texture. That is why, it is considered to be more effective than a majority of commercial skin moisturizers.

5. Improves Skin Elasticity

Application of shea butter on your skin can also boost collagen production. It is a protein that is essential for maintaining the skin's elasticity. In other words, shea butter can improve your skin's elasticity and make sure that it looks youthful and supple.

Hair Benefits

1. Softens Hair's Texture

Often hailed as a natural hair conditioner, shea butter can also soften your hair's texture. Instead of using a store-bought conditioner, you can use shea butter to condition your precious tresses for better results.

2. Gets Rid Of Split Ends

Another amazing benefit of shea butter is its ability to get rid of brittle-looking split ends. Its moisturizing and damage-repairing abilities can effectively get rid of unsightly split ends.

3. Treats Dry Scalp

Dry scalp is known to be highly prone to troubling conditions like flakiness, dandruff, hair fall, etc. However, with the help of shea butter, it is very much possible to moisturize dry scalp and prevent it from getting flaky or itchy.

4. Revives Dull Hair

Lacklustre hair can bring down your beauty quotient. But with the help of shea butter, you can easily revive dull hair. The presence of vitamins in this ingredient enables it to impart a healthy shine to your hair.

5. Treats Hair Loss

A powerhouse of vitamins, fatty acids, and minerals, shea butter can effectively treat the issues that cause hair loss. This potent ingredient can strengthen hair follicles and prevent breakage.

How To Use:

There are a number of ways in which one can make use of shea butter. However, the most common ones include:

1. Body Soap

Shea butter body soaps come in various shapes and sizes and are a perfect natural way of caring for your skin. The properties of this butter help in making your body smooth and soft, restoring its natural glow.

2. Sunscreen Lotion

Shea butter can also be used as a sunscreen lotion that helps protect your skin from the harmful UV rays.

3. Shaving Gel

It can also be used as a shaving cream. It can be used for your hands as well as legs, and it leaves behind a smooth feeling.

4. Deodorant

This might surprise you, but shea butter is used in a range of deodorants due to its natural skin-protecting properties. It is often combined with a variety of oils to get that perfect texture and smell required for a deodorant.

5. Face Mask

Well, this is quite a commonly known fact that shea butter serves as an exceptionally good face mask. It has the capacity to make your skin glow like never before, making you feel fresh and young.

6. Moisturiser

Who wouldn't like a soothing shea butter moisturiser that treats your skin with extra care and offers you a smooth and soft skin, eh? Shea butter can do all of that quite simply!