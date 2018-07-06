Amazing Aspirin Face Masks That You Can Try

We all take aspirin when we get severe headache, fever, etc. It's known as one of the best pain relievers that are most commonly available.

But have you ever wondered how a simple painkiller can solve several skin-related issues? Surprising, isn't it? But it is true that we can get a clear and healthy skin with regular use of aspirin.

The acetylsalicylic acid contained in aspirin helps in keeping the skin healthy and clear. Also, it contains beta hydroxyl acid that helps to cure itchiness and redness on the skin.

Aspirin helps in reducing the formation of clogged pores which prevents acne and outbreaks. It reduces the puffiness under the eyes making you look fresh. Another advantage of using aspirin as a face mask is that it reduces the discolouration of the skin by removing the dead skin cells.

So after knowing all these advantages of aspirin on the skin, let us see how we can use it in the form of a face pack. Read on!

Aspirin-honey Face Pack For Dry Skin

The combination of aspirin and honey keeps the skin moisturised and prevents acne and outbreaks. Sometimes even dry skin is also prone to acne. Honey with its anti-bacterial properties helps in curing inflammation and breakouts and also helps in healing the skin.

Ingredients

5-6 Aspirin tablets

1 tsp Honey

Few drops of olive/almond oil

How To Use

1. First, take about 5-6 aspirin tablets and crush them.

2. Make a paste out of powdered tablets by adding a few drops of water. Make sure that the paste is not too thin.

3. Add a tsp of honey into the paste and mix them well.

4. Also add a few drops of olive/almond oil into the aspirin paste.

5. Apply an even layer of this mixture on your face and leave it on for 15 minutes. After 15 minutes, rinse it off with lukewarm water.

Aspirin-tea Tree Oil For Oily Skin

This face pack works instantly on the skin. Oily skin is more prone to acne and breakouts when compared to other skin types. The combination of aspirin and tea tree oil will give you immediate results.

Ingredients

5 Aspirin tablets

Few drops of tea tree oil

How To Use

1. Dilute the aspirin tablets in a few drops of water.

2. Then add a few drops of tea tree oil and mix them well.

3. Apply this on the affected area and leave it on for 20 minutes.

4. After 20 minutes, rinse it off with warm water.

Aspirin Toner

Aspirin can also be used as a facial toner. Apart from being a toner, it also helps in reducing discolouration by removing the dead skin cells. It also helps in reducing puffiness.

Ingredients

8-10 Aspirin tablets

4 tsp White vinegar

Water

How To Use

1. Dissolve 8-10 aspirin tablets in ½ cup of water.

2. Add 4 tsp of vinegar into it.

3. Apply it on a cleansed face with the help of a cotton pad.

4. Leave it on for 10 minutes and rinse it off with lukewarm water.

5. For further use you can prepare this and store it in a spray bottle for further use.

Aspirin For Sun-damaged Skin

This mask helps in minimising the damage caused to the skin by the sun. Aspirin helps in the exfoliation of the skin cells.

Ingredients

5-6 Aspirin tablets

1 tsp Curd

Few drops of lemon juice

Few drops of olive oil

How To Use

1. Mix together 5-6 aspirins, 1 tsp curd and a few drops of freshly squeezed lemon juice.

2. Now add a few drops of olive oil and mix them well.

3. Apply this all over the affected area and wait for 20 minutes.

4. After 20 minutes rinse it off with normal water and pat dry.

Do try the above remedies at home and give your feedback in the comments section below!