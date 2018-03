7 Homemade Sugar Scrubs For The Skin That You Must Try

1. Honey Lemon Sugar Scrub

Honey and lemon have agents that help in brightening the skin, moisturizing and keeping the skin healthy looking. This is a very simple scrub that you can try at home.

All you require is 3 spoons of honey, 2 spoons of lemon and 2 spoons of sugar. Mix these ingredients in a bowl to form a scrub. Gently scrub this mixture all over your face in a circular motion. After leaving this mixture for 10 minutes on your face, wash it off in plain water. This can be done thrice in a week.

2. Almond Oil And Sugar Scrub

Almond oil is enriched in Vitamin C. This helps in generating healthy skin tissues and thus helps in rejuvenating the skin.

Take 1 tablespoon of sugar and 2 tablespoons of almond oil in a bowl. Scrub this on your face gently, in a circular motion. Wash it off with cold water. Use this once in a week continuously for 3 weeks.

3. Banana And Sugar Scrub

Bananas are best known for hydrating the skin and keeping it moisturized. It also contains vitamins A, B and C and several other minerals.

Cut a banana and mash it until you get a smooth paste. Add 2 tablespoons of sugar and mix it well to avoid lumps. Scrub this mixture on your face. Wash it off after 5 minutes in cold water. You can do this twice a week.

4. Coconut Oil And Sugar Scrub

Coconut oil is another ingredient that helps in moisturizing the skin. It also helps in keeping the skin soft and smooth.

In a bowl, add 3 tablespoons of coconut oil. Add 2 tablespoons of honey and 3 tablespoons of sugar to the mixture. Stir all the ingredients well. If the mixture is too dry, add some more sugar and if it's wet, add a little more coconut oil. Scrub the mixture gently on your face and rinse it off with normal water.

5. Chocolate Sugar Scrub

Cocoa powder is full of antioxidants that help in brightening your skin naturally. It helps in repairing the damaged skin, making your skin look healthier.

All you require is 2 tablespoons of sugar, 1 spoon of cocoa powder and 2 spoons of coconut oil. Mix all the ingredients in a bowl. Apply this mixture on your face or body. After 15 minutes, wash it off in plain water. Make sure that you gently scrub it in a circular motion. You can do this twice a week for better results.

6. Yogurt And Sugar Scrub

Yogurt works best in removing blemishes and helps in killing the bacteria and in removing the dead cells off the skin.

Add half a cup of fresh, unflavoured yogurt in a bowl. Add 2 tablespoons of sugar into it and mix it well. Apply this mixture on your face and gently scrub in a circular motion. Wash it off with normal water and pat dry.

7. Green Tea And Sugar Scrubbing

Enriched with antioxidants, green tea works best in improving the skin conditions. It also contains enzymes and amino acids that help in making the skin look healthier.

The ingredients required are 2 tablespoons of green tea, 3-4 tablespoons of sugar and 2 tablespoons of honey. Make some green tea and add 2 tablespoons of the same to the sugar in a bowl. Add 2 tablespoons of honey and mix the ingredients well. Apply this mixture on your face and gently scrub. Rinse it off in cold water. Repeat this remedy twice or thrice in a week.