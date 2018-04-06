How Can Green Tea Help In Enhancing Beauty? A DIY Green Tea Facial Guide

We all know that consuming green tea benefits your health a lot. But have you ever wondered how green tea plays a vital role in enhancing beauty? Yes, this wonderful ingredient can help you gain a beautiful skin in the form of a scrub, mask, cleanser, etc.

Rich in antioxidants, green tea helps reverse the signs of ageing. It moisturizes your skin, protects the sun damage and tightens your skin by maintaining the collagen production.

The benefits of green tea face mask are more known nowadays by the fact that many beauty clinics and beauty therapists suggest these green tea face masks to treat your skin.

It is one solution for many skin problems. Now, it is more exciting when you can get a flawless skin right at the comfort of your home, isn't it? So, here is a complete DIY step-by-step green tea facial guide to get that brighter and healthier-looking skin.

Step 1: Cleansing

Cleansing is the first and the most basic step of a facial. It removes dirt, excess oil and other unwanted impurities, thus making the skin appear clean.

How To Do:

All you require for this simple cleansing method is some green tea and rose water. Make some green tea and leave it to cool in the refrigerator. Add rose water into the green tea. Apply this solution on your face and massage it in a circular motion for about two minutes. After 2 minutes, wash it off in normal water. And there you go, you're done with step 1!

Step 2: Scrubbing

The next step after cleansing, is scrubbing. Scrubbing helps in improving the overall look of the face by removing the dead skin cells and exfoliating the skin.

How To Do:

In a bowl, take 1 tablespoon of sugar and 2-3 tablespoons of brewed green tea. Add 2 tablespoons of coconut oil to dampen the mixture and stir them well. Gently scrub this mixture in a circular motion on your face for about 5-6 minutes. This process helps in removing the dead cells from your skin, leaving it soft and glowing. After 5 minutes, wash it off with normal water.

Step 3: Face Mask

Yes! You are just one step away from gaining that brighter and glowing skin. Face mask is the most crucial step in the process of a facial. Face masks help in hydrating the skin and make the overall appearance of the skin better. Here are a few green tea-based face masks!

Green Tea And Honey Face Mask

How To Do:

Add 2-3 tablespoons of green tea solution to a bowl. Add 1 tablespoon of honey and mix them well. Apply this mask on your face and gently massage in a circular motion. Let it dry for 15 minutes and then rinse it off. Honey contains moisturizing agents, which when mixed with green tea can keep your skin moisturized and glowing.

Green Tea And Oatmeal Face Mask

Ingredients:

Green Tea

Honey

Oatmeal

How To Do:

Mix all the ingredients till you see a thick paste. Apply it evenly. Leave it on for 20 minutes. Rinse it off with lukewarm water to get a firmer, smoother skin. This pack suits best for people with dry skin.

Green Tea And Yogurt Face Mask

How To Do:

Dip green tea bag in hot water and allow it to come down to room temperature. Cut the tea bag once it has cooled down and apply the leaves all over your face. Don't rub too hard and avoid from getting close to the eyes.

After 10 minutes, apply some yogurt all over your face with the tea leaves on and leave it on for 10 minutes. After 10 minutes, wash it off in lukewarm water.

This simple DIY green tea facial guide can do wonders on your skin. Repeat this once in a week for 1-2 months and you can see a huge difference!