2 Amazing Aloe Vera Remedies To Treat Blemishes

Aloe vera is known as the 'healer of all beauty-related issues'. It is one of the commonly used home remedies for enhancing beauty whether it's your hair or your skin. Just like how it benefits your hair, it equally benefits the skin.

We all face some common skin-related issues like uneven skin tone, blemishes, sun tan, dark spots, etc. Some reasons for these are over-exposure to the sun, pollution, ageing, excess intake of alcohol and smoking and sometimes even hormonal issues.

However, the anti-oxidants and anti-inflammatory properties contained in aloe vera have the ability in healing the above-mentioned skin issues naturally. If used regularly this can benefit your skin in the long run. Today, let us see how can we use aloe vera in treating blemishes.

Aloe Vera Gel

Nowadays, plenty of ready-made aloe vera gel is available in the market. You can either use them or the natural aloe vera leaf if you have one at home. However using the natural aloe vera leaf will be more beneficial.

Ingredient

1 aloe vera leaf

How To Prepare?

First, take a fresh aloe vera leaf and wash it so that it doesn't have any dirt left on it. Now, take a knife and carefully peel off the skin of the aloe vera leaf. With the help of a spoon, scoop out the gel from it and transfer it in a clean bowl.

How To Apply?

Take some of this gel and apply it on the affected area. If you want you can even apply the aloe vera leaf directly on the affected area according to your convenience.

Now, gently massage with your finger tips in a circular motion. Let your skin completely absorb the aloe vera gel and leave it to dry. There is no need to rinse it off until you feel sticky. If you do, you can rinse it off in plain water.

Repeat this remedy 2-3 times in a day until you notice the difference.

Aloe Vera Serum

This particular aloe vera serum will help in treating blemishes and sunburn equally with just 2 ingredients. That is, aloe vera and lemon. Aloe vera as we know has anti-inflammatory properties that will heal any kind of skin irritation. Whereas, lemon contains vitamin C that helps in getting rid of dead skin cells that makes the skin dull and damaged.

Ingredients

Aloe vera

Lemon

How To Prepare?

This is a very simple serum that can be used just after you get back home after a long day to remove the blemishes caused by suntan.

First, take a fresh aloe vera leaf and cut it in to small pieces. You do not have to peel off the skin of the aloe vera leaf for this. Now, blend it without adding water to get a thick paste. Strain the aloe vera paste to separate the gel and the skin of the aloe vera leaf.

Now, cut a slice of a lemon and squeeze a few drops of lemon juice in to the aloe vera paste. Mix both the ingredients well and transfer it to a spray bottle.

How To Apply?

Apply the aloe vera-lemon paste on the affected area or on your whole face with the help of your finger tips. Let it stay for 15 minutes. Do not leave it on your skin for more than 15 minutes as it might cause some skin irritation. After 15 minutes rinse it off in cold water.

If you have a dry skin you can also add a tbsp of organic honey to the mixture so that it will help you to keep your skin moisturised.