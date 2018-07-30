10 Homemade Face Mask Recipes Using Just Two Ingredients

Are you looking for a complete solution for some of your common skin problems? Then you are at the right place. This article will guide you on how to use some of our natural kitchen ingredients as a mask for combating common skin issues like blackheads, oily skin, acne, ageing etc.

Our skin is prone to the above issues due to factors like pollution, harmful UV rays of the sun, excess smoking and drinking, lifestyle etc.

We will introduce you to some homemade face masks just using two remedies. Yes, you read that right. The masks mentioned below requires just two ingredients and can be made easily at home for a healthy and flawless skin. Let's see what they are.

1. To Brighten Skin Overnight

Tomato contains Vitamin A, B and C out of which Vitamin A helps in getting rid of blemishes and dark spots, thus brightening the skin. Coconut milk makes the skin smooth and soft.

Ingredients

2 tbsp coconut milk

1 tbsp tomato juice

How To Prepare?

Take a medium sized tomato and cut them into small pieces. Blend them to make a paste. Next, mix together tomato juice and coconut milk in a clean bowl. Apply this mask all over cleansed face and neck. Leave it on for 10 minutes and rinse it off with normal water.

2. To Clear Blackheads

Egg whites help in draining out the excess sebum from the skin and deep cleans the pores. This eventually helps in getting rid of blackheads.

Ingredients

1 tbsp egg white

1tsp lemon juice

How To Prepare

Separate the egg white and yolk. Whisk the egg white to make it smooth. Add the fresh lemon juice into it and blend both the ingredients well. Start applying on your face and neck and rinse it off with lukewarm water after 15-20 minutes.

3. To Get Rid Of Oily Skin

The astringent properties of aloe vera help in removing excess oil (sebum) from the skin whereas turmeric is well-known for its healing properties.

Ingredients

2 tbsp aloe vera gel

1 tsp turmeric powder

How To Prepare

Take a fresh aloe vera leaf and scoop out the gel from it. Mix it with turmeric powder and make a paste. Apply this paste on your face and leave it on for 20 minutes. Rinse it off with lukewarm water after 20 minutes.

4. For Healthy Skin

The soothing properties of coconut milk help in combating dry skin and promotes healthy and glowing skin.

Ingredients

1 tbsp coconut milk

1 tsp turmeric powder

How To Prepare

In a clean bowl, mix together coconut milk and turmeric powder. Start applying it all over your face and neck. Gently massage in a circular motion with your fingertips for a few minutes. Rinse it off after 15 minutes with cold water.

5. For Skin Tightening

The antioxidant, antiseptic and anti-wrinkle properties of honey help in tightening the skin. Coffee contains caffeine that helps in improving the blood circulation and thus firming the skin.

Ingredients

2 tbsp honey

2 tbsp coffee powder

How To Prepare

Combine honey and coffee powder to make a thick, sticky paste. Apply this mask on your face with the help of a brush with soft bristles and leave it on for 10-15 minutes. Later rinse it off with warm water.

6. To Get Glowing Skin

Both lemon juice and yogurt possess skin brightening properties that help in removing dark spots and blemishes thus giving an even tone for your skin.

Ingredients

2 tsp lemon juice

2 tbsp yogurt

How To Prepare

Add the lemon juice and yogurt in a bowl. Combine the ingredients well. Apply an even layer of this mixture on cleansed face and neck and rinse it off after 30 minutes with cold water.

7. To Treat Acne

The combination of honey and cinnamon will help you in getting rid of pimples and acne due to their antibiotic and antimicrobial properties.

Ingredients

¼ tsp cinnamon powder

2 tbsp of honey

How To Prepare

Mix together cinnamon and honey. Apply it on your face and leave it for 5 minutes. Later rinse it off in cold water.

Disclaimer: Cinnamon might cause allergies if you have a sensitive skin. It is recommended that you do a patch test before you apply it to your face.

8. To Delay Ageing

Both aloe vera and egg white contain agents that help in increasing the production of collagen and improving the elasticity of the skin. This further enables firming of the skin and diminishes wrinkles.

Ingredients

2 tbsp aloe vera

1 tbsp egg white

How To Prepare

Make a mask by combining aloe vera and egg white. Apply this smooth mask on your face and leave it on for 20 minutes and then rinse it off in cold water.

9. To Deep Clean The Pores

This is rather an exfoliant that helps in deep cleansing of the pores. Both yogurt and oatmeal help in removing the dead skin cells from the skin while making your skin look fresh and rejuvenated.

Ingredients

1 tbsp oatmeal

2 tbsp yogurt

How To Prepare

First blend the oatmeal to make a fine powder. Mix this oatmeal powder with yogurt. Gently scrub this mixture on your face in a circular motion with the help of your fingertips. Let it stay for 30 minutes and then rinse it off with lukewarm water.

10. To Get A Clear Skin

Lemon and honey are known to work wonders on the skin. This combination not only helps in making the skin clear but also brightens the skin.

Ingredients

1 tbsp lemon juice

2 tbsp honey

How To Prepare

Mix both the ingredients well apply an even layer on your face. Leave it on for 15 minutes and then rinse it off with lukewarm water.