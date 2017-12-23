What Happens When You Don’t Moisturize Your Skin

Moisturizing your skin is an essential skin care step that you should never skip out on. Skin care experts often emphasize on the importance of this essential step. Not only does it provide your skin with the much-needed moisture; but it also gives it a hydration boost and revitalizes it.

Despite of its importance, there are still many of us who do not moisturize our skin on a regular basis. If you too are someone who does that, then today's post is perfect for you. As today at Boldsky, we've brought together a list of things that happen when you don't moisturize your skin.

There are a lot of damaging effects of skipping this essential skin care step. Presence of moisture is imperative for your skin's overall health.

On the other hand, lack of moisture in your skin can lead to various unpleasant and unsightly skin conditions.

Read on to know about the terrible things that can happen to your skin if you do not moisturize it.