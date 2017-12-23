What Happens When You Don’t Moisturize Your Skin

Moisturizing your skin is an essential skin care step that you should never skip out on. Skin care experts often emphasize on the importance of this essential step. Not only does it provide your skin with the much-needed moisture; but it also gives it a hydration boost and revitalizes it.
Despite of its importance, there are still many of us who do not moisturize our skin on a regular basis. If you too are someone who does that, then today's post is perfect for you. As today at Boldsky, we've brought together a list of things that happen when you don't moisturize your skin.
There are a lot of damaging effects of skipping this essential skin care step. Presence of moisture is imperative for your skin's overall health.
On the other hand, lack of moisture in your skin can lead to various unpleasant and unsightly skin conditions.
Read on to know about the terrible things that can happen to your skin if you do not moisturize it.
Dry Skin
Dry skin is the first thing that happens when you don't use a moisturizer. Skipping this essential skin care step can leave your skin feeling extremely dry.
And, as one can imagine, dry skin can be a pain to deal with. Irrespective of the season, not applying moisturizer can lead to this annoying skin problem.
Visible Wrinkles
This is another terrible thing that can happen to your skin if you don't moisturize it. Skipping this skin care step can compromise on your skin's barrier and cause premature signs of ageing to appear like wrinkles and fine lines.
Prevent the ageing signs from ruining your beauty quotient by moisturizing your skin on a regular basis.
Dull Skin
Lack of moisture can also result in dull skin. Well-moisturized skin looks naturally radiant. On the other hand, skin that lacks moisture looks dull and lifeless.
Prevent that from happening by ensuring that your skin stays well-moisturized at all times.
Acne Breakouts
Lack of moisture can also lead to dry skin, thereby leading to unsightly acne breakouts.
Well-moisturized skin has open pores that do not allow acne to form, while lack of moisture in your skin can cause severe acne breakouts that can make your skin appear unclean and unhealthy.
Flaky Skin
Skin that lacks moisture tends to get flaky too often. And, it is a well-known fact that dealing with flaky skin is no easy task.
So, to prevent flaky skin, you should make sure that a moisturizer is a part of your daily skin care routine.
Prone To Damage
Skin that lacks moisture is highly prone to damage. And vulnerable skin is susceptible to damage from allergens, toxins, free radicals, infection-causing bacteria, etc.
In order to prevent your skin from getting damaged, it is imperative to ensure that it is properly moisturized at all times.
Loss Of Collagen
Not moisturizing your skin can also lead to collagen and elastin breakdown in your skin. This, in turn, can make your skin appear aged and droopy.
To ensure that your skin's collagen level is well-balanced, you should never skip this skin care step.
Rough Skin
This is another side-effect of not using a moisturizer on your skin.
Women who do not moisturize their skin are known to have rough skin, while women who regularly apply a moisturizer on their skin have soft and smooth skin.
Dehydrated Skin
Skipping this essential skin care step can also lead to dehydrated skin. This can further cause other unsightly skin conditions and ruin your skin's appearance to a great extent.
Therefore, prevent this by making sure that your skin stays moisturized as well as hydrated at all times.