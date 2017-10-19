Diwali 2019: How To Achieve Glowing Skin On This Day Skin Care oi-Lekhaka

Pre-Diwali cleaning and shopping sessions can leave your skin looking exhausted and dull. Even layers of makeup would not be able to bring out a natural radiant glow on your face.

However, there are ways in which you can revive your skin and make it appear gorgeous on the day of Diwali. This year, the festival is on 27 October, Sunday. Simple things that you can do from the comfort of your home can make a world of difference to the state of your skin.

To simplify things for you, today at Boldsky, we've zeroed in on some of the tried-and-tested natural beauty tips that can help you achieve a radiant glow on your skin.

Just follow these tips to make your skin look fresh and stunning on the day of the festival. Moreover, you don't need to head to a parlor or spend a great deal of money to get the kind of skin you desire. All you have to do is take a proper care and incorporate a few of these changes into your beauty routine to achieve that gorgeous complexion.

Give these tips a try to flaunt that glowing skin this Diwali.

Take a look at them here:

1. Try Facial Steaming Steaming is an age-old technique that can get the gunk out from the pores of your skin. It can cleanse your skin from the inside out and impart a natural glow on your skin. Boil a pot of water. Once taken off from the stove, you can bring your face right above the pot. Cover up your head and take steam for a good 5-7 minutes. Try this method to get the desired results. 2. Exfoliate With Coffee Scrub Scrubbing your facial skin with coffee is another excellent tip that can do wonders on the state of your skin. Just mix 1 teaspoon of coffee powder grounds with 2 teaspoons of raw milk. Gently scrub this with the resulting blend for 5-10 minutes before rinsing with tepid water. 3. Apply Multani Mitti Face Pack Multani mitti is a miraculous natural ingredient that can help you achieve a glowing complexion. Just mix ½ teaspoon of multani mitti with 1 tablespoon of tomato juice. Apply the pack on your face and after 15-20 minutes, clean with lukewarm water. Try this on the day of Diwali to get the kind of skin you desire. 4. Spray Rose Water The glow-boosting compounds present in rose water can make your otherwise dull skin look radiant and fresh. Also, it can help your skin stay well hydrated at all times. There are various ways in which you can use rose water. Either add it to your skin care items or just spray it all over your skin to make it appear radiant and gorgeous. 5. Try Lemon Juice Packed with acidic properties, lemon juice can also come to your skin's rescue during the Diwali season. Squeeze out fresh lemon juice and dip a cotton ball in it. Then, gently dab it onto your facial skin. Try to pay extra attention to the areas where you have dark spots or blackheads. After doing it for 5-10 minutes, cleanse with tepid water. This simple method can bring out a natural glow on your skin. 6. Try Essential Oils Skin-friendly essential oils such as lavender essential oil, geranium essential oil, etc., can also be used for boosting your skin's natural glow. You can either add 2-3 drops of any of the mentioned essential oils to your regular face pack, or just mix it with your face cream. Give this incredible beauty tip a try to attain fresh-looking skin. 7. Leave Aloe Vera Gel Overnight Treating your skin overnight with aloe vera gel is one of the easiest things you can do to get a radiant glow on your skin on the day of Diwali. A night before Diwali, cover your face with freshly scooped out gel from an aloe vera plant. Allow it to work its wonders over the course of the night and wash off in the morning. 8. Try Olive Oil Olive oil acts as a natural moisturizer that can breathe life into your otherwise lifeless and tired-looking skin. Just dip a cotton pad in extra virgin olive oil and gently dab it all over your face and neck. After leaving it there for 10-15 minutes, wash it off with lukewarm water. 9. Keep Yourself Hydrated At All Times Drinking plenty of water is one of the best ways of helping your skin attain a radiant glow. During the festive season, most of us forget to keep ourselves hydrated. This can adversely affect the appearance of the skin. Make sure to follow this important tip to get naturally glowing skin on the day of Diwali. 10. Go For Facial Serum Application of facial serum can transform the state of your skin. Opt for a vitamin C facial serum or a vitamin E one. The antioxidants present in any of the mentioned serums can combat dullness and help brighten-up your complexion. You can apply a little bit of the facial serum even before slathering any makeup on your face.