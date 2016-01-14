Pomegranate Facial Masks For A Brighter Skin

Pomegranate is well known for its alluring colour and its amazing taste. Pomegranate is loaded with nutrients that offer numerous benefits for health and skin care too. It is packed with antioxidants and vitamins A and C.

Vitamin C is known to improve the texture of the skin. This fruit brightens the skin and adds a youthful glow to the skin. Topical application of this fruit can improve the overall complexion of the skin.

Pomegranate's rich nutrient content never fails to add a rosy glow to the skin. It also reduces the appearance of blemishes and dark spots. It makes the skin brighter and flawless. The antioxidants present in pomegranate battle the free radicals that are caused by oxidative stress. This fruit promotes the overall health of the skin and makes the skin firm too.

There are numerous ways to use pomegranate for skin care to brighten the skin. It can be used with several ingredients as well for attaining even better results. Therefore, in this article, we at Boldsky will be sharing with you some of the ways to use pomegranate on the skin to make it more brighter and glowing. Read on to know more about it.

Pomegranate To Make Your Skin Glow

The vitamins contained in a pomegranate help in rejuvenating the skin and keep the skin glowing. It also helps in making your skin less stressed and dull, thus keeping your skin fresh. You can get a glowing skin instantly with this home remedy.

Ingredients:

1 pomegranate

1 cup of water

How To Use:

Cut the pomegranate into small pieces and mash them with a little amount of water to make a paste. Apply this on your face and leave it on for 15 minutes. After 15 minutes, wash it off in cold water. You can notice the difference in the first use itself.

Pomegranate For Skin Brightening

This natural face mask is good for fading away dark spots, removing blemishes and brightening dull skin. This brightening mask can be used once in a week to get better results.

Ingredients:

Pomegranate

3 tablespoons of yogurt

How To Use:

For this, you require one ripe pomegranate. Peel off the pomegranate and cut it into small pieces. Blend the pieces in a blender to make a paste. Add 3 teaspoons of yogurt into the paste and mix them well. Apply this thick mixture on your face and leave it on for 15 minutes. After 15 minutes, rinse it off in lukewarm water.

Pomegranate To Treat Pimples

Are you worried about pimples and acne? This pomegranate pack will reduce acne scars and black spots. Use this pack twice a week to get better results.

Ingredients:

1 pomegranate

1 teaspoon honey

1 teaspoon lemon juice

How To Use:

Mash the pomegranate seeds to make a paste. Add 1 spoon of honey and 1 spoon of lemon juice to it. Mix them well. Apply this mixture all over your face or the affected area and leave it on for 20 minutes. You can wash it off after 20 minutes with cold water.

To Treat Dry Skin

The hydrating agents in a pomegranate help to keep the skin moisturized naturally. This will give you a soft, moisturized and healthy-looking skin if used regularly.

Ingredients:

½ pomegranate

1 spoon oatmeal

1 spoon honey

1 egg yolk

How To Use:

Mash the pomegranate. Blend the oatmeal to make a powder. Add this to the mashed pomegranate. Next, mix them well by adding 1 spoon of honey and 1 egg yolk. Apply this mixture on your face and leave it on for 15 minutes. Rinse it off after 15 minutes in cold water and pat dry. Repeat this twice a week for attaining faster and better results.