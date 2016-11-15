How To Care For Your Skin?

It is crucial to adapt your skin care routine to the weather and changing seasons. By doing that you will be able to ward off unsettling skin problems that accompany each weather type.

In order to climate-control your skin, you should make changes to your daily skin care routine and follow certain tips. While all climatic conditions accompany a host of skin problems with them, there is one in particular that tends to cause severe damage to the appearance of the skin.

We're talking about the humid weather. During monsoon and at times during summer season, humidity levels increase significantly. This can cause moisture-loss in your skin and make it highly prone to a wide array of troubling skin conditions.

Why Is It Important To Take Care Of Your Skin In Humid Weather?

While humidity is essential for skin's health, excessive humidity tends to adversely affect the state of the skin. This type of weather can cause your skin to sweat a lot and also lead to an overproduction of oil in your skin.

Since high levels of humidity are accompanied with excessive sweating, it can leave your skin looking unattractive and troubled with frequent breakouts, visible large pores and dull complexion.

To maintain the skin's natural beauty during humid weather, you should change your skincare routine accordingly and also follow the below-stated tips that can help your skin stay healthy and pretty even during harsh climatic conditions.

Some Handy Tips To Take Care Of Your Skin:

1. Wash Your Face

This is perhaps the easiest thing you can do to protect your skin from the damaging effects of humidity. Just wash your face at least thrice a day. By doing this you will be able to remove grime and sweat from your face. Use a cleanser that is specially formulated for your skin type.

2. Use Deodorant

It is a well-known fact that humid weather is often accompanied with excessive sweating. And, the longer the sweat stays on your skin the worst it would end up smelling. To prevent your skin from smelling terrible, just use a good deodorant that can last for a long time and help your skin smell lovely and fresh.

3. Try Homemade Facials Once A Week

Weekly homemade facials can have profound effects on your skin, especially during humid weather. At home, you can treat your skin with an all-natural facial session. It will stimulate blood circulation in the skin and get the gunk out. At first, cleanse your skin before exfoliating it with a scrub that suits your skin type. Follow up by giving your face a gentle massage for a few minutes. Once done, treat your skin with a face pack. After cleaning your skin, pat it dry and apply a light moisturizer to retain moisture in your skin. By simply doing this at-home beauty treatment, you will be able to ward off skin problems caused by humidity.

4. Prevent Acne Breakouts

Acne breakouts during humid weather are nothing short of a nightmare. And, due to excessive sweating and the humidity, unsightly acne breakouts tend to get worst. That is why it is imperative to keep acne breakouts at bay to help your skin stay clean and clear during humid weather. Maintain extra caution if you have an acne-prone or oily skin type. Carry items like bloating paper and wet wipes in your bag to prevent your skin from getting too greasy or staying dirty for too long.

5. Eat Right

What you eat can have a direct impact on the condition of your skin. Especially during humid weather, your skin requires extra care, so be cautious of the food you eat. Incorporate food items and fruits that can give your skin a major boost of hydration from the inside. For example, watermelons, cucumber, litchis, mangoes, black plums are considered to be great for tackling the profound effects of humid weather.

6. Drink Plenty Of Water

This one is a no-brainer, as it is a universally known fact that to maintain skin's health and natural beauty during hot, humid weather, it is crucial to drink plenty of water. Keeping your body hydrated from the inside will help your skin stay in good condition. Throughout the day, keep your body well-hydrated so that your skin stays fresh and looks radiant despite the harsh climatic conditions.