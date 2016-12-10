10 Amazing Ways To Use Strawberry For Skin And Hair Skin Care oi-Monika Khajuria

Strawberry is a delicious fruit that is loved by many. Apart from being delicious, it has plenty of other benefits. Strawberry can be used in your skin care and hair care for a nourishing experience. This nutrient-enriched fruit can be used in various ways for skin and hair.

Strawberry is rich in vitamin C [1] that helps in the production of collagen, the protein responsible for skin elasticity. The vitamin helps in keeping the skin firm and removing the wrinkles. It has anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties [2] that provide a soothing effect and fights free radical damage. [2] It protects the skin from the harmful UV rays. [4] It helps to remove dead skin cells and brighten the skin.

The vitamin C content of strawberry helps to boost hair growth. [5] Enriched with silica, strawberry helps to prevent baldness. It treats split ends and helps to repair and nourish the hair.

Benefits Of Strawberry

It thoroughly cleanses the skin.

It treats acne, blackheads, whiteheads and blemishes.

It delays the signs of ageing.

It prevents hair fall.

It helps to fight dandruff.

It rejuvenates the skin.

It exfoliates the skin.

It moisturises and brightens the lips.

It nourishes the hair.

It helps treat cracked feet.

It helps to reduce wrinkles.

It absorbs excess oil.

It makes the hair healthy and strong.

How To Use Strawberry

A. For Skin

1. Strawberry and honey

Honey is rich in antioxidants like flavonoids and polyphenols and helps fight free radical damage. It has anti-inflammatory, antibacterial and antimicrobial properties that help keep bacteria at bay and cleanses the skin. [6]

Ingredients

4-5 strawberries

1 tbsp honey

Method of use

Add the strawberries into a bowl and mash them into a paste.

Add the honey to this paste and mix well.

Apply the mixture on your face.

Leave it on for 15 minutes.

Rinse it off with warm water.

2. Strawberry and rice flour

Rice contains allantoin and ferulic acids that help to protect the skin from skin damage. [7] , [8] It helps to remove suntan and tones your skin. It deeply nourishes and exfoliates the skin.

Ingredients

A few strawberries

1 tbsp rice flour

Method of use

Cut the strawberries in half and grind them to make a paste.

Add the rice flour in the paste and mix well.

Apply the paste on your face.

Leave it on for 15 minutes.

Rinse it off later.

3. Strawberry and lemon

Lemons are rich in vitamin C [9] which is an antioxidant [10] that helps to fight free radical damage and boost the production of collagen. It leads to better skin elasticity and hence the skin becomes firm and soft.

Ingredients

3-4 strawberries

1 lemon

Method of use

Cut the strawberries in half and grind them to make a paste.

Squeeze out the juice from the lemon and add it into the paste. Mix well.

Apply the paste evenly on your face.

Leave it on for 10 minutes.

Rinse it off later.

4. Strawberry and yogurt

Yogurt is rich in calcium, minerals and proteins. It contains lactic acid that helps remove dead skin cells [11] and rejuvenates the skin. It protects the skin from sunburn and prevents premature ageing.

Ingredients

A few strawberries

2 tbsp yogurt

Method of use

Cut the strawberries in half and grind them to make a paste.

Add the yogurt in the paste and mix well.

Apply it on your face.

Leave it on for 20 minutes.

Wash it off with a mild face wash.

5. Strawberry and fresh cream

Fresh cream nourishes the skin and provides a healthy glow to it. It exfoliates the skin and helps to treat suntan.

Ingredients

A few strawberries

2 tbsp fresh cream

1 tbsp honey

Method of use

Cut the strawberries in half and grind them to make a puree.

Add the cream and honey into the puree and mix well.

Apply it evenly on your face.

Leave it on for 10 minutes.

Rinse it off with lukewarm water.

6. Strawberry and cucumber

Cucumber is an amazing moisturising agent [12] . It contains ascorbic acid and caffeic acid that help to soothe the skin. It has antioxidants [13] that help fight free radical damage and cleanse the skin. It rejuvenates the skin.

Ingredients

1 ripe strawberry

3-4 cucumber slices (peeled)

Method of use

Blend both the ingredients to make a smooth paste.

Refrigerate it for 1 hour.

Apply the pack on your face.

Leave it on until it dries.

Rinse it off with cold water.

Apply some moisturiser.

7. Strawberry and aloe vera

Aloe vera nourishes the skin. It has antiageing properties and helps to retain the elasticity of the skin [14] and hence make it firm and youthful.

Ingredients

1 ripe strawberry

1 tbsp aloe vera gel

1 tbsp honey

Method of use

Put the strawberry in a bowl and mash it to make a paste.

Add aloe vera gel and honey in the bowl and mix well.

Gently massage it on your face for a couple of minutes.

Leave it on for 10 minutes.

Rinse it off with cold water.

B. For Hair

1. Strawberry and coconut oil

Coconut oil helps retain protein in the hair and hence prevent hair damage. [15] It nourishes the scalp and boosts hair growth. It is rich in vitamin E and antioxidants and makes the hair strong and healthy.

Ingredients

5-7 strawberries

1 tbsp coconut oil

1 tbsp honey

Method of use

Blend all the ingredients together to get a puree.

Dampen your hair.

Apply the puree on the scalp and work it into the length of your hair.

Leave it on for 5-10 minutes.

Wash it off with warm water.

2. Strawberry and egg yolk

Egg is enriched with minerals, proteins, fatty acids [16] and vitamin B complex. Egg yolk nourishes the roots and hence make the hair strong and promotes hair growth. [17] It contains folic acid that conditions the hair. It is especially useful for dry hair.

Ingredients

3-4 ripe strawberries

1 egg yolk

Method of use

Mash the strawberries in a bowl to make a paste.

Add the yolk in the bowl and mix well.

Apply the mask on your hair.

Leave it on for 20 minutes.

Rinse it off with cold water.

3. Strawberry and mayonnaise

Mayonnaise conditions the hair. It helps with issues like dandruff and lice. It nourishes the scalp and facilitates hair growth. Egg yolk, oils and vinegar present in mayonnaise are rich in vitamins, minerals and proteins [18] that make the hair strong and healthy.

Ingredients

8 strawberries

2 tbsp mayonnaise

Method of use

Mash the strawberries in a bowl to make a paste.

Add mayonnaise into the bowl and mix well.

Dampen your hair.

Apply the mask on the wet hair.

Leave it on for 15 minutes.

Wash it off with a regular shampoo.

