25 Simple And Effective Beauty Tips For All Skin Types

Everyone desires beautiful and glowing skin. But all are blessed with flawless skin and complexion. Various factors like pollution, stress, bad eating habits, etc., leave our skin looking dull and lifeless. Therefore, it is essential that we include some skincare tips in our daily routine and follow a specific schedule so that our skin receives the nutrition and care it deserves.

This schedule often consists of a balanced diet, physical fitness, and some skincare practices which ensure that our skin remains soft and supple and gets a natural glow.

To get you started with your first step toward a healthy and younger-looking skin, here are a few tips and tricks:

1. Know Your Skin Type

It is always important to understand your skin and know what your skin type is. There are different skin types such as dry skin, oily skin, sensitive skin, normal skin, and combination skin. Learning about your skin type will help you choose the right products for your skin. For example, if you have oily skin, oil-based moisturisers or body lotions will not work for your skin.

2. Choose The Right Skincare Products

While choosing any skincare product, it is essential that a person very well knows their skin type. Based on your skin type, you can choose products - be it skincare or make-up.

3. Do A Patch Test Before You Use Any Product

Those who have sensitive skin should always keep this in mind. Before applying any product on your face, it is advised that you do a patch test. For this, one can apply some product on their forearm and wait for 24-48 hours and see if it causes any reaction. If it does not, they can proceed to use the product on their face.

4. Wash Your Face

Any beauty practice always begins with cleansing. Wash your face time and again with either plain water or a face wash. Always remember cleansing is the key. Wash your face at least twice a day - once in the morning and once in the evening or before going to bed.

5. Use A Toner

Once you have washed your face, use a hydrating and moisturising toner that will open up your unclogged pores and clean them, hence removing any dirt or dust settled in the pores.

6. Moisturising

Always use a good quality skin moisturiser that will ensure that your skin never gets dry. This is the most essential tip for those having dry skin.

7. Use A Serum

Use a serum on a regular basis. It penetrates deeply into your skin and makes it soft and supple. Besides, a serum helps to lighten your skin tone and also possesses hydrating properties.

8. Do Not Shave In The Shower

Never shave your arms or legs in the shower. Always shave it after you take a bath to avoid any cuts or injuries. Those who prefer to go for a wax, always go for a quick cold shower and then carry on with the waxing.

9. Take Good Care Of Your Fingernails

Always keep your fingernails clipped and use a filer to shape your nails. The correct way to take good care of your nails is to first trim them using a nail cutter, then file them, and lastly apply a nail paint.

10. Get Enough Beauty Sleep

It is essential that you get a minimum of six hours of sleep every day. Although the concept of beauty sleep is quite overrated, it is no doubt that your body needs enough sleep in order to function properly, thus keeping you away from skin problems like dark circles.

11. Scrub Your Lips

Not just your skin, but your lips too need proper scrubbing and care. Always use a good hydrating scrub for your lips and keep them healthy, soft, and supple.

12. Do Not Lick Your Lips Or Peel Them

Licking or peeling of the lips is a big no-no. When you constantly lick your lips or peel them, they tend to become dry with time.

13. Use A Sunscreen

Are you of the opinion that sunscreen is always to be used while going out in the sun? Well, a sunscreen has to be used all the time - be it indoors or outdoors.

14. Give Yourself A Facial Massage From Time To Time

The best way to keep your skin soft and supple at all times is to go for a facial massage. And, what could be better than using home-made ingredients for a massage? You can make a home-made mix of honey, yoghurt, and aloe vera gel and massage your face with it for a few minutes and then wash it off. Try this amazing recipe once every 15 days and never see fine lines or wrinkles ever again. You can also use one or more essential oils for facial massage.

15. A Face Mask Once A Week Is Good

Apart from facial massage, a face mask is always a good option. Those who have oily skin can go for a home-made multani mitti-rosewater face pack once a week while those who have dry skin can go for a relaxing olive oil-honey face mask. For those who have combination or normal skin, aloe vera-yoghurt-turmeric face pack works the best.

16. Scrubbing Once A While Is Good

The best way to get rid of dead skin cells is to use an exfoliating scrub. It not only helps to clean your face but also gives it the much-needed smoothness. Besides, scrubs also tone your skin, fade wrinkles and fine lines, and improve your complexion.

17. Relax Your Eyes

Once a while, cut two cucumber slices and place them on your eyes, relax for about half an hour and bid goodbye to tired, puffy eyes. You can do this trick almost every day without any side-effects. It will also help you to get rid of under-eye wrinkles and fine lines along with getting rid of dark circles.

18. Cold Water Wash

This is one of the most essential skincare tips for those women who are turning 30 soon. With age, our skin starts developing fine lines and wrinkles. Sprinkling cold water on your face from time to time helps in combating ageing. It also makes you feel energetic and fresh. You can literally wash your face with cold water 5-6 times a day, including once before going to bed.

19. Fruit Facials Once A While Are Necessary

While it is essential that a person consumes fruits every day for good health, it is equally important for your skin. And, when you consume fruit, you tend to get its nutrients. In the same way, when you make a home-made face mask using a single or combination of fruits, your skin gets the much-needed nutrition and goodness. It is a good thing to treat your skin to the goodness of fruits once a week by going for fruit facial. You can either do it at home or visit a salon.

20. Always Remove Your Make-Up Before Going To Bed

One of the very basic rules of skincare is to never sleep with your make-up on. It will not only damage your skin in the long run but will also affect your skin in such a way that it will start ageing before time.

21. Use A Make-Up Remover For Removing Make-Up And Do It The Right Way

Some people often make the mistake of removing their make-up with a face wash or a soap. It is a completely wrong approach. While removing make-up, always remember that you must use a cotton ball and some make-up remover. Next, you need to gently remove the make-up and then wash your face with cold water and pat it dry. Do not use a face wash or a soap when it is not necessary.

22. Use Lemon To Enhance Your Complexion

If you really want to enhance your complexion, try using lemon on your face. All you have to do is take some lemon juice and apply it on your face. Doing this once or twice a week will help in enhancing your complexion and give you brighter skin tone as lemon contains vitamin c along with powerful antioxidants.

23. Use A Lip Balm Regularly

It is very important to take good care of your lips along with your skin. For that, it is important that you keep them moisturised and soft throughout the day. And, the best way to do this by using a lip balm.

24. Home Remedies Work The Best

Home remedies are a perfect solution for all your skincare needs as they are completely safe and natural to use and are cost-effective too. You can use home remedies for all your skincare problems - be it cleansing, moisturising, toning, and scrubbing. You can even make home-made face packs, face washes, body wash, soaps, and even build your own facial kits.

25. Consume A Healthy And Balanced Diet

Always go for a balanced, nutrition-rich diet that includes proteins, vitamins, and fats. Foods such as eggs, fish, cheese, dairy products, lentils, leafy veggies, and fruits are to be included in your daily diet for soft and supple skin.