What You Need To Know Before Getting Your Nose Pierced Skin Care lekhaka-Monika Khajuria

Nose piercing, which was just the part of our tradition, has become so much more these days. It has become more of a style statement, a way to give a little extra to your look.

We find various styles, kinds and sizes of nose accessories in the market that we are tempted to try. But it always is a good thing to know what you're getting into.

A nose piercing isn't as easy as it seems. It requires proper attention and time to heal. While most of the time, nose piercings go smoothly, there are people who have had quite a different or rather painful experience with these.

Well, you just need to be careful and take some precautions not just after, but also before you get your nose pierced and you'll be fine.

What are these precautions? What are the things you should know about nose piercing? Well, read on and find out!

1. Make Up Your Mind

Before you get your nose pierced, be sure that you want to go for it. We say this because nose piercing is most likely to leave a mark behind, if you remove it. And it might be evident on the nose and stay there. So you should take your time to avoid any regrets in the future.

2. Do Your Research

When you decide to get the nose pierced, don't just go in blindly. Take your time to read and research about the procedure, what to expect, what kinds of piercings are available and most importantly where to get it done. Doing the research will prepare you and you won't feel intimidated. Talk to people who have got their noses pierced. Listening to their experience will give you a clear picture of everything and it will become easier for you to take the decision.

3. Go To A Professional

It is important to get your nose pierced by a professional and experienced person. This will help to avoid any unwanted complication while and after getting your nose pierced. So do your research and go to someone who has got experience and tell you what you need to know.

4. Get It Pierced With Preferably Gold Jewellery

The jewellery you get the piercing done with should be carefully selected. If possible, use the gold nose pin or a thin gold nose ring for the piercing. This will minimise the chance of it getting infected and also make the healing easy. You can always change it and put the artificial fancy jewellery of your choice after it has healed completely.

5. Don't Try It At Home

You might have heard your elders that they got it done at home and may want to try it yourself. But do not attempt to do it. It can turn out to be dangerous for you. This is something better done by the experts, so better leave it to them.

6. Get All Your Beauty Treatments Done Beforehand

This may sound uncanny, but is quite helpful. There is a certain healing period after you get the nose pierced. So, it is better to get the beauty treatments done beforehand. You won't be able to do it for a couple of months afterwards. Especially if you want to want to get rid of the blackheads and whiteheads, do it before the piercing.

7. Ensure Sterility And Safety

While getting your nose pierced, it is very important to ensure that it is done in a sterile environment. Check that the needle used for the piercing is properly sterilised and also the hands of the person doing it are clean or gloved. This will help diminish the chances of any infection afterwards.

8. You Can Use Local Anaesthetic

Although the pain of getting your nose pierced is medium, you can opt for the local anaesthetic if you have a low pain tolerance. There are certain creams beings used that can numb the area. Talk to your piercing artist and ask him or her regarding this.

9. Clean It Using Salt Water

It is important to clean the piercing every day to ensure that it doesn't get infected. For this, mix half a tablespoon of salt in a warm cup of water and mix it well. Using a cotton ball, apply the saline solution on the pierced area. This will soothe the wound and reduce the chances of infection. You can do this from the day you get the nose pierced.

10. Clean Hands only!

When you touch the nose piercing whether to clean it or just like that, do it with clean hands. Although it isn't advised to touch the piercing, you need to do that to clean it. Try to avoid touching the piercing otherwise. There is always a chance of infection until the healing is done, so wash your hands with soap before you touch the piercing.

11. Hot Oil And Turmeric Treatment

This is a remedy that has been used in the Indian household for a long time. You can speed up the healing of your piercing using a mixture of hot mustard oil and turmeric.

For this, take a tsp of mustard oil and heat it up a little. To this, add a pinch of turmeric and mix well. Make sure that the oil isn't too hot or it'll burn your skin. Now, dip a q-tip in the hot oil mixture and gently run it on your nose piercing. Keep the q-tip on the area for a few seconds while it's still warm. Repeat this for a few times every day.

12. Don't Play With The Jewellery

No matter how tempted you are to check your new piercing and play with the jewellery, restrain yourself. This will not only cause pain and irritation, but also lead to infections.

13. Let The Piercing Heal Before You Change The Jewellery

In the excitement of trying new jewellery for our new piercing, we don't give it the proper time that it needs to heal. Removing the jewellery while the piercing is still unhealed can get your piercing to close. If you face any issues with the piercing, it is better to go to the piercing artist.

14. Avoid Make-up And Harsh Products

You need to avoid make-up for a while after you get the piercing done. This is because the make-up irritates the piercing or clog the piercing. The chemicals used in the make-up might also infect the area. Also, it is advised not to use any harsh products on the freshly pierced skin. It will irritate the skin and cause infection.

15. No Swimming

You have to avoid swimming after you get your nose pierced, until the piercing is completely healed. The swimming water may contain some bacteria that can infect the pierced area. If you still go into water, make sure to cover the piercing for some protection.

16. Change Your Pillow Covers

Your sleeping posture and the sleeping environment also needs to be taken care of. Make sure not to put any pressure on the piercing while you sleep. Also, change your pillow covers regularly to avoid any bacteria from infecting your piercing.