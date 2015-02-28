10 Homemade Night Creams For Skin Whitening

Do you want to become fair overnight? Then here are a handful of skin whitening creams you can apply tonight.
These homemade night creams for your skin are effective and have no negative reactions. Those who have sensitive skin can use these skin whitening creams too.
With the help of kitchen ingredients, using these lotions on your skin will also help to remove problems other than dark skin.
If you have been suffering from acne and rashes, the use of these night creams will wash away your problems.
On the other hand, these home remedies for skin whitening have been used over the years and experts state that using remedies to improve skin tone will help in the long run.
When you take a look at these homemade night creams for skin whitening you will see that most of the recipes have lemon juice.
Lemon is one of the safest ingredients which helps to bleach the skin overnight. The acid present in lemon has the ability to remove acne scars too.
So, what are you waiting for? Take a look at these awesome homemade night creams for skin whitening.
Olive Oil Trick
Olive oil, coconut oil and one capsule of fish oil for Vitamin E is used in the making of this night cream for fair skin. Use this application of ingredients for one week to see results.
The Power Of Rose Water
With the help of rose water and coconut oil you can become fair overnight in about three weeks. Rose water helps to improve your skin tone and coconut oil makes your skin supple.
Cocoa Butter
Coco butter mixed with virgin oil is one of the best homemade night creams for skin whitening. You can use this combination for 2 weeks to improve skin tone.
Green Tea Does Wonders
Did you know that green tea does magic when it comes to improving skin tone. In a cup of green tea, add coconut oil, lemon and almond oil. The application is used once in a week as a face mask to make your dark skin fair.
Aloe Vera
Aloe Vera is one of the best and safest skin creams you can use on your face to improve complexion. Aloe vera and lavender oil is mixed together to make a pack. It is then used on your face and left overnight for skin whitening.
Milk Cream
The best homemade night cream for fair skin is milk cream. Using milk cream on your face and left overnight is one of the ways to improve skin tone.
Apple Night Cream
Did you know that apple juice can make you fair overnight? Apple juice with rose water is made into one mixture and used as a night pack for your skin.
Almond Cream
To make a homemade night cream for skin whitening try this recipe - almond oil, lemon juice, turmeric powder, sandalwood powder. Mix these ingredients well and use it as a pack application before you sleep tonight.
Avocado Night Cream
You can use avocado on your skin to improve the tone. It is an overnight pack which also helps to remove scars and lighten wrinkles.
