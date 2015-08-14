13 Natural Ways To Get Chubby Cheeks

Everybody desires to have soft, supple, and chubby cheeks. While some are naturally blessed with it, others have to work hard towards achieving it. And, while we do that, we must remember that our skin is very precious and tender - which is why we need to be extra careful when dealing with it.

Therefore, it is essential that we choose our skin care products carefully. And, what could be better than using simple ingredients that are readily available in your kitchen? Listed below are some really cool home remedies to get chubby cheeks!

1. Yoghurt

Yoghurt contains lactic acid in abundance which is the key ingredient in many skin care products. It is a great skin exfoliant and moisturiser and is one of the best remedies to use if you want to get chubby cheeks and make your face look plump and glowing. [1]

Ingredients

• 2 tbsp plain yoghurt

• 2 tbsp gram flour (besan)

How to do

• Combine gram flour and yoghurt in a bowl and whisk both the ingredients together.

• Apply it evenly on your face and neck and leave it on for about 10-15 minutes.

• Wash it off with cold water and pat your face dry.

• Repeat this pack twice a week for desired results.

2. Milk Cream

Derived from milk, milk cream is one of the most common home remedies used for soft and supple skin. It not only works as a natural skin toner, but is also a moisturising and cleansing agent that promises to give you soft, supple, and chubby cheeks with regular and prolonged use.

Ingredients

• 2 tbsp milk cream (malai)

• ½ tsp turmeric powder

• 1 tsp glycerine

How to do

• Combine milk cream, turmeric, and glycerine in a bowl and mix all the ingredients together.

• Apply it evenly on your face and neck and let it stay for about 20 minutes.

• Wash it off with cold water.

• Repeat this twice a week for desired results.

3. Honey

Honey is a humectant that helps to attract and retain water in your skin, thus keeping it hydrated all the time. Moreover, honey makes for a good home-made moisturiser and a cleanser.[2] Additionally, almonds are also great skin moisturisers and help to remove dead skin cells from your face. You can combine honey with almond powder and lemon juice to make a home-made face pack for bright, glowing, and chubby face.

Ingredients

• 1 tbsp honey

• 2 tbsp almond powder

• ½ tsp lemon juice

• 1 tbsp sugar

How to do

• Combine honey, finely grounded almond powder and some lemon juice in a bowl. Mix all the ingredients together.

• Lastly, add some sugar and again mix all the ingredients well.

• Take some mixture and massage it on your damp face for a few minutes.

• Leave it on for another 5-10 minutes.

• Wash it off with lukewarm water.

• Use it every alternate day to get chubby cheeks.

4. Cucumber & Carrots

Made of 96 per cent water, cucumber hydrates your skin and makes it glowing when consumed as a part of your daily diet or used topically in the form of a toner, scrub, facial mist or a face pack. It contains magnesium and potassium in abundance which are beneficial for your skin. It detoxifies your skin and makes your face look chubby.[3]

Ingredients

• 1 tbsp cucumber paste

• 1 tbsp carrot juice

• 1 tbsp tomato paste/pulp

How to do

• Combine all the ingredients into a bowl and blend well to get a consistent mixture.

• Wash your face with water and apply this paste to your damp face.

• Let it stay for about 10-15 minutes and then wash it off.

• Repeat this process once a week for desired results.

5. Shea Butter

Known for its emollient and humectant properties, shea butter is an excellent moisturiser for your skin. It deeply nourishes your skin and when applied topically in combination with honey it makes your face and cheeks look chubby.

Ingredients

• 2 tbsp shea butter

• 2 tbsp honey

How to do

• Mix both shea butter and honey in equal quantities in a bowl.

• Apply the mixture on your face and leave it on for about 15-20 minutes and then wash it off.

• Repeat this process once a week for desired results.

6. Olive Oil

Rich in antioxidants, olive oil contains oleic acid and squalene in abundance that help to protect your skin from harmful free radicals, thus prevent premature ageing. It acts as a natural moisturiser that keeps your face chubby and glowing. It also maintains the elasticity of your skin and keeps it soft and supple.[4]

Ingredients

• ½ cup olive oil

• ¼ cup vinegar

• ¼ cup water

How to do

• Take a bottle and pour all the ingredients into it one by one and shake well so that all ingredients blend into one.

• Use a few drops of this mixture on your face every day and massage with it in a circular motion for about 2-3 minutes.

• Leave it on overnight.

• Wash your face in the morning with normal water.

7. Aloe Vera

Aloe vera is an excellent moisturiser for your skin. It hydrates, nourishes, rejuvenates, and revitalises your skin deeply, thus giving it the much-needed freshness. It possesses antimicrobial and antioxidant properties that not just keep acne, pimples, and blemishes at bay, but also reduce dullness and lift up your face, giving it a chubby look with prolonged and regular use.[5]

Ingredients

• 1½ tbsp aloe vera gel

• 1 tbsp multani mitti

• 1 tbsp rosewater/1 tbsp cold milk

How to do

• Combine some freshly extracted aloe vera gel and multani mitti in a bowl and mix them together.

• Add some rosewater or cold milk (any one) and blend all the ingredients to form a paste.

• Apply it on your face and leave it on for about 20 minutes until it dries off.

• Wash it off with cold water.

• Repeat this once a week for desired results.

8. Papaya

Papaya is rich in antioxidants that help to fight off free radicals that harm your skin, thus safeguarding it from premature ageing. Moreover, the flavonoids present in ripe papaya help to boost the collagen production in your skin, thus making it soft and supple.[6]

Ingredients

• ½ cup papaya pieces

• 1 egg white

How to do

• Mash some ripe papaya pieces and combine it with egg white. Whisk both the ingredients together.

• Apply it evenly on your face and let it stay for about 15 minutes.

• After 15 minutes, wash it off with normal water.

• Repeat this once a week for desired results.

9. Apple, Banana, & Lemon

Apples are rich in antioxidants and essential nutrients that help to keep your skin maintain its glow when consumed in the form of raw fruit, fruit juice, or applied topically on the skin. It is rich in Vitamin C that helps to boost collagen levels in your skin. [7]

Similarly, bananas are also great skin exfoliators and contain antioxidants that protect and retain the moisture in your skin. [8]

Ingredients

• ½ cup apple pieces

• ½ cup banana pieces

• 1 tsp lemon juice

How to do

• Grind apple and banana pieces together and add some lemon juice to it.

• Apply the mixture on your face and leave it on for about 15 minutes.

• Wash it off with cold water and pat your face dry with a towel.

• Repeat this process once or twice a week for desired results. Those having sensitive skin can skip using lemon juice in this pack.

10. Saffron, Rose Water, & Ubtan

Saffron promises to give your skin a radiant glow when applied topically in the form of a face pack. It gives you a glowing complexion. Besides, it possesses antifungal properties that keep skin conditions like acne, pimples, blemishes, blackheads, and dark spots at bay. It also repairs and nourishes dull skin and uplifts it, thus making it look chubby and healthy.[9]

Ingredients

• 4-5 saffron strands

• 1 tbsp rosewater

• 1 tbsp ubtan

How to do

• Soak some saffron strands in some rosewater for about a minute or two.

• Once done, add some ubtan to it and blend all the ingredients together to form a paste.

• Apply it on your face and leave it on for about 15 minutes.

• After 15 minutes, wash it off with cold water and pat your face dry.

• Repeat this once a week for desired results.

11. Coconut Oil & Turmeric

Coconut oil possesses antimicrobial and anti-inflammatory properties that make it a premium choice for skin care. It gives you a glowing skin when applied topically in combination with turmeric. It has good penetration properties, meaning it can deeply penetrate into your skin and repair it from within, thus giving you soft, supple, and chubby cheeks. [10]

Ingredients

• 1 tbsp coconut oil

• ½ tsp turmeric powder

How to do

• Combine both turmeric powder and coconut oil in the given quantities in a small bowl.

• Apply the mixture on your face and gently massage for a few minutes.

• Leave it on for another 5-10 minutes.

• Wash it off with water. You can use a face wash too.

• Repeat this process twice or thrice a week for desired results.

12. Avocado

Avocado fruit contains antioxidants like B-carotene, lecithin, and linoleic acid that help to nourish and repair dehydrated, flaky, dull, and chapped skin, thus making it glowing and soft.[11]

You can apply avocado in the form of a face mask and even combine it with other ingredients to avail their benefits as well.

Ingredients

• ½ ripe avocado

• 1 tbsp yoghurt

• 1 tbsp oatmeal

How to do

• Mash the avocado and add it to a bowl.

• Next, add yoghurt and oatmeal to the bowl in given quantities. Mix all the ingredients together to get a consistent mixture.

• Apply it on your face evenly and let it stay for about 15-20 minutes before you proceed to wash it off with normal water

• Repeat this process once a week for desired results.

13. Fenugreek

Fenugreek seeds possess antibacterial, antifungal, and anti-inflammatory properties.[12] They also help to reduce the signs of ageing to a great extent when used in the form of a face pack. You can combine fenugreek seeds paste with some butter to get soft, supple skin.

Ingredients

• 2 tbsp fenugreek seeds

• 1 tbsp unsalted butter

• ½ cup water

How to do

• Soak some fenugreek seeds in half a cup of water and leave it overnight.

• Strain the water and discard it in the morning. Take the seeds and grind them to make a paste.

• Add some unsalted butter to it and mix both the ingredients well.

• Apply the paste on your face and leave it for about 15-20 minutes.

• Wash it off with cold water.

• Repeat this twice a week for desired results.

Some Easy & Quick Exercises To Get Chubby Cheeks

• Try doing facial yoga. It is very effective in lifting up saggy skin and gives you chubby cheeks with regular and prolonged practice. For that, you can simply try massaging your face using your fingertips at regular intervals. You can also place your index finger on your cheekbone and massage it in a circular motion.

• You can also try blowing balloons to get that chubby cheeks that you have always desired for. This is because when you blow a balloon, it puffs up your cheeks and stretches your muscles. Do this 5 times every day to get the desired results.

• Another amazing trick to get chubby cheeks is to pucker up your lips. All you have to do is simply pucker up your lips upwards tightly and hold it for about 10-15 seconds. Drop it and do it again. Try this activity 15 times every day for desired results.

Essential Tips To Get Chubby Cheeks

• Change your habits. Say no to smoking. Smoking regularly is not just dangerous for your health but is also harmful to your skin.

• Avoid eating food items that make your skin drier than it already is.

• You can moisture your cheeks on a daily basis - either by using a home-made moisturiser or a store-bought product.

• Opt for sunscreen lotions when you step out of the house to protect it from the sun and other environmental factors that might affect it.

• Always remove make-up before you go to sleep. Never sleep with your make-up on as it might damage your skin.

• Drink enough water every day. It will enhance your skin and make it look chubby naturally.

• Eat healthy food and avoid junk food items. Healthy food items contain antioxidants, essential nutrients, and minerals that are beneficial for your skin, thus making it chubby and glowing.