5 Ways Mango Benefits Your Skin

Vitamin E is one of the vital nutrients for maintaining healthy skin and hair. The king of fruits is rich in this vitamin which is why it is the best fruit to make your skin glow. Being summer, mangoes are thriving at every nook and corner, which is why you need to make good use of this sweet fruit. Mangoes should be made into pulp without the skin to use it as a face pack. You can also use grated mango on your skin to get rid of acne and other skin problems. Mango also contains water which helps your skin to glow and look fresh, post a face massage using the pulp.

These mango beauty tips will benefit your skin in a lot of ways. Take a look at how you can use mango pulp for your face to improve complexion, get rid of wrinkles, decrease the signs of ageing and more.

Here are some of the best mango beauty tips to follow:

For Hydration

Mango when used along with avocado helps in making the skin hydrated and moisturised. First cut the mango in to small pieces and mash them to make a smooth paste. Add 1 tbsp of mashed avocado in to the avocado paste. Finally add a tsp of raw honey and blend all the ingredients well. Apply an even layer of this pack on cleansed face and leave it on for at least 15-20 minutes. Later rinse it off in normal water.

For Rejuvenating The Skin

This pack will help in removing the dead skin cells and will help in rejuvenating the skin leaving a deeply cleansed and healthy skin. Cut the mango in to small pieces and mash them. Add 3 tsp oatmeal and a few drops of raw milk. Blend all the ingredients well and apply it on your face. Let the mask stay for 30 minutes and then wash it off in normal water. You can use this remedy at least twice every week for faster and better results.

For Sensitive Skin

Thia Pack will have a soothing effect on the skin. All you need for this is 1 ripe mango, 2 tsp multhani mitti, 2 tsp yogurt and 2 tsp rose water. Cut the mango and mash it to make a paste. Add all the other ingredients and blend them well. Apply this on your face and leave it on for 20 minutes. After 20 minutes you can wash your face with cold water.

For Tan Removal

Mango also helps in removing tan from the skin when used with other ingredients. Mix together 4 tbsp mango pulp, 2 tbsp gram flour, 1 tsp honey and 1 tsp yogurt. Take this mixture and apply it on your face. Leave it on for at least 20 minutes and then rinse it off in normal water.

For Anti-Ageing

This mask will help in preventing wrinkles and fine lines and will make your skin more young looking. You can make this simple remedy using mango and egg whites. Mix together 2 tbsp of mango pulp and 1 egg white. Whisk both the ingredients well enough to make a smooth paste. Apply it on your face and wash it off in cold water after 20 minutes.