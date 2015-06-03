10 Amazing Benefits Of Glycerine For Skin And Hair Skin Care oi-Amruta Agnihotri

One of the most commonly used ingredients for skin and haircare, glycerine works best for all skin types. Whether you have oily skin type or dry skin, glycerine can be your one stop solution for all beauty needs. Glycerine can be either used on its own or be mixed with other ingredients for it to be more effective.

Glycerine is popularly used in creams, ointments, soaps, lotions and body scrubs. It is also used to treat many oily skin problems such as acne, skin infections, wrinkles, and fine lines. [1] It moisturises and cleanses your skin without any side effects.

Listed below are some benefits of glycerine for skin and hair and ways to use them.

How To Use Glycerine For Skin?

1. Tones your skin

Glycerine is a natural skin toner. You can simply use it on your skin or mix it with some rosewater to get refreshed and glowing skin.

Ingredients

2 tbsp glycerine

2 tbsp rosewater

How to do

Combine both the ingredients in a bowl.

Apply the mixture to your face and leave it at that.

Repeat this once a day for the desired result.

2. Fights acne

Glycerine helps to control the excess oil production in your skin, thus protecting it from skin problems like acne and pimples. Besides, using lemon juice helps in fighting acne-causing bacteria as it possesses antibacterial properties. [2]

Ingredients

1 tbsp glycerine

1 tbsp lemon juice

How to do

Add some glycerine and lemon juice to a bowl.

Apply the mixture to your face and neck, focusing on the affected area (acne).

Leave it on for about 20 minutes.

Wash it off with normal water.

Repeat this once a week for the desired result.

3. Treats blackheads

Glycerine acts as a humectant. Besides, it also helps you get rid of bacterial infections and keeps problems like blackheads and whiteheads at bay. You can combine it with multani mitti to make a home-made face pack for treating blackheads. Multani mitti contains oil absorbing properties that make it effective against blackheads and acne. Besides, it also removes dead skin cells effectively. [3]

Ingredients

1 tbsp glycerine

1 tbsp multani mitti

How to do

Mix both the ingredients in a bowl until you get a consistent paste.

Apply the paste to your face and leave it on for about half an hour.

Wash it off with normal water and pat dry.

Repeat this once a week for the desired result.

4. Moisturises your lips

Glycerine is one of the most commonly used ingredients for treating cracked and chapped lips. It is gentle on your lips and nourishes it. You may use it in combination with petroleum jelly. It seals in moisture and helps to heal dry lips. [4]

Ingredients

1 tbsp glycerine

1 tbsp petroleum jelly

How to do

Combine both the ingredients in a bowl.

Take a generous amount of the mixture and apply it to your face and neck.

Leave it on for about 15 minutes and then wash it off.

Repeat this once a day for the desired result.

5. Soothes skin irritation

Glycerine is extremely gentle on the skin. It is widely used for treating skin irritation, rashes, and itches. [5]

Ingredients

1 tbsp glycerine

1 tbsp aloe vera gel

How to do

Add some freshly extracted aloe vera gel to a bowl.

Next, add glycerine to it and whisk both the ingredients together.

Apply the mixture to your face and leave it on for about 20 minutes.

After 20 minutes, wash it off with normal water.

Repeat this once a week for the desired result.

6. Works as a make-up remover

Glycerine works the best on your skin and makes it soft. You can combine it with witch hazel to make your very own make-up remover at home. [6]

Ingredients

1 tbsp glycerine

1 tbsp witch hazel

How to do

Combine both the ingredients in a bowl until you get a consistent paste.

Apply the paste to your face and neck and leave it on for about half an hour.

Wash it off with normal water and pat dry.

Repeat this twice a week for the desired result.

7. Prevents skin tanning

Tanning is the biggest skin-related issue, especially in the summer season. Glycerine possesses skin lightening properties that make it one of the choicest options for removing sun tan.

Ingredients

1 tbsp glycerine

1 tbsp gram flour (besan)

How to do

Add some glycerine and besan to a bowl.

Apply the mixture to your face and neck.

Leave it on for about 20 minutes.

Wash it off with normal water.

Repeat this once a week for the desired result.

8. Reduces blemishes

Blemishes are hard to get rid of. Glycerine keeps your skin hydrated, it has antibacterial properties and maintains the pH levels of the skin.

Ingredients

1 tbsp glycerine

1 tbsp tomato juice

How to do

Combine both the ingredients in a bowl until you get a consistent paste.

Apply the mixture to your face and leave it for about 15-20 minutes.

Wash it off with normal water.

Repeat this once a day for the desired result.

How To Use Glycerine For Hair?

1. Conditions your hair

Glycerine has properties that help in conditioning your hair and scalp and making it strong. It also promotes healthy hair growth and curbs hair loss. [7]

Ingredients

1 tbsp glycerine

1 tbsp coconut oil

How to do

Mix both the ingredients in a bowl.

Apply the paste to your scalp and hair, from roots to tips.

Leave it on or about an hour and then wash it off with your regular shampoo & conditioner.

Repeat this every time you wash your hair.

2. Tames frizzy hair

Frizzy is caused by low moisture in the hair, leading to hair damage and hair loss. Glycerine helps to tame frizzy hair and also locks the moisture in your scalp.

Ingredients

1 tbsp glycerine

1 tbsp mashed banana pulp

1 tbsp olive oil

How to do

Combine both glycerine and banana pulp in a bowl.

Next, add some olive oil to it and whisk all the ingredients together to make a smooth paste.

Apply the paste to your scalp and hair, from roots to tips.

Leave it on or about an hour or two and then wash it off with your regular shampoo & conditioner.

Repeat this every time you wash your hair.

Risks Associated With Using Glycerine For Skin & Hair

Those having sensitive skin can sometimes develop an allergic reaction. However, it is quite rare.

Pure glycerine can cause blisters on the skin. This is because pure glycerine is a humectant (a substance that helps in retaining water), thus drawing water from your skin itself. So it's best to use it in the diluted form.

Some personal lubricant products that contain pure glycerine can cause yeast infections in women.

Although glycerine makes your skin soft, it actually dries out from within. So it is best not to use it continuously on the facial skin.

Some people might suffer from glycerine allergies and they should avoid products that contain glycerine. Itching, redness of skin and rashes are some of the common allergies that glycerine causes.

At times, using a large amount of glycerine on the skin can cause pores to clog. However, this condition is quite rare.

Note: Always do a patch test before you use any product on your skin. Do a patch test on your forearm and wait for about 48 hours to see if it causes any reaction. Post that, use the product or the ingredient on your skin.

