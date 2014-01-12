Facial Bleach: What Is It, What Are Its Benefits, & How Is It Done? Skin Care lekhaka-Amruta Agnihotri

Everyone wants flawless and spotless skin. But not everyone is blessed with spotless skin. And, with the kind of dirt, dust, and pollution we face everyday, it becomes very difficult for us to take good care of out skin. Women often visit various spa and salons to get beauty treatments like clean-up, bleach, and facial done. But again, they can't always be trusted. They use a number of chemical-laced ingredients that can be actually harmful for your skin. So, what do we do in that case?

What if you could make clean-up and bleaching packs at home by merely using basic ingredients that are readily available on our kitchen shelves? Home-made bleach can be really good for your skin... and completely safe too. But before we move on to home-made bleaches, it is essential that we understand what exactly does bleaching mean and what are its benefits?

What Is Bleaching?

Bleaching is a technique in which a lightening ingredient is used on the face or any selected part of a person's body to lighten the facial hair. However, bleaching does not lighten a person's skin tone It only lightens facial or body hair, thus making your skin tone appear brighter and lighter.

Benefits Of Bleaching

There are a lot of benefits attached to bleaching, some of which are listed below:

It gives you a fairer skin tone.

It enhances the texture of your skin

It helps in reducing blemishes.

It adds a glow to your skin, making it look radiant and youthful.

It has a long-lasting effect.

How To Make Your Own Facial Bleach At Home?

1. Tomato & Lemon Bleach

Tomato juice contains bleaching properties and it also helps to remove dark spots and blemishes from your skin. [1]

Ingredients

½ tomato

½ lemon

How to do

Squeeze out the juice from half a lemon and add it to a bowl.

Blend half a tomato and add its juice to the bowl. Mix both the ingredients together.

Apply the mixture on your face and neck and leave it on for about 30 minutes.

Wash it off with cold water.

Repeat this once a week for desired results.

2. Potato Bleach & Honey Bleach

Potatoes contain an enzyme called catecholase, which has natural bleaching properties.[2]

Ingredients

2 tbsp potato juice

1 tbsp of honey

How to do

Combine both potato juice and honey in a bowl.

Apply the mixture to the selected area and leave it on for about 20 minutes.

Wash it off and pat the area dry.

Repeat this once a week for desired results.

3. Cucumber & Oatmeal Bleach

Cucumber contains 80% of water so it hydrates and protects skin from dryness, itching and peeling.T he astringent properties in it help in lightening the skin. [3]

Ingredients

2 tbsp cucumber juice

1 tbsp finely grounded oatmeal

1 tbsp olive oil

How to do

Mix both cucumber juice and finely grounded oatmeal in a bowl.

Add some olive oil to it and mix all the ingredients well.

Apply this mixture to the selected area and leave it on for about 20-25 minutes.

Wash it off and repeat this twice in 15 days for desired results.

4. Yoghurt & honey bleach

Yoghurt is also rich in the lactic acid which is known to whiten the skin color. Moreover, lactic acid also improve the signs of aging and dark spots.[4]

Ingredients

1 cup yoghurt (curd)

1 tbsp honey

4-5 almonds (crushed into fine powder)

Few drops of lemon

Pinch of turmeric

How to do

In a bowl, add some yoghurt and honey. Mix both the ingredients well.

Next, add some finely grounded almond powder followed by a dash of lemon.

Lastly, add a pinch of turmeric and blend all the ingredients together.

Apply this paste on your face and neck and leave it on for about 45 minutes.

Wash it off with cold water.

Repeat this everyday for desired results.

5. Mint & milk powder bleach

Milk contains lactic acid that helps in lightening your skin tone visibly.

Ingredients

1 tbsp milk powder

5-6 mint leaves

1 tbsp finely grounded oatmeal powder

How to do

Grind some mint leaves with little water to make a thick paste and set it aside

Next, take a small bowl and add milk powder to it.

Add some finely grounded oatmeal powder to it and mix well.

Add some water to the milk powder - oatmeal mix to make it into a fine paste

Now add mint paste to the milk powder mixture and blend all the ingredients into one.

Apply the paste on your face and neck and let it stay for 15-20 minutes

Rinse it off with cold water.

Repeat this twice a week for desired results.

6. Gram flour and lemon mix bleach

Gram flour is a natural exfoliator. it removes dead skin cells from your skin. So it brings out new skin which is more glowing, bright, and healthy. Lemon has skin-bleaching properties that will naturally lighten your skin. [5]

Ingredients

2 tbsp gram flour

A pinch of turmeric

4 tbsp raw milk

½ tsp lemon juice

How to do

In a bowl, add some besan and mix it with a pinch of turmeric.

Add some raw milk to the besan-turmeric mix and whisk all the ingredients well

Next, add some lemon juice and blend all the ingredients until they form a creamy paste. Add some water if necessary.

Apply the paste on your face and neck and leave it on for 20 minutes.

Wash it off with cold water.

Repeat this twice a week.

Myths About Facial Bleaching

Most people assume that bleaching your skin is not safe and can be harmful. Well, it is a myth. Using natural ingredients will not harm your skin in any way. However, if you use harmful, chemical-laced products, it might harm your skin.

Another misconception about bleaching is that it can result in increased hair growth. Well, its a lie. Bleaching only helps to lighten your body or facial hair. Neither does it reduce your hair not does it promote hair growth.

Most people believe that bleach is a permanent thing. Well, guess what? It is not! Nothing is permanent. Bleach has a temporary effect. Once its effect fades, you might have to go for it again.

People often believe that bleach makes your skin fair. Well, its a myth. Bleaching only makes your facial or body hair white. It does not affect your skin tone.

Tips For Bleaching Your Skin At Home

Always wash your face with soap before you bleach it, instead of washing it afterwards. Washing your face after bleaching might reduce its effect. Do not use a face wash or a soap on your skin for about 6-8 hours after bleaching.

It you have a dark skin tone, ensure that whatever bleach you use - home-made or store-bought is used on the body part for not more than 10 minutes.

Always do a patch test before you go for bleaching. It is always recommended that you try the bleach on your forearm and wait for about a day or two and see if it causes any reaction. If it does not, you can proceed to use it on other body parts.

Side-effects & The Potential Risks Involved In Facial Bleach

At times, using a bleach on a particular person might result in skin irritation. If it happens, it is recommended that the person refrains from using that product or ingredient as their skin might be sensitive or allergic to it.

Bleach contains ammonia. It is, therefore, advisable that one does no use it too often.

Using bleach too often can result in your skin getting dry.

Using bleach too often can also result in your skin ageing faster.

Too much of bleaching and doing it to often can also be an invitation to cancer.

It can also lead to skin pigmentation.

How Often Should You Use Facial Bleach

Give enough gap between first and second time bleach.

Understand your skin type, its requirements, and act accordingly when choosing a bleach.

Check for any exterior/ visible wounds before bleaching.

Avoid frequent use of bleach.

Check for any side-effects while using facial bleach.

