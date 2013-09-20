Subscribe to Boldsky
Natural Ways To Get Rosy Cheeks

By Staff

Today, most women look forward to getting those rosy cheeks like fair ones. But what happens when you buy those expensive beauty products to get rosy cheeks? You will only end up getting a severe outbreak of acne of dark blemishes which can ruin your appearance forever. Instead of going in for harsh and expensive products, we give you some of the most beautiful and friendly tips to get rosy cheeks.

There is always a notion that only some women are just about lucky to get rosy cheeks since they are born with it, or the product they use worked. But let me tell you this that in spite of all those expensive products which may or may not work, there is always natural ways for you to back up. These natural ways to get rosy cheeks is simple and easy to follow.

If you are seeking to make your cheeks look like red apples, supple, soft and beautiful, take a look at some of these natural tips we have lined up for you. These natural ways to get rosy cheeks are perfected for your skin, and will give you the result you are looking forward to.

Make Your Cheeks Rosy Using Natural Ways

Boldsky

Facial massage

Now and again when you are sitting at your desk, try to massage your face in a circular motion. The high cheeks need to be moved in a circular motion to increase the blood flow and make your cheeks rosy.

Exfloliate

One of the best ways to make your cheeks rosy naturally is to exfoliate only your cheekbones with a soft face scrub. Dead cells tend to darken the skin colour, so make sure you exfoliate to get rosy cheeks.

Rinse, rinse and rinse

One of the best ways to get rosy cheeks naturally is by rinsing your face with warm water. It is said that warm water helps to flush the skin, and thus make your cheeks turn pink. It is a two minute trick to get rosy cheeks.

Exercise

When you follow a good and daily exercise routine, your body is fit and so is your mind and soul. When your body lacks exercise, it shows on your face. Therefore, it is good for you to keep your body active through any form of exercise.

Hydration

When you are hydrated, you will see the rich glow on your face and your cheeks looking pink and beautiful. You need to consume at least 8 glasses of water daily to look vibrant.

Balanced diet

One of the beauty tricks to get rosy cheeks is to have a balanced diet. When your proteins and vitamins are balanced, it throws out from the glow on your face. Peaches, melons and tomatoes are some of the essential fruits to eat so that your skin colour increases.

Fruit packs

The natural fruit packs are actually good for your skin. You need to apply a berry fruit pack on your face and more of the ingredients on your cheekbones to give you that pink glow. Any fruit which is red and colourful is good to be used as a face pack and get pink natural cheeks.

Vinegar

Did you know that apple cider vinegar is one of the best home remedies to use on your cheeks if you want them to look rosy. With the help of a cotton wool, pat some vinegar on your cheeks till it dries. Repeat the process for a week to see results.

Beetroots

It is said that if you want to get rosy cheeks naturally, you need to make a face pack for your cheeks made out of beetroot. This face pack is good to treat acne and make your skin look pink and beautiful.

Sugar

Massaging your damp cheeks with sugar crystals is yet another natural way to get rosy cheeks. Once in a week try this beauty tip to get pink cheeks.

