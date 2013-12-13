16 Natural Remedies & Tips To Get Rid Of Forehead Acne

Let's face it! Acne and pimples are most common skin conditions we often have to deal with. While some people might have to face these situations quite often, some breathe a sigh of relief when they do not have to wake up to annoying acne or a pimple on their face. But for those who do, there are always remedies that can help you deal with acne or pimples, especially the ones that appear on your forehead.

Home remedies are a perfect solution to all your forehead acne and pimple problems as they are completely cost-effective and are safe to use. They do not cause any reaction on your skin.

Natural Remedies To Prevent Forehead Acne

1. Lemon juice

Lemon juice contains vitamin C in abundance. It also possesses anti-inflammatory and antibacterial properties that wipe out forehead acne when applied topically. [1]

Ingredients

1 tsp lemon juice

2 tbsp water

How to do

Combine both lemon juice and water in a bowl and mix well.

Dip a cotton ball in the mixture and apply it on the affected area.

Leave it on for about 15 minutes and then wash it off.

Repeat this once in two days for desired results.

2. Apple cider vinegar

Apple cider vinegar possesses antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties that help to kill forehead acne-causing bacteria. [2]

Ingredients

1 tbsp apple cider vinegar

3 tbsp water

How to do

Dilute apple cider vinegar in some water and mix well.

Dip a cotton ball in the mixture and apply it on the affected area. Leave it overnight and wash it off in the morning.

Repeat this once in every two days for desired results.

3. Tomato

Tomatoes contain vitamin C in abundance in addition to its anti-inflammatory properties. They help to ward off forehead acne and give you clear skin. [1]

Ingredient

1 tomato

How to do

Cut the tomato into half.

Take one piece and rub it on the affected area.

Leave it on for 15-20 minutes

Wash it off.

Repeat this once a day for desired results.

4. Egg white

Egg whites contain an enzyme called lysozyme that helps in killing acne-causing bacteria, thus giving you clear and soft skin. [3]

Ingredient

1 egg

How to do

Crack open an egg into a bowl. Separate the egg yolk from the white.

Apply the egg white to your forehead/ affected area using a brush and let it stay for about 30 minutes.

Wash it off with cold water

Repeat this once a day for desired results.

5. Honey

Honey possesses antifungal and antibacterial properties that help to fight off forehead acne. Besides, it also helps to soothe irritated skin and reduce inflammation. [4]

Ingredient

2 tbsp honey

How to do

Take a generous amount of honey and apply it on the affected area.

Leave it on for about 30 minutes and then wash it off.

Repeat it once a day for desired results.

6. Baking soda

Baking soda helps to balance the pH levels of your skin and removes any kind of dirt, or dust settled on it. It also helps to remove dead skin cells and fights of forehead acne and pimples due to its antibacterial property. [5]

Ingredients

2 tbsp baking soda

2 tbsp water

How to do

Combine baking soda with water to make a paste.

Apply it on the affected area and leave it on for about 15 minutes.

Rinse it off with lukewarm water and pat it dry.

Apply a moisturiser and leave it at that.

Repeat this process 2-3 times a week for desired results.

7. Tea tree oil

Tea tree oil possesses anti-inflammatory properties that help to heal acne and acne scars faster. It also possesses antibacterial properties that fight off acne-causing bacteria, thus preventing it from re-appearing. [6]

Ingredients

1 tbsp tea tree oil

1 tsp sweet almond oil

How to do

Combine both the oils in a small bowl and mix well.

Dip a cotton ball in the mixture and apply it on the affected area.

Leave it overnight and then wash it off in the morning.

Repeat this once a day for desired results.

8. Cucumber juice

Cucumber possesses antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties that help to fight acne. It also helps to soothe irritated skin when applied topically. [7]

Ingredient

½ cucumber

How to do

Cut half a cucumber into small pieces and grind them to get cucumber juice. Transfer it to a bowl.

Dip a cotton ball in the mixture and rub it over the affected area. Leave it overnight and wash it off in the morning.

Repeat it once in three days for desired results.

9. Ice cubes

Ice cubes constrict the pores on your face and remove all dirt settled on it, thus keeping it clean and free from acne and pimples.

Ingredient

2-3 ice cubes

How to do

Take an ice cube and rub it over the affected area.

Leave it on until it dries off and then repeat the activity twice or thrice a day for a month to get desired results.

10. Mango & guava leaves

Mango leaves contain vitamin A that helps to reduce the excess production of oil in your skin, thus preventing forehead acne and pimples.

Ingredients

4-5 mango leaves

4-5 guava leaves

How to do

Grind mango and guava leaves together. Add a little amount of water to it while grinding to make it into a paste.

Apply this paste on the affected area and leave it on for about 30 minutes and then rinse it off.

Repeat this 2-3 times a week for desired results.

11. Amla

Amla contains vitamin C in abundance. Applying it topically on the affected area helps to treat acne and give you clear skin.

Ingredient

½ cup amla juice

How to do

Dip a cotton ball in some amla juice and apply it all over the affected area.

Let it stay for about 20 minutes and then wash it off with cold water.

Repeat this once a day for desired results.

12. Fennel seeds

Fennel seeds contain certain compounds like limonene, anethole and myrcene, that help to treat acne. They also help to tighten the pores on your skin and reduce excess oil on it.

Ingredients

1 tsp fennel seeds

1 tbsp water

How to do

Grind fennel seeds and transfer the powdered fennel seeds to a bowl.

Add some water to it to make it into a paste. Ensure that you do not add too much water.

Apply it on the affected area and leave it on for about 15-20 minutes before you wash it off.

Repeat it once a week for desired results.

13. Sandalwood

Sandalwood has been used for skin care since ages. It possesses antibacterial properties that help to ward off forehead acne-causing bacteria and at the same time exfoliate your skin. [8]

Ingredients

1 tbsp sandalwood powder

1 tsp lemon juice

How to do

Combine sandalwood powder and lemon juice in a bowl and mix both the ingredients together to make a paste

Apply it on the affected area and leave it on for about 10-12 minutes.

Wash it off and pat it dry.

Repeat this process once a day for desired results.

14. Green tea

Green tea possesses anti-inflammatory properties that help to reduce sebum production in your skin, thus combating acne. [9]

Ingredient

2 used green tea bags

How to do

Refrigerate use green tea bags.

Place them on your forehead and let it stay for about 20 minutes.

Wash your face with cold water.

Repeat this once a day for desired results.

15. Coriander leaves, rosewater, & cinnamon

Loaded with antioxidant properties, coriander leaves help to treat a number of skin conditions including forehead acne, pimples, as well as fine lines and wrinkles when used topically [11] . You can use coriander leaves in combination with rosewater and cinnamon.

Ingredients

A handful of coriander leaves

2 tbsp rosewater

2 tbsp cinnamon powder

How to do

Grind the coriander leaves to make a paste.

Add some rosewater and cinnamon powder to it and mix all the ingredients well.

Apply it on the selected area and leave it on for about half an hour.

Wash it off with cold water.

Repeat this once in two days for desired results.

16. Aloe vera, neem leaves, & papaya pulp

Aloe vera contains active compounds that are loaded with antibacterial an antimicrobial properties, that help in reducing forehead acne. [10]

Ingredients

1 ½ tbsp aloe vera gel

2 tbsp neem leaves paste

1 tbsp papaya pulp

How to do

Combine all the ingredients into a bowl and mix well until they form a consistent mixture.

Apply it on the affected area and leave it on for about 20 minutes and then wash it off with cold water.

Repeat this once a day for desired results.

Tips To Prevent Forehead Acne

Try and use deep cleansing products for treating forehead acne. You can also go for all natural ingredients like rosewater for this purpose.

Another major tip to avoid forehead acne is to take good care of your hair and refrain from using products that can be harmful or the ones that contain harmful ingredients as they have an indirect effect on your scalp and forehead, causing forehead acne. Also, dandruff could be another major cause of acne.

Also, the cosmetics that you often use might contain some harmful ingredients that can cause acne. It is, therefore, advisable that you refrain from using such products that harm your skin in any way.

Always keep your face moist and oil-free. Go for regular clean-ups or facials if you want.

Moreover, factors like stress, improper or unhealthy diet, hormonal changes in one's body can also lead to forehead acne.