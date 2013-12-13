16 Natural Remedies & Tips To Get Rid Of Forehead Acne

Let's face it! Acne and pimples are most common skin conditions we often have to deal with. While some people might have to face these situations quite often, some breathe a sigh of relief when they do not have to wake up to annoying acne or a pimple on their face. But for those who do, there are always remedies that can help you deal with acne or pimples, especially the ones that appear on your forehead.
Home remedies are a perfect solution to all your forehead acne and pimple problems as they are completely cost-effective and are safe to use. They do not cause any reaction on your skin.
Natural Remedies To Prevent Forehead Acne
1. Lemon juice
Lemon juice contains vitamin C in abundance. It also possesses anti-inflammatory and antibacterial properties that wipe out forehead acne when applied topically. [1]
Ingredients
- 1 tsp lemon juice
- 2 tbsp water
How to do
- Combine both lemon juice and water in a bowl and mix well.
- Dip a cotton ball in the mixture and apply it on the affected area.
- Leave it on for about 15 minutes and then wash it off.
- Repeat this once in two days for desired results.
2. Apple cider vinegar
Apple cider vinegar possesses antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties that help to kill forehead acne-causing bacteria. [2]
Ingredients
- 1 tbsp apple cider vinegar
- 3 tbsp water
How to do
- Dilute apple cider vinegar in some water and mix well.
- Dip a cotton ball in the mixture and apply it on the affected area. Leave it overnight and wash it off in the morning.
- Repeat this once in every two days for desired results.
3. Tomato
Tomatoes contain vitamin C in abundance in addition to its anti-inflammatory properties. They help to ward off forehead acne and give you clear skin. [1]
Ingredient
- 1 tomato
How to do
- Cut the tomato into half.
- Take one piece and rub it on the affected area.
- Leave it on for 15-20 minutes
- Wash it off.
- Repeat this once a day for desired results.
4. Egg white
Egg whites contain an enzyme called lysozyme that helps in killing acne-causing bacteria, thus giving you clear and soft skin. [3]
Ingredient
- 1 egg
How to do
- Crack open an egg into a bowl. Separate the egg yolk from the white.
- Apply the egg white to your forehead/ affected area using a brush and let it stay for about 30 minutes.
- Wash it off with cold water
- Repeat this once a day for desired results.
5. Honey
Honey possesses antifungal and antibacterial properties that help to fight off forehead acne. Besides, it also helps to soothe irritated skin and reduce inflammation. [4]
Ingredient
- 2 tbsp honey
How to do
- Take a generous amount of honey and apply it on the affected area.
- Leave it on for about 30 minutes and then wash it off.
- Repeat it once a day for desired results.
6. Baking soda
Baking soda helps to balance the pH levels of your skin and removes any kind of dirt, or dust settled on it. It also helps to remove dead skin cells and fights of forehead acne and pimples due to its antibacterial property. [5]
Ingredients
- 2 tbsp baking soda
- 2 tbsp water
How to do
- Combine baking soda with water to make a paste.
- Apply it on the affected area and leave it on for about 15 minutes.
- Rinse it off with lukewarm water and pat it dry.
- Apply a moisturiser and leave it at that.
- Repeat this process 2-3 times a week for desired results.
7. Tea tree oil
Tea tree oil possesses anti-inflammatory properties that help to heal acne and acne scars faster. It also possesses antibacterial properties that fight off acne-causing bacteria, thus preventing it from re-appearing. [6]
Ingredients
- 1 tbsp tea tree oil
- 1 tsp sweet almond oil
How to do
- Combine both the oils in a small bowl and mix well.
- Dip a cotton ball in the mixture and apply it on the affected area.
- Leave it overnight and then wash it off in the morning.
- Repeat this once a day for desired results.
8. Cucumber juice
Cucumber possesses antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties that help to fight acne. It also helps to soothe irritated skin when applied topically. [7]
Ingredient
- ½ cucumber
How to do
- Cut half a cucumber into small pieces and grind them to get cucumber juice. Transfer it to a bowl.
- Dip a cotton ball in the mixture and rub it over the affected area. Leave it overnight and wash it off in the morning.
- Repeat it once in three days for desired results.
9. Ice cubes
Ice cubes constrict the pores on your face and remove all dirt settled on it, thus keeping it clean and free from acne and pimples.
Ingredient
- 2-3 ice cubes
How to do
- Take an ice cube and rub it over the affected area.
- Leave it on until it dries off and then repeat the activity twice or thrice a day for a month to get desired results.
10. Mango & guava leaves
Mango leaves contain vitamin A that helps to reduce the excess production of oil in your skin, thus preventing forehead acne and pimples.
Ingredients
- 4-5 mango leaves
- 4-5 guava leaves
How to do
- Grind mango and guava leaves together. Add a little amount of water to it while grinding to make it into a paste.
- Apply this paste on the affected area and leave it on for about 30 minutes and then rinse it off.
- Repeat this 2-3 times a week for desired results.
11. Amla
Amla contains vitamin C in abundance. Applying it topically on the affected area helps to treat acne and give you clear skin.
Ingredient
- ½ cup amla juice
How to do
- Dip a cotton ball in some amla juice and apply it all over the affected area.
- Let it stay for about 20 minutes and then wash it off with cold water.
- Repeat this once a day for desired results.
12. Fennel seeds
Fennel seeds contain certain compounds like limonene, anethole and myrcene, that help to treat acne. They also help to tighten the pores on your skin and reduce excess oil on it.
Ingredients
- 1 tsp fennel seeds
- 1 tbsp water
How to do
- Grind fennel seeds and transfer the powdered fennel seeds to a bowl.
- Add some water to it to make it into a paste. Ensure that you do not add too much water.
- Apply it on the affected area and leave it on for about 15-20 minutes before you wash it off.
- Repeat it once a week for desired results.
13. Sandalwood
Sandalwood has been used for skin care since ages. It possesses antibacterial properties that help to ward off forehead acne-causing bacteria and at the same time exfoliate your skin. [8]
Ingredients
- 1 tbsp sandalwood powder
- 1 tsp lemon juice
How to do
- Combine sandalwood powder and lemon juice in a bowl and mix both the ingredients together to make a paste
- Apply it on the affected area and leave it on for about 10-12 minutes.
- Wash it off and pat it dry.
- Repeat this process once a day for desired results.
14. Green tea
Green tea possesses anti-inflammatory properties that help to reduce sebum production in your skin, thus combating acne. [9]
Ingredient
- 2 used green tea bags
How to do
- Refrigerate use green tea bags.
- Place them on your forehead and let it stay for about 20 minutes.
- Wash your face with cold water.
- Repeat this once a day for desired results.
15. Coriander leaves, rosewater, & cinnamon
Loaded with antioxidant properties, coriander leaves help to treat a number of skin conditions including forehead acne, pimples, as well as fine lines and wrinkles when used topically [11] . You can use coriander leaves in combination with rosewater and cinnamon.
Ingredients
- A handful of coriander leaves
- 2 tbsp rosewater
- 2 tbsp cinnamon powder
How to do
- Grind the coriander leaves to make a paste.
- Add some rosewater and cinnamon powder to it and mix all the ingredients well.
- Apply it on the selected area and leave it on for about half an hour.
- Wash it off with cold water.
- Repeat this once in two days for desired results.
16. Aloe vera, neem leaves, & papaya pulp
Aloe vera contains active compounds that are loaded with antibacterial an antimicrobial properties, that help in reducing forehead acne. [10]
Ingredients
- 1 ½ tbsp aloe vera gel
- 2 tbsp neem leaves paste
- 1 tbsp papaya pulp
How to do
- Combine all the ingredients into a bowl and mix well until they form a consistent mixture.
- Apply it on the affected area and leave it on for about 20 minutes and then wash it off with cold water.
- Repeat this once a day for desired results.
Tips To Prevent Forehead Acne
- Try and use deep cleansing products for treating forehead acne. You can also go for all natural ingredients like rosewater for this purpose.
- Another major tip to avoid forehead acne is to take good care of your hair and refrain from using products that can be harmful or the ones that contain harmful ingredients as they have an indirect effect on your scalp and forehead, causing forehead acne. Also, dandruff could be another major cause of acne.
- Also, the cosmetics that you often use might contain some harmful ingredients that can cause acne. It is, therefore, advisable that you refrain from using such products that harm your skin in any way.
- Always keep your face moist and oil-free. Go for regular clean-ups or facials if you want.
- Moreover, factors like stress, improper or unhealthy diet, hormonal changes in one's body can also lead to forehead acne.
- [1] Telang P. S. (2013). Vitamin C in dermatology. Indian dermatology online journal, 4(2), 143-146.
- [2] Yagnik, D., Serafin, V., & J Shah, A. (2018). Antimicrobial activity of apple cider vinegar against Escherichia coli, Staphylococcus aureus and Candida albicans; downregulating cytokine and microbial protein expression. Scientific reports, 8(1), 1732.
- [3] Andersen C. J. (2015). Bioactive Egg Components and Inflammation. Nutrients, 7(9), 7889-7913.
- [4] Mandal, M. D., & Mandal, S. (2011). Honey: its medicinal property and antibacterial activity. Asian Pacific journal of tropical biomedicine, 1(2), 154-160.
- [5] Drake, D. (1997). Antibacterial activity of baking soda. Compend Contin Educ Dent Suppl, 18(21), S17-21, quiz S46.
- [6] Malhi, H. K., Tu, J., Riley, T. V., Kumarasinghe, S. P., & Hammer, K. A. (2016). Tea tree oil gel for mild to moderate acne; a 12 week uncontrolled, open-label phase II pilot study. Australasian Journal of Dermatology, 58(3), 205-210.
- [7] Tan, A. U., Schlosser, B. J., & Paller, A. S. (2017). A review of diagnosis and treatment of acne in adult female patients. International journal of women's dermatology, 4(2), 56-71.
- [8] Moy, R. L., & Levenson, C. (2017). Sandalwood Album Oil as a Botanical Therapeutic in Dermatology. The Journal of clinical and aesthetic dermatology, 10(10), 34-39.
- [9] Saric, S., Notay, M., & Sivamani, R. K. (2016). Green Tea and Other Tea Polyphenols: Effects on Sebum Production and Acne Vulgaris. Antioxidants (Basel, Switzerland), 6(1), 2.
- [10] Surjushe, A., Vasani, R., & Saple, D. G. (2008). Aloe vera: a short review. Indian journal of dermatology, 53(4), 163-166.
- [11] Dastgheib, L., Pishva, N., Saki, N., Khabnadideh, S., Kardeh, B., Torabi, F., Arabnia, S., … Heiran, A. (2017). Efficacy of Topical Coriandrum sativum Extract on Treatment of Infants with Diaper Dermatitis: A Single Blinded Non-Randomised Controlled Trial. The Malaysian journal of medical sciences, 24(4), 97-101.
TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
- Bank To Be Closed From Dec 21 — Transactions To Be Affected For Five Days
-
- New Mahindra Thar Caught Testing Again — The Old Thar Looks Tiny In Front Of It!
- Biggest Controversies That Shook Tech Industry In 2018
- Indian Rupee Could Become The Top Performing Currency In 2019 — Analysts
- Flashback 2018 — Sindhu And Saina Remain The Biggest Stars Of Indian Badminton
- To Ambasamudram — A Picturesque Town Huddled In The Western Ghats Of Tamil Nadu
- Stunning Red Carpet Pictures From Priyanka & Nick’s Mumbai Reception
- The Three Types Of Karma: Sanchita, Prarabdha And Agami