Kundali Bhagya Actor Dheeraj Dhoopar's Amazing Hair Affair Men Fashion oi-Boldsky Desk

Hairstyling, hair care and makeover have always been a girlie thing. All it takes for a woman is to change her flowy flaunting manes by walking into a salon, getting a makeover by either chopping them or styling them.

With men, hairstyling is a different ballgame. For years, they are stuck with the same hairstyle picked during their school days and unfortunately it stays with them year in and year out. Most celebs do not go for complete makeovers worried that it may decrease their brand value.

But then, there are some risk-takers when it comes to experimenting with hair! Actor Dheeraj Dhooper from Kundali Bhagya is one such instance.

When the style icon of television attempts trendy hairdos, the paparazzi goes gaga over his fancy avatars. The actor's recent pictures are proof.

In his new stylish locks and stubble look, Dheeraj has garnered a lot more attention than ever before. In these pictures that are doing rounds on the Internet, Dhooper looks all dapper while he goes all the way from slicked back undercut to backcombed look in one picture, and a spiky hairdo in another.

His fangirl gang seems to be in awe of him when he poses in a fabulous man bun look.

Looks like Dheeraj knows that every style he dons is bound to make a statement so doesn't mind going from one look to another one in a jiffy and updating all his fans with the latest photos and videos.

How do you like Dheeraj Dhooper's hairstyles?

GET THE BEST BOLDSKY STORIES! Allow Notifications

Story first published: Tuesday, May 10, 2022, 9:30 [IST]