Just In
- 1 min ago Lunar Eclipse May 2022: Chandra Grahan Effects On 12 Zodiac Signs
- 5 hrs ago Daily Horoscope, 10 May 2022: Today's Horoscope Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
- 18 hrs ago Sita Navami 2022: Interesting Facts About Goddess Sita
- 19 hrs ago Is Shawarma Healthy? Can Pregnant Women Eat It? What Do Experts Have To Say
Don't Miss
- News Rahul Gandhi to visit Gujarat today to woo tribals
- Technology Nokia N73 Could Arrive With 200MP ISOCELL Sensor
- Movies Sona Mohapatra Defends Ira Khan After Latter Gets Trolled For Her Birthday Outfit
- Automobiles Mahindra Atom: Variants, Powertrain, Range & More
- Finance Stocks To Buy Now That Will Give Dividends Of Rs 140 To 190 Per Share This Month
- Sports Former NBA player Adreian Payne shot dead at age of 31
- Education UPSC NDA 1 Written Result 2022 Declared. Check, Download UPSC NDA NA Exam 1 Result On www.upsc.gov.in
- Travel Weekend Getaways From Lucknow
Kundali Bhagya Actor Dheeraj Dhoopar's Amazing Hair Affair
Hairstyling, hair care and makeover have always been a girlie thing. All it takes for a woman is to change her flowy flaunting manes by walking into a salon, getting a makeover by either chopping them or styling them.
With men, hairstyling is a different ballgame. For years, they are stuck with the same hairstyle picked during their school days and unfortunately it stays with them year in and year out. Most celebs do not go for complete makeovers worried that it may decrease their brand value.
But then, there are some risk-takers when it comes to experimenting with hair! Actor Dheeraj Dhooper from Kundali Bhagya is one such instance.
When the style icon of television attempts trendy hairdos, the paparazzi goes gaga over his fancy avatars. The actor's recent pictures are proof.
In his new stylish locks and stubble look, Dheeraj has garnered a lot more attention than ever before. In these pictures that are doing rounds on the Internet, Dhooper looks all dapper while he goes all the way from slicked back undercut to backcombed look in one picture, and a spiky hairdo in another.
His fangirl gang seems to be in awe of him when he poses in a fabulous man bun look.
Looks like Dheeraj knows that every style he dons is bound to make a statement so doesn't mind going from one look to another one in a jiffy and updating all his fans with the latest photos and videos.
How do you like Dheeraj Dhooper's hairstyles?
- bollywood wardrobeHumko Tum Mil Gaye: Hina Khan Flaunts Multiple Unique Outfits Stylishly In Her Latest Song
- skin careTwo-In-One: 7 Quick, Single-Ingredient Masks For Your Hair And Skin
- hair careTea Rinse For Hair: Is It Good For Hair Breakage?
- hair careOn International Wig Day, Actors Of &TV Channel Share The Importance Of Wigs In Costumes
- hair careHow To Improve Your Hair Texture At Home: Home Remedies And Hair Masks
- hair careTired Of Hair Loss? Here Are Some Tips And Home Remedies To Naturally Regrow Your Hair
- hair careHow To Take Care Of Your Hair In Winter? 9 Smart Hair Care Hacks By An Expert
- disorders cureWhat Is Trichotillomania Or Hair-Pulling Disorder? Causes, Symptoms, Diagnosis And Treatments
- wellnessAmazing Health Benefits Of Banana For Men: Good For Heart, Sexual Problems And Hair Growth
- make up tipsJennifer Lopez's Hair And Makeup At MTV VMAs 2021 And How To Perfect It At Minimal Cost!
- lifeMeet Alona Kravchenko: A Real-life Rapunzel Who Didn’t Cut Her Hair In 30 Years
- nutrition12 Evidence-Based Health Benefits Of Walnuts