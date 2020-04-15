12 Important Dos And Dont’s For Men With Long Hair Men Fashion oi-Monika Khajuria

Welcome to the world of endless hair issues!

Gone are the days when long, lustrous hair were reserved for women. Now is the time for the men to flaunt their long tresses. If long hair tempts you and you have also decided to hop on the trend, it might be a good idea to know what you are getting into.

Long hair is a completely different ballgame from your short and simple hair. It is difficult to manage them and even more difficult to style them. And most importantly, they demand proper care and your undivided attention. So, here are the important dos and don'ts for men with long hair.

Do's For Men With Long Hair

Invest in hair care products

First things first, your hair cannot survive without a great shampoo and conditioner. And maybe throw a serum in the list too. But with the myriad of shampoos and conditioners out there you might get confused. Well, a great tip is to take time to get to know your hair. Your hair type will answer many of your questions and doubts. Get a shampoo that is ideal for your hair type.

Get to know your brushes

Brushing the hair is not as simple as you would like to think. Don't believe me? Try brushing your hair when they are a tangled mess! The hair fall will definitely put you off. Here's what you need to do in such cases- get a detangler brush. It is a brush with small and wide bristles that gently detangles your hair. Along with the detangler brush, you need a wide-toothed comb, a roller brush, and a wide hairbrush. Having these will make your hair journey easier.

Regular oil massages

Oil provides the much-needed nourishment to your hair. Hair oils such as coconut oil, almond oil and olive have loads of hair-boosting elements and properties apart from their moisturising effect. Long hair is prone to breakage and damage. Oiling your hair regularly gives then the much-needed strength to ward off any harm.

Trim the split ends

Split ends is going to be a huge issue if this is the first time you are growing out your hair. Long hair is not easy to manage. The ends of hair tend to get dry and full of split ends. As a result, your hair looks dull and damaged. The best solution for that is to get your hair regularly trimmed. Every 2-3 months get your ends trimmed and you will see what a huge difference it makes.

Take sun protection seriously

Sun damage can drain your hair of all its beauty. The sun can damage your hair to the point of no return. It is better to be prepared for it. Do not expose your hair to the sun for an extended period of time. If you can not avoid going into the sun, invest in a hat to keep your hair covered and protected.

Eat Healthily

Folks, you have no idea the massive role your diet plays in your hair health. It is true what they say- what you put inside reflects on the outside. Eating junk and high-sugar food will only make your hair thin and damaged. If you want healthy and thick hair, eat your greens and fruits. Also, it is best to avoid alcohol consumption and smoking. It is neither good for your hair nor for your skin.

Don'ts For Men With Long Hair

Use super hot water for hair wash

We can not tell you how grave and how common this mistake is. Almost all of us make this mistake. And on a daily basis. Washing the hair is a task we think we can not go wrong with. Well, think again. We love hot showers. The relaxation they provide cannot be matched. Your hair does not seem to think so. Using too hot water on your tresses strips the moisture of the hair and makes your hair dry that eventually leads to hair fall, hair breakage and split ends. It is best to use lukewarm water to wash your face.

Wash the hair every day

The hair care routine you followed with your short hair won't work on your long tresses. In fact, not modifying the routine will only damage the hair. A very common routine for those with short hair is to wash the hair every day. It does not seem a thing to have second thoughts about. Not with your long hair! By washing the hair every day you are making your hair extremely dry. Not only, exposing your hair to the chemicals in your shampoo and conditioner will weaken the roots of your hair and lead to a disaster. Give a gap of 2-3 days between wash. If you have extremely oily hair, wash your hair on alternate days.

Carelessly drying the hair

Yep, you do that. Rubbing the hair vigourously after you have stepped out of the shower is a bad idea. The friction you create damages your hair and you will end up with hair breakage and split ends. Avoid that. Instead of a towel, use an old t-shirt to squeeze the excess water from your hair and let it air dry.

Brush wet hair

Wet hair is weak at the roots. That means a slight tug can lead to hair fall and hair damage. By brushing your wet hair, you are doing exactly that. So, to keep your hair healthy and bouncy wait for your hair to get dry before you brush them.

Put the conditioner to the roots

Conditioner is a product infused with some strong chemicals that are supposed to make our hair smooth and flat. And as it has such intense formulation, putting it on the roots weakens them. Weak roots mean more hair fall and thin hair. The right way to apply conditioner is to start from the middle of your hair and go up to your ends. Leave it on for a minute or two before rinsing it off.

Use tons of hair products

Hair gels and hair wax you used to apply on your short hair are not good for your long hair. Using tons of hair products makes your hair roots weak and thus causes hair to fall. While we are on the topic of hair care products, do not use too much hair styling products. These make your hair dry and brittle.