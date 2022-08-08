What Is Dolphin Skin? Step-By-Step Guide To Get Dolphin Skin Make Up Tips oi-Amritha K

If trends have taught us anything, it's that there is always a new one every other week. Currently, most viral beauty trends promote dewy, glowing complexions like "glass skin" and "cream skin," but now dolphins are taking the spotlight. Likewise, with hair - remember liquid hair?

'Dolphin skin' is the latest trend, coined by celebrity makeup artist Mary Phillips. The term refers to skin that appears dewy and glassy. Wearing dewy makeup and incorporating hydrating products into your skin-care routine can help achieve this look.

Step-by-Step Guide To Get Dolphin Skin

Basically, you want to build and enhance dimensions on your skin, focusing on the high points like your eyebrow bones, cupid's bow, and cheekbones.

1. An illuminating primer is an excellent place to start

It doesn't take flawless skin to get the look, just some serious skin prep. Boost your radiance with a hydrating, illuminating primer.

2. Use highlighter drops to give your foundation a glow

The glisten is enhanced when you add a liquid highlighter to your foundation at this stage. When it comes to foundation, you should choose something lightweight that blends well with a highlighter. Highlighter drops are an excellent way to achieve shine right from the start when mixed with foundation.

When it comes to the dolphin skin look, avoid matte products.

3. Make sure you layer your shine products

Layer different textures such as blush, balm, and highlighter on your face's high points after your base are done.

Various finishes will add depth and dimension - such as pearlescent highlighters followed by clear balms and cream or gel blushes for a youthful glow.

Be sure to blend your layers seamlessly, so you don't see any edges.

4. Add a sheer finish

Apply a little gel highlighter over the face in the areas you want the light to reflect the most for the ultimate dolphin skin.

What Not To Use For Dolphin Skin

Avoid matte products and highlighters with large particles, as these will create more texture on your skin, defeating the smooth sheen you're aiming for.

Also, avoid glittery and shimmery highlighters and setting sprays with alcohol, which will dry everything out. Also, super-rich creams can make everything slide off.

