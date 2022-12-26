Wednesday Addams Makeup Tutorial: Step-By-Step Guide To Recreate It Make Up Tips oi-Amritha K

When Netflix released their comedy series Wednesday, all hell broke loose. Not only did it dethrone Stranger Things from the throne of most viewed series, all the girls and boys are obsessed with Jenna Ortega's rendition of Wednesday.

With her signature hair style, all-black outfits, and sharp white collar, Wednesday Addams has earned the status of a true icon. Do you doubt it? Please check your social media accounts like a normie (gettit?) would.

Gomez's little viper's goth style, signature hair, and sardonic expressions have been frequently referenced - with her dark braids to her all-black 'fits being the talk of the town.

If the series had premièred before Halloween, we know which costume will be the most popular!

Even without Halloween, the Wednesday Addams look has taken over social media and everyone is equally obsessed with it.

So, we are here to help you out.

Yep, we will provide you with a step-by-step guide of Wednesday Addams makeup look.

Wednesday Addams Makeup Look: Step-by-Step Guide To Recreate It

Here is how you can get Jenna Ortega's Wednesday Addams look of plum pout and smokey lids.

Wednesday Addams Makeup Look: For the face

Step 1: The best way to start is to apply a minimal amount of foundation or even just concealer and powder to the skin.

Step 2: Sculpt the cheeks with matte bronzer to give the appearance of sculpted cheeks.

Step 3: It is best to use a blush with a natural brown tone rather than a colored blush.

Wednesday Addams Makeup Look: For the eyes

Step 1: Use your darkest kohl to smudge your top lash line as well as your lower lash line.

Step 2: It is recommended that you blend it with an eyeshadow in the shade of burgundy on the lower lashline and the eyelid to soften the black kohl.

Step 3: In order to complete the eye makeup, apply a wash of brown along the crease, and smudge on a mascara on the upper and lower lashes.

Wednesday Addams Makeup Look: For the lips

Step 1: If you wish to give the lips a defined outline, use a lip pencil in purple or burgundy to do so.

Step 2: You can blend it with a little bit of lip balm for a bitten look if you like.

Step 3: You can soften the look by applying a plum shade lipstick on the lips and dabs it on the lip area to give it a softer look if you prefer lipstick.

And you are good to go. Embrace your inner goth, gworls!