Just In
Don't Miss
- Movies Pratham, Shashi Kumar, Shine Shetty - Bigg Boss Kannada’s Previous Winners And Here’s What They Are Up To Now
- Sports ISL Kerala Blasters vs Odisha FC: Late Sandeep Singh goal gives Kerala 1-0 win
- News Salman Khurshid describes Rahul Gandhi as Lord Ram for braving Delhi cold in t-shirt
- Finance Axis Securities Picks This Large Cap Pharma Stock, Shares Likely To Surge, Recommends Buy
- Technology Redmi K60 Series Design, Colour Variants Confirmed Ahead of Dec 27 Launch
- Travel Avoid Visiting These Countries For New Year Due To Covid Variant BF.7 Scare
- Automobiles Maruti Suzuki Baleno Cross May Debut At The Auto Expo 2023 – Likely To Be Positioned Below Brezza
- Education CSEET 2023: Exam on January 7; Check Details Here
Wednesday Addams Makeup Look: Step-By-Step Guide To Recreate It
When Netflix released their comedy series Wednesday, all hell broke loose. Not only did it dethrone Stranger Things from the throne of most viewed series, all the girls and boys are obsessed with Jenna Ortega's rendition of Wednesday.
With her signature hair style, all-black outfits, and sharp white collar, Wednesday Addams has earned the status of a true icon. Do you doubt it? Please check your social media accounts like a normie (gettit?) would.
Gomez's little viper's goth style, signature hair, and sardonic expressions have been frequently referenced - with her dark braids to her all-black 'fits being the talk of the town.
If the series had premièred before Halloween, we know which costume will be the most popular!
Even without Halloween, the Wednesday Addams look has taken over social media and everyone is equally obsessed with it.
So, we are here to help you out.
Yep, we will provide you with a step-by-step guide of Wednesday Addams makeup look.
Wednesday Addams Makeup Look: Step-by-Step Guide To Recreate It
Here is how you can get Jenna Ortega's Wednesday Addams look of plum pout and smokey lids.
Wednesday Addams Makeup Look: For the face
Step 1: The best way to start is to apply a minimal amount of foundation or even just concealer and powder to the skin.
Step 2: Sculpt the cheeks with matte bronzer to give the appearance of sculpted cheeks.
Step 3: It is best to use a blush with a natural brown tone rather than a colored blush.
Wednesday Addams Makeup Look: For the eyes
Step 1: Use your darkest kohl to smudge your top lash line as well as your lower lash line.
Step 2: It is recommended that you blend it with an eyeshadow in the shade of burgundy on the lower lashline and the eyelid to soften the black kohl.
Step 3: In order to complete the eye makeup, apply a wash of brown along the crease, and smudge on a mascara on the upper and lower lashes.
Wednesday Addams Makeup Look: For the lips
Step 1: If you wish to give the lips a defined outline, use a lip pencil in purple or burgundy to do so.
Step 2: You can blend it with a little bit of lip balm for a bitten look if you like.
Step 3: You can soften the look by applying a plum shade lipstick on the lips and dabs it on the lip area to give it a softer look if you prefer lipstick.
And you are good to go. Embrace your inner goth, gworls!
- make up tipsAnanya Panday’s Rosy Makeup Look Is Flawless: Try It Now!
- make up tipsLess-Is-More Makeup Look: Get Khushi Kapoor’s Look In Few Steps!
- make up tipsDua Lipa Makeup: Get Dewy Makeup Like The ‘One Kiss’ Singer
- make up tipsSmoky Eyes Like Katrina Kaif: Step-By-Step Guide
- make up tipsDia Mirza's Soft Makeup Is Perfect For Your Coffee Dates: Steps To Do It Yourself
- make up tipsAditi Rao Hydari’s Evening Makeup Look: Steps To Recreate It
- make up tipsAlia Bhatt Makeup: Steps To Recreate Alia Bhatt's Glowy, Illuminated Look
- make up tipsKiara Advani’s High-Shine Makeup: Get The Look In 6 Steps!
- make up tipsAnanya Panday's Dewy Makeup And Loose Waves: Here’s How You Can Get It!
- make up tipsSara Ali Khan's Fresh-Faced Makeup Look: How To Recreate It
- make up tipsKriti Sanon’s Rosy Monotone Makeup: Do It In 6 Easy Steps
- make up tipsVampire Skin Trend On Social Media: What Is It? Steps To Get It!