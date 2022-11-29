Just In
- 33 min ago How To Control Your Emotions In A Relationship: Why Emotional Intelligence Is The Key
- 2 hrs ago Benefits Of Pranayama: This Yoga That Can Reverse Molecular Mechanism Of Skin Aging
- 3 hrs ago Budh Gochar 2022 : Mercury Transit in Sagittarius on 03 December 2022 Effects And Remedies On 12 Zodiac Signs
- 4 hrs ago 5 Common Infections In Children And What Parents Can Do About It
Don't Miss
- News Meghalaya Cabinet's nod for 7 new police outposts along Assam border after Mukroh violence
- Sports ILT20 UAE: Full fixtures schedule, squads, streaming details and all you need to know
- Travel Little Diomede Island – An Island That Separates The USA And Russia
- Technology Apple iPhone 15 Could Pack Sony's Most Advanced Image Sensor; Periscope Camera Also Expected
- Movies Adivi Sesh's HIT: The Second Case To Have A Theatrical Release In Hindi!
- Automobiles 2023 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V Special Edition Launched At Rs 1.30 Lakh – Sports Bullpup Exhaust
- Finance Sharekhan Retains Buy On This Multibagger Midcap Mahindra Group Stock, Sees Robust 57% Gains
- Education DU PG Admission 2022: Schedule Released; Check Here
Vampire Skin Trend On Social Media: What Is It? Steps To Get It!
Every fortnight, the world of social media gives us a new trend - be it food, DIYs, dance or makeup. And this time around, something that caught my attention was the Vampire Skin trend that is doing rounds on TikTok.
While we do not have the luxury of TikTok, Instagram will bring the trends to us sooner or later - and that's how the Vampire Skin trend caught my eyes. I mean, who doesn't love for their skin to glow like that of Edward Cullen in Twilight: New Moon when he almost exposes his body to the sunlight, right? - minus the impending result, of course!
Currently trending on TikTok, "vampire skin" is the creation of TikTok user August Sombatkamrai. Twilight fans and glitter fanatics have showcased their own glitter-infused complexions under the hashtag #vampireskin, collecting over 1.5 million views to date.
In their original vampire skin video, which has 1.8 million views and counting, Sombatkamrai began by pumping a few drops of the foundation onto the back of their hand. Additionally, they applied liquid highlight and glittery eye shadow onto the back of their hand as well.
Sombatkamrai mixed all three products on the back of their hand before dabbing and blending it onto their face.
"The trick is to actually not use too much foundation," they suggest, pointing out that one pump of your favourite sheer-coverage foundation will suffice.
How to Get Vampire Skin
Step 1: As a first step, you should prepare your skin for a sparkling complexion by using a hydrating skincare routine and a hydrating primer.
Step 2: After that, you should grab a palette suitable for mixing makeup (the back of your hand will work just as well.
Step 3: In the next step, you should mix your foundation, colour correcting cream, or tinted moisturizer with a cream glitter formula.
Step 4: Now apply the mix onto your face - use your usual foundation application technique for this step.
You may stop here if you are satisfied with the subtle glow.
Additional step: If you wish to take it up a notch, sweep loose or pressed glitter on any areas you usually highlight (such as the tops of your cheekbones, your brow bone, your inner corner, your nose bridge, and your cupid's bow) with a fan brush.
The glitter dust can be substituted with any glitter eyeshadow you have on hand if you do not have glitter dust.
That's all you need to recreate your Twilight fantasy of being a Cullen.
Now, go out and glow out, sis!
- skin careSix DIY Beauty Ingredients That Can Cause More Harm Than Good
- skin careSamantha Ruth Prabhu's Miracle Solution For Glowing Skin: 2 Ways To Use It!
- skin careKiara Advani Swears By Fresh Cream For Skincare: 2 Ways To Use It For Skin And Hair
- body careDo You Have A Body Care Routine? Its High Time You Do! Steps To Follow
- skin careYami Gautam's Favourite Kitchen Skincare Staple: 2 Ways To Use It For Glowing Skin
- skin careTips To Depuff Your Face In The Morning
- skin careLooking For The Right Anti-Ageing Skin Routine? Five Must-Have Ingredients
- skin careThe Holy Trinity Of Skincare: Three Must-Know Skincare Tips For Women In Their 50s
- skin careThe Easiest Acne Routine For Everyone Who Can't Stand A 12-Step Routine
- skin careAthiya Shetty Loves Her Papaya Skincare: 2 Ways To Add It To Your Skincare Routine
- basics6 Skincare Mistakes To Avoid While Pregnant
- make up tipsIf Your Makeup Products Have These Six Ingredients, It's Time To Ditch It!