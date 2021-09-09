Ganesh Chaturthi 2021: Top Makeup Tips That Will Help You Look Your Best On The Auspicious Occasion Make Up Tips oi-Aparnna Hajirnis

Ganesh Chaturthi happens to be one of the most loved and popular festivals in the state of Maharashtra. While the festival is seeped in a lot of Hindu mythological beliefs and cultural traditions, the celebration of it was started by late Bal Gangadhar Tilak in 1873. It is celebrated by bringing clay idols of Lord Ganesha and placing it in the houses of people. Pedhas and Ukdiche Modaks are offered as prasad to Ganesha. On the 10th day, the idols with a lot of pomp, splendour and public celebrations are immersed in the sea. Maharashtra sees up to over 2 lakhs of idol immersions. While, the festival is popular in the city of Mumbai, over the years several other states of India have also started celebrating the festival. Women wear the traditional nauvvari saree and gold jewellery during the aartis and celebration of the festival. As such we have amazing make-up tips for women who are celebrating the festival this year. This year owing to the pandemic, the celebrations maybe low-key, but nevertheless it doesn't mean you don't dress up for it.

Base/Face

Any makeup is incomplete without the basic steps. Since, you would be applying heavy makeup for the festival, we suggest you use a moisturising and gentle face wash that won't strip your skin of its natural oils. Once you have thoroughly cleansed your face, use a mild moisturiser so that it helps to blend your makeup.

The next step is to apply a thin layer of primer oil. Pour a few drops of primer oil on your hands and without rubbing them together, apply primer oil with your finger- tips and then massage gently. Dab with a tissue paper for any excess. Since, a lot of women do not prefer a heavy foundation for simple outings or for visiting friends and relatives, we suggest you apply a BB cream. Use a BB cream that matches your skin tone. Put BB cream on your face in form of small dots and then gently blend them with a beauty blender. If you want to use a foundation, that too you can use in similar way. A good BB cream or a foundation helps cover up the blemishes, also evens out any textured skin and covers pigmentation marks. Pro -tip - opt for a foundation with full-coverage.

Use a blush in the colours of peach or pink, as that is a must to complete any festive look. Gentle dab the brush with blush and apply it gently on your cheekbones. For women looking for a more natural look, we advice you to avoid highly pigmented colours, and stick to natural shades. Use a concealer under your eyes, if you have any under-eye circles. Spritz your face with some loose finishing powder so that the caking and creasing of foundation doesn't happen. If you want a more 'lit' look you can apply some highlighter on your cheekbones.

Eyes

Any makeup look is simply incomplete without the eye-makeup. So, for the eyes, we suggest you start with using an eyebrow filler if you have thin eyebrows. If you have thick eyebrows use an eyebrow pencil to draw and mark the outlines of your eyebrow.

If you are wearing the traditional nauvvari saree in green colour with golden borders, we suggest you apply a mixture of smokey and shimmery eye shadow colours. The simplest way to achieve this look is to use a dense and pigmented kohl that can be applied to water-line and lash-line. Gently, smudge the kohl using your fingers or an eye shadow brush.

Once you are done smudging your kohl, apply a brown shade on the outer side of your eye lid. Take some shimmery eye shadow on your finger or on your brush and gently dab it on the inner side of your eyelid. Once this step is done, use your finger to gently blend the inner and outer sides of your eyelids, so you that you get a smokey-shimmery eye shadow look.

Lips

Luckily, for us we have been bestowed with a lot of a lipsticks to choose from. A lipstick is literally available even at the chemists, choosing and applying a lipstick is the easiest part. Pick a shade that is nude or muted and apply it on your lips. If you want wet lips look, gently dab a little bit of lip gloss on your lips and blend it with your fingers.

Final step - Once you are done with the makeup, ensure that you spritz and spray your face with a makeup finishing spray so that the glow of your face remains intact and your makeup lasts longer.

Once you are back home, don't forget to remove the makeup with a cleansing balm or a cleansing oil and then using a mild facewash to wash your face. The rule is to never go to bed with makeup on.

Story first published: Thursday, September 9, 2021, 20:00 [IST]